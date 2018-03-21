Mark Conditt’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Austin serial bomber grew up in a quiet suburb of the city with his parents and three younger sisters. The suspect in the fatal bombing attacks was named on March 21 as Mark Anthony Conditt, 23. Conditt terrorized the city of Austin for 19 days as he sent bombs via packages to seemingly random address. Two people, Anthony Stephan House, 39, and Draylen Mason, 17, were killed during the rampage.

A neighbor of the Conditt family in the Austin suburb of Pflugerville told the Austin Statesman, “I know it’s a cliche but I just can’t imagine that.” That neighbor said that Conditt was a “nice kid from a great family.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. All of the Conditt Family Were Home Schooled

Mark Conditt’s mother, Danene, wrote on Facebook in February 2013 that she had graduated the suspect from high school. Danene added that her son had 30 hours of college credit. Danene wrote, “He’s thinking of taking some time to figure out what he wants to do… maybe a mission trip. Thanks to everyone for your support over the years. In an online profile, Conditt’s sister mentioned that all of the children in the family were home schooled. On her Facebook page, Conditt’s mother is a member of the group Jeremiah 17:8 Home School Online Cooperative. A neighbor of the family’s, Jeff Reeb, told CNN that the Conditt family are “extremely good neighbors” as well as being “church-going people.” Reeb added that, “It’s extremely confusing. It doesn’t make sense. I suppose this type of thing never does.”

Conditt’s mother is from Saint Louis Park, Minnesota. Her mother was Mary Bjerkeng, who passed away in January 2007. On her Facebook page, Danene Conditt describes herself as being self-employed. An alumni newsletter for Danene Conditt’s high school says that she is the “self-employed owner of Conditt Development Group.” That newsletter gives her children’s names as Mark, Christina and Sara.

2. Conditt’s Father Is a IT Business Executive & Amway Salesman

According to his LinkedIn page, Conditt’s father, Patrick Conditt, is an account executive in Austin with IT solutions company Insight. That profile describes Patrick Conditt as being a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder. While Patrick writes, “Technically educated engineer with a passion for helping clients find the right solution. Distinguished by my phone skills and email communications. Strengths include leadership by example, team cooperateion and exceeding expectations.”

On his private Instagram page, Patrick Conditt identifies himself as a “Mentor/Friend/Entrepreneur.” A business listing for the Conditt Development Group lists Pat Conditt as the owner of the Conditt Development Group. That listing reads, “This organization primarily operates in the Business Consulting, nec business / industry within the Engineering, Accounting, Research, and Management Services sector. This organization has been operating for approximately 28 years.” In 2009, Pat and Danenne Conditt were recognized by Amway Global for their “outstanding business achievement and leadership.”

3. Conditt’s Sister Is a Gymnastic Teacher

Conditt’s sister is University of Texas student, Christina Conditt. Multiple posts on Christina Conditt’s Facebook page show her passion for gymnastics. Christina has a profile at Journey Gym. That bio says that Christina was a competitive gymnast for six years and that she lives in Pflugerville with parents, older brother and two younger sisters. Christina plans to join the National Guard as a medic.

Christina Conditt writes about her religious faith on Facebook saying, “Being a Christian Athlete doesn’t mean praying for your team to win. God doesn’t give an edge to those who pray over those who don’t. Hard work does that! Being a Christian Athlete means Competing for Christ. In a way in which you always give your all for Him win or loss. You thank him for the ability and opportunity to play. It means giving all the Glory to God, no matter the outcome.”

Pflugerville Police are securing the scene as Federal investigators question the parents of Mark Anthony Conditt. @fox7austin #austinbombings pic.twitter.com/iPlTEX5ivL — Casey Claiborne (@CaseyOnFOX7) March 21, 2018

The Austin Statesman reports that Mark Conditt had been living with two room mates in the Pflugerville-area. The newspaper adds in their report that the land where the home is was bought by Patrick Conditt in 2017 for $69,000. That report says that the suspect helped to build the home along with his father. The home is around the North Second Street area of Pflugerville.

4. Conditt’s Grandmother Called the Bomber ‘Very Kind’ & a ‘Loving Person’

In an interview with CNN, Conditt’s grandmother, Mary Conditt, called the serial bomber a “very kind” and “loving person.” She went on describe her grandson as “very quiet and a deep thinker.” Since he graduated from being home schooled, Mary Conditt said the bomber was “looking forward to figuring out what most kids are – figuring out his life and visiting his family and being close to them.” On his family upbringing, Mary Conditt said, “He’s from a family that is so tight, that works so hard to raise their children correctly. It’s just horrible.”

5. No Motivations Has Been Made Public for Conditt’s Rampage

No motive has been made public about the motive for Conditt’s string of attacks. In a blog that became public after the suspect’s death, titled Defining My Stance. In the bio section of that site, Conditt write that he is “not politically inclined. I view myself as a conservative, but I don’t think I have enough information to defend my stance as well as it should be defended.” Blog post titles include, “My view on free abortions,” “An argument for the Death Penalty” and “Why gay marriage should be illegal.”