Zachary Cruz, Nikolas Cruz’s Brother: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Accused Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s closest living family member is his younger brother, Zachary Cruz, who was allegedly taken to a mental health facility for treatment shortly after the massacre.

Adopted together at very young ages by an older Florida couple, the two brothers were orphaned when both of their adopted parents died years apart. Nikolas Cruz is accused of going on the rampage at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and murdering 17 students and staff members in what was the nation’s third deadliest school shooting in its history.

That has a lot of people wondering about his family background.

1. Nikolas Cruz’s Brother Was Sent to a Mental Health Facility for Treatment, Reports Say

Although the newspaper did not name Cruz’s brother in the report, The Palm Beach Post reported that “Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies, assisting their Broward County counterparts, removed a person at midday from the mobile home to a mental health facility for treatment.” The newspaper reported that this person was the brother of Nikolas Cruz.

The newspaper did not name Zachary Cruz because he is a juvenile; however, it’s widely known that Nikolas Cruz only has one brother, and his name is Zachary Cruz. The New York Daily News reported that Zachary Cruz will turn 18 next week and “was involuntarily removed from his home on Friday under what is commonly known as the Baker Act.”

According to The Star, “Zachary was reportedly sectioned under Florida’s Baker Act, under which he can be held for up to 12 hours.” It’s not clear what exactly provoked that action.

Before the mass shooting, Nikolas Cruz, 19, was treated at a mental health clinic.

2. Zachary & Nikolas Cruz Were Adopted Together at Birth by a Florida Couple

Zachary and Nikolas Cruz are biological brothers. Both brothers were “adopted at birth by an older couple,” Lynda and Roger Cruz. Lynda Cruz died at age 68 in November 2017 from pneumonia. According to The Palm Beach Post, Roger Cruz died 13 years ago.

Roger Cruz died from a heart attack, according to The Washington Post. The couple moved to Florida from New York, and Lynda Cruz was a homemaker while Roger worked in advertising, The Miami Herald reports. Roger and Lynda were from Long Island originally.

After Roger died, Lynda focused on the boys, their aunt, Barbara Kumbatovic said. “She devoted a lot to their activities,” Kumbatovich told Newsday. “She had concerns that they weren’t getting the right treatment. The younger son seemed to adjust better.”

Lynda died from complications of the flu.

3. The Brothers Have Different Fathers

According to The Washington Post, the brothers do not share both parents. “Cruz was adopted at age 2 along with his 2-month-old brother, Zachary…Nikolas and Zachary shared a biological mother but have different fathers,” The Post reported.

Accounts say that their adopted mother, Lynda, was a good parent. “She was a lovely woman. She was a hard-working woman. She made a beautiful home for them. She put a lot of effort and time into their schooling, their recreation, whatever they needed,” Kumbatovic said to The Washington Post. “She was a good parent. And she went over and above, because she needed to compensate for being a single parent.” However, a neighbor said that Nikolas Cruz was close to Lynda and couldn’t handle her untimely death.

Lynda called police multiple times over the years, CNN reported. “The documents include more than 30 reports going back as far as 2011, covering misbehavior by Cruz and some by his younger brother,” the network reported.

Nikolas Cruz directed his anger at Lynda, reports allege, saying he threw chairs, a dog bowl and a drinking glass around the home, and in another he hit his adoptive mother with the plastic hose of a vacuum cleaner.”

4. Zachary was Described as Quieter Than His Older Brother

According to The Washington Post, those who knew the brothers described Zachary as the quiet brother “and content to follow Nikolas’s lead,” whereas Nikolas was “moody, prone to an explosive temper.”

Whereas there are many stories with red flags about Nikolas’ behavior (including disturbing social media posts that appear to show him brandishing guns), residents told The Miami Herald that the same was not true of Zachary, who “was quiet and caused no problems, often skateboarding around the neighborhood.” The family lived in a home worth almost $600,000, according to the newspaper.

Nikolas Cruz was expelled from the Parkland school. However, on the day of the carnage, he took an Uber to the school, strolled inside, and opened fire on several floor, authorities alleged in court documents. He pulled a fire alarm and tossed smoke grenades, killing staff and students.

5. The Brothers Lived in a Mobile Home Before Nikolas Cruz Left

After Lynda Cruz died, Cruz and Zachary “lived with a family friend in Palm Beach County but Cruz was said to be unhappy,” according to the Independent. After their mother died, the brothers moved into Rocxanne Deschamps’ mobile home in Lantana in November.

Nikolas Cruz then moved in with the family of a friend in Pompano Beach. Deschamps “told him he couldn’t have his gun inside her house,” reports UK Daily Mail. Deschamps wrote on Facebook: “He bought a gun and wanted to bring it into my house.”

The Pompano Beach family let him keep the gun in a locked cabinet although he had the key, their lawyer said.