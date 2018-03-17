Shooting Reported at Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks, California

One person is confirmed dead and another injured after a shooting at a mall in Thousand Oaks, California, the VC Star reports.

The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks was evacuated Saturday afternoon, according to KTLA 5 News. According to KTLA, police would not provide details on the incident but referred to it as an “active emergency,” a Thousand Oaks police spokesman said.

Thousand Oaks police confirmed the situation was contained and there was no further danger to the public, according to VC Star.

According to VC Star, “initial reports indicated that at least two people, a male and a female, suffered injuries. Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene to transport one of the patients to a local hospital. Another was declared dead.”

Those outside the lockdown were being evacuated, according to reports on Twitter.

Ventura County Fire Department officials recommended those evacuating the mall to go to a safety zone set up at Fire Station on Hillcrest Drive, the VC Star reports.

This is a developing story. Heavy will update as more information becomes available.

#BreakingNews #Ventura County #California. #ThousandOaks Shooting at The Oaks Mall. Large amount of police and fire department units on scene. Situation is dynamic. — Ryan (@SoCalRyan289) March 17, 2018

Just got a text from one of my best friends about how she just escaped a mall shooting at The Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks, California. The shooter is still at large. Police are on the scene. I’m horrified — ded sheeran (@joshuatcri) March 17, 2018