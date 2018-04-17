Barbara Bush’s Children: Photos of the Family She Left Behind

First Lady Barbara Bush has passed away at the age of 92, leaving behind a family who loved her deeply. She and former President George Bush had six children: Robin Bush, George W. Bush, Jeb Bush, Marvin Bush, Neil Bush, and Dorothy “Doro” Bush. They also have numerous grandchildren. Robin Bush, their oldest child, passed away when she was only three-years-old. The photo above is a portrait of the Bush family in front of their Kennebunkport, Maine home, taken in August 24, 1986. In the back row is Margaret holding daughter Marshall, Marvin Bush, Bill LeBlond. In the front row is Neil Bush holding son Pierce, Sharon, George W. Bush holding daughter Barbara, Laura Bush holding daughter Jenna, Barbara Bush, George Bush, Sam LeBlond, Doro Bush, George P.(Jeb’s son), Jeb Bush holding son Jebby, Columba Bush, and Noelle Bush. Since this photo was taken, some of the Bushes in the picture have remarried. Continue reading to see more photos of Barbara Bush’s children.

Photo of Robin Bush, George & Barbara’s Oldest Daughter

George and Barbara suffered a tragedy that no parent ever wants to endure. When their daughter Robin was only three in 1953, she was diagnosed with leukemia. The doctors told them that there was no hope for a cure. They didn’t accept the diagnosis, and took her for blood transfusions and bone marrow tests across the country. They were told she only had a couple weeks to live, but she lived for almost seven months. But despite the treatments, Robin still died, just before she turned four.

Photos of Dorothy Bush Koch, George & Barbara Bush’s Youngest Child

Dorothy Bush Koch, George Sr. and Barbara’s only living daughter, was born in 1959, about six years after her sister Robin had passed away. She was a light in her parents’ lives, as they still dealt with the terrible blow of the death of their oldest child. Dorothy is named after her grandmother, Dorothy Walker Bush. In this 1960 photo, George Bush Sr. holds his daughter Doro, then 15 months old. (George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Audiovisual Archive)

In this photo above from 1992, George Bush Sr. and his daughter, Doro, are greeted with a saber arch by the Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets, as they arrive in College Station, Tx.

Dorothy has been married twice. She had two children with her first husband, William LeBlond: Samuel Bush and Nancy Ellis. They divorced in 1990. She had two more children with her current husband, Robert P. Koch. Their children are Robert David and Georgia Grace.

Photo of George W. Bush, George Bush and Barbara Bushs Son

Former President George W. Bush certainly lived up to his father’s name. Both served as President of the United States. George Jr. was the 43rd President, after serving as Governor of Texas. He’s the oldest son of George and Barbara and has two children, Barbara and Jenna, with his wife Laura.

In this photo, former U.S. President George W. Bush shakes hands with his father, former President George H.W. Bush, as they attend the opening ceremony of the George W. Bush Presidential Center with his wife, former first lady Laura Bush, and his mother, former first lady Barbara Bush, April 25, 2013 in Dallas, Texas. The Bush library, which is located on the campus of Southern Methodist University, with more than 70 million pages of paper records, 43,000 artifacts, 200 million emails and four million digital photographs, was first opened to the public on May 1, 2013. The library is the 13th presidential library in the National Archives and Records Administration system.

Photos of Marvin Bush, Barbara and George H.W. Bush’s Youngest Son

Marvin Bush, born in 1956, is George Bush Sr.’s youngest son. He was named after his grandfather, Marvin Pierce. In 2016, Marvin grabbed headlines when he announced that he wasn’t endorsing Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton for President, but was instead putting his support behind Libertarian Gary Johnson. In this photo, George W. Bush and his brother Marvin watch the women’s preliminary basketball game between the United States and Czech Republic at the Beijing Olympic Basketball Gymnasium during day 1 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

Marvin worked as director of HCC Insurance Holdings, a publicly traded insurance company. He also appeared in the 2008 documentary about Lee Atwater titled Boogie Man. He’s married to Margaret Conway and they have two children that they adopted in Fort Worth: Marshall Lloyd and Charles Walker. From left to right in the photo abvoe are Neil, Jeb, and Marvin Bush in this May 1961 photo.

Photos of Jeb Bush, Barbara and George Bush Sr.’s Son

Jeb Bush has also followed in his dad’s political footsteps. In 2016, he ran for President of the United States, but President-Elect Donald Trump beat him in the Republican primary. Jeb was also the 43rd governor of Florida from 1999 to 2007. In this photo, Jeb gets a hug from his father moments before the incumbent governor announced that his Democratic opponent for State Governor had conceded defeat in November 2002.

This photo shows Jeb and Columba Bush on their wedding day in February 1974. They have three children: George, Noelle, and John Ellis Bush, Jr. (Jeb Jr.) Jeb recently was in the news again when it was reported that someone was crowdfunding a red velvet birthday cake for him.

Photos of Neil Bush, George H. W. Bush’s Son

Neil Bush, a businessman and investor, is the fourth of George and Barbara’s six children. He’s also involved in many philanthropic projects, including being chair of Points of Light. He was born in 1955. In this photo, Neil shakes hands with his father, George H.W. Bush, while attending a White House ceremony to recognize the Points of Light volunteer program in Washington, DC, July 15, 2013.

Neil was married to Sharon Smith for 23 years. They have three children: Lauren Pierce Bush, Pierce Mallon Bush, and Ashley Walker Bush. They divorced in 2003, which got public attention when he admitted to having affairs in Thailand and Hong Kong. In 2004, Neil married Maria Andrews, who volunteered at Barbara Bush’s literacy foundation. Maria’s ex-husband, Robert, sued Neil’s ex-wife, Sharon, for defamation in 2003. In this 1957 photo above, Jeb and Neil show off new clothes that George Bush Sr. brought when he came home.