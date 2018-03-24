Brittany Zamora: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brittany Zamora, a sixth-grade teacher in Goodyear, Arizona, is accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old boy.

Zamora is the latest in a string of female teachers and education professionals in the United States to be accused of sexual misconduct with a student. The cases have spanned the country. You can learn more details about Zamora and see more photos below.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Zamora Is Accused of Having Sex With the Teen in a Car

According to AZ Central, Zamora is accused of having sex with the male student three times and performing oral sex “on him in the classroom and in her car since Feb. 1.”

“The two also exchanged sexually explicit text messages that included Zamora,” the newspaper reported, adding that she is also accused of sending the boy nude photos.

2. Zamora Worked as a Teacher at an Elementary School

27-year-old teacher Brittany Zamora arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old male student at Las Brisas Academy in Goodyear. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/3V0caBLiFN — Lindsey Reiser (@LindseyReiser) March 23, 2018

Zamora was entrusted with teaching very young children. She was a sixth grade teacher at Las Brisas Academy Elementary School in Goodyear, Arizona. She is married.

A video showed her being walked into the criminal justice facility by authorities. According to Fox10, Zamora is accused of “multiple counts of felony sexual conduct with a minor, as well as two counts of molesting a child, and a count of transmitting obscene material.”

3. Text Messages Allegedly Show Zamora Writing the Boy That She Wanted Him Every Day With No Time Limit

MORE: Text message transcript police provided in court documents between teacher 27 YO Brittany Zamora, and 13 YO student in her class. pic.twitter.com/rIqWbh2Rjf — Stefania Okoliè (@StefaniaFOX10) March 23, 2018

Text messages in the case obtained by Fox 10 allegedly include Zamora texting the boy “if I could quit my job and (deleted) you all day I would.”

They also accuse her of engaging in the following conversation with the boy:

The victim: “I need more (deleted) from u.”

Zamora: “I’ll give you whatever you want baby.”

Victim: “I want o (deleted) so bad bby those time weren’t enough for me.”

Zamora: “I know baby! I want you every day with no time limit.”

4. The Father of the Boy Allegedly Discovered Instagram Messages Between the Pair

As with many female teacher cases, social media allegedly played a role. “The boy’s parents found Instagram messages between him and Zamora. In some of the messages, the two stated they missed and loved each other,” Fox 10 reported. She allegedly performed “sexual acts” on the boy in a classroom and car, the television station reported.

Court documents: Zamora and her husband contacted the victims parents and pleaded with them to not go to police. Stated she was sorry, and “not pregnant” — Stefania Okoliè (@StefaniaFOX10) March 23, 2018

Zamora and her husband asked the father to not report the case to police, the station reported. According to reporter Stefania Okolie, writing on Twitter, “13 YO victim told police there was one other student who knew about relationship. Police spoke with the student who said he saw Zamora and the boy having sex and also that Zamora showed him naked pictures as well.”

5. Multiple Female Teachers in the United States Have Ended Up in Trouble With the Law

Female teachers or educational professionals ending up in mugshots has become a too common phenomenon over the past few years.

Dori Myers, a teacher in the Bronx, was accused of having oral sex with a juvenile, charges she denies.

Cassandra White, an English teacher in Oklahoma, is even accused of taking out a marriage license with a teenage boy. Hunter Day, an Oklahoma teacher, was accused of sending nude photos to a student. Among other recent cases: Loryn Barclay, a former substitute teacher at a Missouri High School, was accused of having sexual contact multiple times with a 17-year-old boy. Shawnetta Reece, a gym teacher from Georgia, was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy.

Tracy Miller, a West Virginia teacher, was accused of sending nude photos to students. Nataly Lopez, a 27-year-old former substitute teacher at a middle school in New Jersey, was accused of having sexual contact with a student. Lindsey Jarvis, a 27-year-old middle school teacher’s aide, was accused of the rape and sodomy of a student who was under the age of 16. Jarvis was arrested in Fayette County, Kentucky, on June 16. Then there’s Laura Ramos. She is a 31-year-old Connecticut high school teacher who is accused of having sex with a special education student. And there’s Tiffany Geliga.