Jerrod Baum & Morgan Henderson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Two teens, Riley Powell and Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson, disappeared in late December while traveling from Tooele to Eureka, Utah. They were subsequently reported missing on January 2.

Authorities tracked down Riley’s vehicle and have reason to believe it was intentionally abandoned in order to “give an illusion” that the couple was stranded, according to an affidavit, which stated foul play was suspected.

On March 27, 41-year-old Jarrod Baum was arrested and booked into Utah County Jail on multiple charges, including felony aggravated kidnapping and two felony charges of aggravated murder.

Police said a second arrest is expected, and though they didn’t identify the person, Baum’s live-in girlfriend, Morgan Henderson, 34, led authorities to the teens’ bodies.

The suspected killer was allegedly upset with his girlfriend for having a male, Riley, in their home.

1. He Was Booked on Multiple Charges, Including Aggravated Murder

Authorities arrested Baum March 27 and announced that they believe they located the bodies of Riley and Brelynne, according to the Daily Herald.

The police report stated that Baum and Henderson were contacted by authorities on January 9.

The couple initially said they had not heard from the missing teens, however, a search warrant obtained by officials showed a string of messages between Powell and Henderson on the day Riley and Brelynne went missing. The nature of that relationship was not revealed at the time of publishing.

Baum was booked on multiple charges, including felony aggravated kidnapping and two aggravated murder charges.

2. Police: His Girlfriend Said He Used a Knife to Stab The Teens, & Said Baum Made Powell ‘Suffer’

In March, Henderson said the shower in the couple’s shared home smelled strongly of bleach, adding that Baum told her not to have male guests over and “it was too bad, because he had never killed anyone innocent before.”

According to KUTV, police arrested Henderson on March 25 during a traffic stop in Sanpete county.

Authorities found an axe in the woman’s car, along with knives, a rifle and ammunition, the station reported. She was arrested just 48 hours before police received information leading them to the discovery of the bodies, however, charges had not been filed related to Henderson’s arrest, KUTV reported.

On March 27, authorities say the woman led them to two bodies, who police believe are that of Riley and Brelynne.

Only after the bodies were located did Baum’s girlfriend tell police that the night the teens went missing, Baum had seen Riley and Brelynne tied up in the back of Riely’s jeep. Baum then allegedly told the woman to get into the vehicle. She subsequently told detectives that Baum had used a knife to murder the teens before he dumped their bodies into a mine, according to the police report.

The bodies were found at Tintic Standard No. 2 mine, with their hands bound behind their backs and multiple stab wounds, according to the police report.

According to police, Baum’s girlfriend said the suspected killer told her he made Powell suffer, but made Otteson’s death “quick and painless.”

3. His Girlfriend Told Police He ‘Didn’t Have Time to Dig a Grave’

According to the police report, Baum conveyed to his girlfriend that there wasn’t time to dig a grave for the teens.

She said he had hidden what was believed to be a cell phone inside of a sludge barrel near the home she shared with Baum.

When authorities went to investigate the report, they said they located several destroyed phones inside of the barrel, along with rope, pieces from two knife sheaths, used duct tape, roofing nails, plastic socks and baby wipes.

In addition, a camouflage tie-down strap appearing to be similar to one found in Riley’s Jeep.

4. They Were Reported Missing on January 2, Though Police Said the Disappearance Did Not Meet the Criteria of an Amber Alert

Riley, 18, and Brelynne were reported missing January 2 after leaving the town of Tooele at approximately 9:30 a.m. on December 30. The couple was reportedly on their way to Eureka, where they resided. However, the teens never arrived home.

Heavy spoke with Amanda Hunt, a biological aunt of Brelynne, who said despite intense efforts by loved ones police were not able to constitute the disappearance as an Amber Alert.

“They said it didn’t meet the criteria,” Hunt stated, adding that she was working with two law enforcement agencies including Juab County and Tooele County sheriff’s departments.

At the time she went missing, Brelynne was 17, however she turned 18 on January 27.

Hunt believes a Facebook page she made to raise awareness of the missing teens is what ultimately brought the support they needed, including getting the attention of police and help for search and rescue efforts.

“In the beginning, it was difficult to get law enforcement to take action in their disappearance,” Hunt told Heavy. “Since then, however, four detectives have been dedicated to the case.”

5. The Teens Were Described as Wanting to be Loved & Accepted

“Breezy was a feisty one, full of fire and passion. She struggled to find her place in life, though. She just wanted to be loved,” Hunt told Heavy.

Shena Draper, who said Riley was “like a son” to her for over eight years, told Heavy that the young man would drop everything to help someone in need. Like Brelynne, Riley “always strived to be loved and accepted,” the woman said.

Geri Erickson Sweat, who knew Riley through her son and said he had worked on her land at times “throughout the summers,” reiterated how kind Riley was known to be.

“He even loaned his truck to someone who didn’t have a ride to work for a few days,” she told Heavy. “It’s just the kind of person he was.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Juab County Sheriff’s Office at 435-623-1349, or the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office at 435-882-5600.

