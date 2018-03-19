Ronnie Oneal III Yelled ‘Allah Akbar’ in Florida Double Murder of His Family

Ronnie Oneal III, 29, of Riverview, Florida has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder, resisting arrest and arson in a Tampa-area double murder and house fire. The boy who survived, Oneal’s son, told rescue personnel his father shot his mother and a young girl was found stabbed to death.



Oneal himself phoned 911 and said he’d been “attacked by some white demons …she tried to kill me and I just killed her.” Oneal identified the woman he’d shot as “Ke-Ke,” and gave his address, 13248 Pike Lake Drive.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies responded just before midnight to a separate call from the woman at the same address saying she’d been shot, begging for help. Police arrived and found her lying dead in front of a neighbor’s door and the Pike Lake Drive house on fire.

WFLA reported that “dispatchers said a man could be overheard in the background yelling ‘Allah Akbar!’” The phrase means God is great in Arabic. Dispatchers also heard, ‘She killed me.’ The woman could then be heard screaming and saying, ‘I’m so sorry Ronnie.’”

Moments later, another 911 call came in from a man saying, “I’ve just been attacked by some white demons…She tried to kill me and I just killed her,” and gave dispatchers the Pike Lake Drive address.

With sheriff deputies on the scene and firefighters arriving, O’Neal appeared. He walked out from a garage toward deputies and, ignoring warnings to stop, was tased and taken into custody. According to police, Oneal said: “Allah Akbar.”

Meanwhile, Oneal’s son emerged from the burning house with stab wounds and burns. He said, “My father shot my mother.”

It was when firefighters were attempting to control the blaze they discovered the body of the young girl who had endured multiple stab wounds. Both the girl and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy, Oneal’s son, Ronnie Oneal IV, 9, was being treated at Tampa General Hospital for neck and upper body stab sounds and was in stable condition.

HCSO said Oneal killed Kenyatta “Ke-Ke” Barron, 34, and her and his daughter, whose name is not being released pending positive identification from the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office.

ONeal did not make a statement, police said, save for the declaration on the 911 call and when in custody. But police said Oneal smelled like gas and had a burn on his arm.

Here is the scene in the Royal Lakes community off Big Bend Road. Evidence markers dot the ground in front of the home that deputies found on fire. pic.twitter.com/w4gt8LxFVA — Tony Marrero (@TMarreroTimes) March 19, 2018

Oneal’s record with the Hillsborough County Sheriff includes a 2009 driving with a suspended license, and two misdemeanor pot possession charges, one in 2008 another in 2009. In 2007, he was charged with “conspiracy to traffic in cocaine.”

The full press release from HCSO:

On March 18, 2018, at approximately 11:43 pm, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch center received a 911 call from an unknown female caller. During the call, the female caller repeatedly pleas for help and tells the dispatcher that she’s been shot. When asked where she was, the caller provided a partial address of “1234”, when an unknown male can be overheard in the background yelling, “Allah Akbar”! The female caller apparently states, “I’m so sorry Ronnie”, with loud screaming coming from the same female. An unknown male in the background can be overheard stating, “She killed me” and then directed a supposed neighbor “Don’t come outside, call 911 now.” The female can no longer be heard from and the 911 call ends shortly thereafter.

At approximately 11:51 pm, another 911 call is received by HCSO Dispatch, from an unknown male caller. The caller states, “I’ve just been attacked by some white demons.” He then states, “Her name is Ke-Ke and she tried to kill me and I just killed her. The caller then provided an address of 13248 Pike Lake Dr. Gibsonton, FL. HCSO Dispatch asked the caller if Ke-Ke tried to attack him and his response

was, “Yes, she tried to kill me!” The phone call then disconnects. This phone number was later confirmed by Detective Royal as belonging to the Defendant.

At approximately 11:49 pm HCSO Patrol Deputies arrived on scene and found a black female adult, lying in the front yard of the residence, located at 13246 Pike Lake Dr. Riverview, FL. As they began to render aid to the female, the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) also arrived on scene, in order to continue with medical assistance to the female victim. As they were doing so, they observed what they believed to be a fire, starting within the residence, located next door at 13248 Pike Lake Dr. Riverview, FL. The deputies then directed their attention to said residence and forced entry into the structure. The garage door of the residence then automatically opened, with the Defendant, B/M, Ronnie Oneal, DOB 07/27/1988 walking out of the garage and towards the deputies. The deputies gave multiple commands to the Defendant to stop and get on the ground. After all commands were ignored, deputies deployed their tasers, incapacitating the Defendant. The Defendant was subsequently placed in the back of deputy’s vehicle, when he began stating “Allah Akbar”.

As HCFR were making entry into the residence affected by the fire, an African American juvenile walked out of the home, apparently suffering from burns and multiple stab wounds. As on scene medical personnel began rendering aid to the child, he replied, “My father shot my mother”. The child was transported to Tampa General Hospital, where he underwent surgery for his sustained wounds. The hospital later identified the juvenile as the son of the Defendant. The child is currently listed in stable condition.

The female adult, originally discovered in front of the neighbor’s residence was also pronounced deceased at the scene and the only surviving victim (of the 3) was the juvenile transported to TGH.

The Defendant was later transported to the District IV office for an interview, where he refused to provide a statement. During your affiant’s observations of said person, detectives noted a wallet was found on his person at the scene, which positively identified him as B/M, Ronnie Oneal, DOB 07/27/1988. The Defendant’s clothing was covered with apparent blood (front and back), with apparent blood spatter, cast off, and or apparent satellite transfer, near the tip of his left shoe. He also had an apparent severe burn to his left forearm, with the inside of his right pants leg apparently burned as well. An apparent blister was observed to his right index finger, as well as to his right thumb. Apparent lacerations were observed to the right pinky finger and left thumb. Possible abrasions and or burns were observed to the top of his knuckles and his person smelled of gasoline and or another accelerate. During the beginning stages of processing the scene, an agent with the Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations,conducted a walk-through of the residence in which the Defendant was found (via K-9 “Booker”). His K-9 was met with multiple, positive final alerts, for ignitable liquids in and around the residence. A red gasoline can was also found within one of the bedrooms of that same residence.

The Medical Examiner’s Office later arrived on scene and stated both female decedents appeared to be victims of a homicide. Both female decedents have yet to be positively identified. The surviving male juvenile was identified at the hospital via family members and sustained multiple stab wounds to the torso and neck.

Oneal was arrested at the HCSO Criminal Investigation Division and booked into Hillsborough County Orient Road Jail.

The investigation continues.”

Riverview, a suburb of Tampa, is a middle class community of about 85,000 with good schools, and low crime, residents report.