Kiddiegarden Daycare: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tiffany Griffin is outraged after being summoned Monday to Kiddiegarden Daycare in Indianapolis, Indiana, to find out her 1-year-old boy, Jesse, had been apparently brutally attacked.

Heavy spoke with Griffin, who said she was told by her son’s teacher, Nyat Adhanom, that Jesse’s injuries were caused by a 2-year-old girl who also attended the daycare.

Griffin said the story “isn’t adding up,” and said the owner of the daycare isn’t being truthful.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Griffin Said She Was Told the Injuries Were Caused by a 2-Year-Old Girl at the Daycare, & She Was in the Process of Removing Her Children From the Center

According to Griffin, she was told her son was attacked by a 2-year-old girl from the daycare center, where she said four children were being cared for by Adhanom.

“I don’t want to speculate, but all I can think is, ‘how could a 2-year-old really do that much damage to my child?,'” Griffin said. “The injuries are horrible, it’s sickening and sad to watch Jesse have to go through this.” She continued:

If that little girl hit my son, or pushed my son, or bit my son…then Nyat would’ve heard my child scream the first time. And she would have went and stopped it, and she would’ve separated them right away. Her story isn’t adding up with Jesse’s injuries. And I actually punched her when I came to pick up my baby, because I was in shock and she’s lucky it wasn’t worse…it’s hard to describe what comes over you when you see your child like that. Not only that, they’re saying the 2-year-old just got into Jesse’s crib and harmed my son with her bare fists? So was she just sitting on top of my son, pounding his face? The door was supposedly cracked, it would’ve taken too long for him to get hurt that bad without her coming in to stop it before it got so bad. I mean, was she out of the building? She’s covering up so many lies that I don’t know what to think. I trusted Nyat and I wouldn’t ever think she could do something like this, and again I don’t want to speculate, but things just aren’t adding up. I want her to get a lie detector test, and that isn’t too much to ask. This is my baby. Nyat hasn’t been arrested, she hasn’t been fired and she’s supposed to be a responsible adult. If this were me, I would’ve been arrested. And my son is lucky to be alive.

In addition, though Griffin said she was told by daycare workers that the 2-year-old girl they say caused the injuries could at times be aggressive, the girl’s mother didn’t appear to believe she could be capable of the harm inflicted onto Jesse.

When Griffin asked the girl’s mother if she had a history of violence, the woman said her daughter “may be capable of scratching, but she didn’t think to that extent,” Griffin stated.

Additionally, Griffin expressed concern that she had noticed her children didn’t seem happy at the daycare and she had given the center two-week’s notice. “This was their last week at that daycare. I have three kids there and I was taking them out because I was worried, and I guess who really knows what was going on there?,” she stated.

2. Griffin Said the Owner of the Daycare Is Giving Conflicting Accounts of Events

Griffin provided the above screenshot to Heavy, which she says proves the owner of the daycare center, Haben Ghebremichael, is giving inaccurate information.

While Griffin stated authorities are still investigating and doctors have not determined who the injuries are from, Ghebrimichael is insisting otherwise. In the screenshot above, Ghebremichael replied to a woman on Facebook, stating:

…I’m just sitting here in tears. This is a very sad and unfortunate situation…the detectives and doctors confirmed that the other child did attack that child in which she bit and scratched him up badly it was all in her nails that’s why no arrest was made…as the owner I drive around to all the locations daily to make sure everything is in order I’m very hands on with my business I love all the children…and the teacher they are accusing this of is about to graduate with a bachelors of early childhood education.

Ghebremichael told The Associated Press that a 2-year-old girl attacked Jesse and said the girl had blood on her hands afterwards. While she alleged the girl was known to act out, she stated on Tuesday that, “the extent of the injuries just blows our minds.”

Indianapolis police spokesman Officer Aaron Hamer confirmed to the AP on Tuesday that no arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

3. Griffin Said Police Are Only Saying ‘They’re Investigating & Jesse Is OK From the Neck Down’, & the Baby Is Currently Hospitalized

According to Griffin, police are not elaborating on any details at this point.

“The police are not saying anything right now other than Jesse is ok from the neck down,” she said.

Griffin added that baby Jesse is currently hospitalized and was given an MRI on Tuesday. She is awaiting results to find out if there is any significant damage to Jesse’s head.

“He seems to be a little better, but it’s still hard to know the full damage,” she stated.

4. Griffin Is ‘Just Thankful Jesse Is Still Alive’, & the Story Is Going Viral

Griffin told Heavy that she is “just happy Jesse is alive,” and said the situation could’ve been “much worse.”

“It’s not a blessing of course, but it is a blessing that my son is alive still,” she said. “To have injuries and still be alive, we are just lucky that he’s still here with us.”

At the time of publishing, Griffin’s Facebook post already had over 5,200 shares.

5. Griffin Has Organized a Fundraiser for Abused Children in Indiana, & Ghebremichael Said the Daycare Is Closed After ‘Receiving Harassing Phone Calls’

Despite already suffering from Major Depressive Order, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, anxiety and physical restraints, Griffin said she would like donations to be made in her son’s honor via a Facebook fundraising page. The description of the fundraiser states:

This fundraiser is the only fundraiser for the family and child of Jesse Harris IV. We want to raise money for kids that have been abused throughout Indiana. The money will go towards gifts, food for the parents and any other necessary items. A family might need while going through child abuse trauma during hospitalization. Please donate what you can even if it’s $1.00

Ghebremichael “said her business page began receiving harassing phone calls following news reports of the boy’s injury and was closed Tuesday,” according to the AP, adding that “she wasn’t sure when it will reopen.