Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton: Differences & Similarities

Meghan Markle and the former Kate Middleton share some obvious similarities. For starters, they are both slim, brunette and beautiful commoners who won the heart of princes. They are also the same age. There are differences too, though, in personality and style.

Here’s the tale of the tape when comparing Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, now the Duchess of Cambridge.

Age

Who’s older? Meghan Markle is 36-years-old. She was born in August 4, 1981. The Duchess of Cambridge – and England’s future Queen – is also 36. She was born January 9, 1982. That means that Meghan is a few months older than Kate and will turn 37 before the Duchess does. (Incidentally, Harry is 33 and William is 35. Thus, both women are older than both brothers, although there is larger age gap between Meghan and Harry than there is between Kate and William.)

Height

Both women are tall. Who’s taller? Meghan is 5 foot 7 inches tall. Kate is taller: She’s 5 foot 9 inches tall.

Private Schooling & College Degrees

Although Kate’s family was wealthier even before she met Prince William, both Meghan and Kate attended private schools growing up. According to Biography.com, “Kate attended exclusive boarding schools, including St. Andrew’s Prep School, Downe House, and Marlborough College.” Of course, Kate famously graduated from St. Andrews University; that’s where she met and fell in love with Prince William, the future King of England.

As for Meghan? According to UK Telegraph, Meghan “was a student at the Immaculate Heart girls’ school, in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles, for her middle and high school education – from 11 to 18.” According to the news site, Meghan’s “primary education was at the Little Red School House in Hollywood, a private elementary whose parents include several A-list celebrities.”

Both women are interested in the arts. Meghan graduated from Northwestern University in Illinois with a bachelor’s degree in theater and international studies. Kate graduated from St. Andrews with a master of arts degree in art history.

Working Class Backgrounds & Two Siblings

Although Kate’s family achieved some wealth through their party favors business, they are commoners who hail from a working class background. “Kate came from a decidedly working-class stock of coal miners and builders on her mother’s side,” reports Biography.com. Years ago, the Kate-William marriage would likely not have been allowed (remember that Diana was daughter of an Earl.)

Meghan’s father was a Hollywood lighting director when she was growing up, and her mother is a social worker. Her parents have had financial issues, including bankruptcies over the years, however, and they do not appear to have much means.

One other difference between them is that Kate is from an intact family whereas Meghan, as with Harry and William, is a child of divorce. Meghan obviously comes from a mixed race background, also, which she has spoken openly about, and she is American and an actress, whereas Kate is English and has not ever been a professional actress. Both have two siblings, although, in Meghan’s case, she shares only a father with her half-siblings, who have trashed her in the media. Kate Middleton’s siblings – also a sister and brother – have kept their mouths shut about her and seem close.

Careers & Personalities

There are some similarities between the women when it comes to careers, although obviously Kate left hers sooner. Whereas Meghan was a television actress and lifestyle blogger, Kate worked for her family’s Party Pieces company. “Her responsibilities there included catalog design and production, marketing, and photography,” Reader’s Digest reports.

In addition, Kate worked for a time as an accessories buyer for a clothing store in London. With their mutual interest and fashion and marketing, the women might have things in common.

Meghan, as with Harry, however, seems to have a keen social conscience. It’s not that Kate may not have one; rather, she seems to keep her opinions more to herself and hasn’t really developed a social focus, although she clearly attends events on behalf of the Royal Family.

You can get a sense that Meghan is a slightly more assertive/dominating personality than the slightly more mellow Kate if you watch the women’s engagement interviews.

Here’s Meghan’s:

Here’s Kate’s:

Some people felt that Meghan interrupted Prince Harry too much.

Dating Time & History

Kate spent eight years with William before they married. They began dating in 2003 and married in 2011, and they were friends before that. They were college sweethearts. Meghan has already been married once before, and she is divorced. She and Harry have had a relatively whirlwind courtship, reportedly meeting on a blind date in 2016.

Wedding Differences

Kate and William had more obligations thrust on them for their wedding because William is the future King. Thus, they were urged to invite Heads of State, for example, whereas Meghan and Harry have chosen not to do so. Kate and William were married at Westminster Abbey, whereas Meghan and Harry will marry at the smaller St. George’s Chapel, and their contingent of guests is smaller.

Children

Kate Middleton has clearly embraced motherhood. She is the mother of three. Time will tell on that front for Meghan!

Friends?

Are the two women friends? They will live next to each other at Kensington Palace and be married to brothers. Although no one knows for sure, sources have indicated that the two women are friendly, albeit not best friends.

Style

Both women are clearly beautiful, slim brunettes, although, in one survey, men said they preferred Meghan’s looks.

Kate’s style seems a bit more formal, older, and cautious than Meghan’s more modern, and, sometimes, more stylistically daring choices.