Princeton Police Surround Armed Man With Possible Hostage at Panera Bread

Princeton University has closed two university buildings as a possible hostage active shooter incident is occurring at a Panera Bread on Nassau Street.

I saw an elderly man exit before the film this he was safe I didn’t see anyone else exit pic.twitter.com/VEQxXB3AhW — Suzannah B. Troy (@suzannahbtroy) March 20, 2018

Princeton University posted this update:

UPDATE 11:40 a.m.: Municipality of Princeton police have surrounded an armed man inside the Panera restaurant on Nassau Street, across from campus. Police urge everyone to avoid the area.

Police have shut down neighboring buildings near the restaurant on the north side Nassau Street, which is closed for several blocks.

As a precaution, the two campus buildings closest to the restaurant — Henry House and Scheide Caldwell House — were evacuated.

It is not known whether the gunman has any connection to the University.

Classes are not in session, as this is the week of spring break.

Further information will be posted on the University homepage as it becomes available. The next update will be posted by 12:45 p.m.

.@PrincetonPolice were called to the Panera restaurant on Nassau Street across from the #PrincetonU campus, and they have an armed man surrounded inside the building. https://t.co/8LSRzYjVxQ — Princeton University (@Princeton) March 20, 2018

I am from Princeton. I have walked Nassau Street more times than I can count, and a person was just shot in the Panera that I go to almost every week. I have chills. I am scared. I am angry. #ENOUGH #NeverAgain #GunControlNow https://t.co/JxH8fyfJDf — Ziad Ahmed (@ziadtheactivist) March 20, 2018

Two buildings at @Princeton University have been evacuated due to nearby gunman. Students are being told to avoid the area. @ABC @NBCNews @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/2DVy3yfIDl — Newby Parton (@newbyparton) March 20, 2018