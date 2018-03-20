Princeton Police Surround Armed Man With Possible Hostage at Panera Bread

Princeton University has closed two university buildings as a possible hostage active shooter incident is occurring at a Panera Bread on Nassau Street.
Princeton University posted this update:
UPDATE 11:40 a.m.: Municipality of Princeton police have surrounded an armed man inside the Panera restaurant on Nassau Street, across from campus. Police urge everyone to avoid the area.
Police have shut down neighboring buildings near the restaurant on the north side Nassau Street, which is closed for several blocks.
As a precaution, the two campus buildings closest to the restaurant — Henry House and Scheide Caldwell House — were evacuated.
It is not known whether the gunman has any connection to the University.
Classes are not in session, as this is the week of spring break.
Further information will be posted on the University homepage as it becomes available. The next update will be posted by 12:45 p.m.
