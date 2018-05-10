Jacqueline Ades: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jacqueline Ades is accused of stalking a Paradise Valley, Arizona man by allegedly sending him more than 60,000 texts and saying she wanted to bathe in his blood. The police report alleges that a single date turned into a fatal attraction nightmare for the unidentified man, which culminated in Ades allegedly showing up at his home with a butcher knife, praising Adolf Hitler, and claiming she was his wife.

It all allegedly started on a dating site, according to WTSB-TV. The accused also goes by the name of Jacqueline Claire Ades. Ades is 31-years-old.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Man Told Police He Went on One Date With Ades

According to the alleged victim, he had “originally met defendant through an online dating website and went on one date with her. Victim stated that after that date defendant began stalking and harassing him,” a police report in the case states. It was posted online by KTVK-TV.

The man stated that after the first date, he has received about 65,000 messages from Ades and “she will send 500 a day.” The man said that many of the messages were threatening, including multiple death threats, and he wanted to press charges. He sent the detective screenshots of text messages he received between April 16 and April 28 2018.

The name of the dating site was not revealed.

2. Ades Is Accused of Showing up at the Man’s House With a Butcher Knife

Jacqueline Ades Accused of stalking Paradise Valley man she met online; sent him 65,000 disturbing text messages,bathing in the victim’s bathtub, Kept A large butcher knife in her vehicle https://t.co/Sznz3J007Y pic.twitter.com/puh2uA2TmE — ƨʇө٨ө0🍁 (@_dingl) May 10, 2018

The criminal issues started on April 8, 2018. According to the police probable cause statement, the defendant was arrested for criminal trespass in the first degree after she was accused of entering the man’s home when he was not there. “During this time, officers located a large butcher knife on the passenger seat” of Ades’ car, the report alleges.

She’s also accused of bathing in the man’s bathtub.

However, that didn’t stop the alleged behavior. Ades was on felony release in that case and failed to appear for subsequent court dates, the police report says. On April 24, 2018, a bench warrant was issued in that case. On April 30, 2018, the victim contacted a detective and stated that he had been “receiving numerous threatening messages from her via text messages.”

3. The Text Messages Allegedly Made Anti-Semitic Remarks & Praised Hitler

Jacqueline Ades, 31, arrested for stalking and threatening a man she met online. Police say she broke into his home, took a bath, and had a knife in her car. Her story and more, tonight at 5. pic.twitter.com/xjEL0kmxvC — Courtney Griffin (@CourtneyGFox10) May 10, 2018

According to the police report, the text messages were vile and disturbing.

“U do whatever u have to do to get here…but don’t ever try to leave me…I’ll kill you… I don’t wanna be a murderer!!!” read one, according to the report.

Other messages allegedly said, “I hope you die,” and “Rotten filthy Jew…. Lololol I’m like the new Hitler… man was a genius.”

“I’d wear ur fascia n the top of ur skull n ur hands n feet” and “oh what would I do w ur blood…Id wanna bathe in it,” police claim other texts stated.

4. Ade Is Accused of Claiming She Was the Man’s Wife

On May 7, 2018, the man contacted the detective and stated that the defendant had shown up at his work on May 4, 2018 looking for him and stating she was his wife. Scottsdale police responded.

The man said he is out of the country but legitimately concerned for his safety when he returns.

The detectives arrested Ades at her residence.

5. Police Accuse Ades of Admitting Her Messages Were ‘Crazy’

At the Paradise Valley police station, Ades was questioned about the text messages. She said she “sends victim text messages all day but he never responds. Defendant stated that she sent the threatening text messages to victim because she was scared that he called the police on her,” the police report states.

“Defendant stated that she did not want to hurt victim because she loved him and that she threatened him because she did not want him to leave,” added the report. She said that she “knew her statements were crazy and that she would return to Florida when released,” the report alleges.