Ariane Bourdain, Anthony’s Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ariane Bourdain is the only daughter of Anthony Bourdain. On Friday, June, 8, CNN reported that Anthony Bourdain, a chef and well-known television personality, died in France. He was just 61 years old.

The child has lived a very private life outside of the public eye, but she was very close to her parents (her mom is Bourdain’s ex-wife, Ottavia Busia-Bourdain).

1. Her Dad Was Found Hanged

Bourdain was working in France at the time of his death. According to reports, he was found hanged in his hotel room, ending his life by apparent suicide.

Bourdain’s longtime friend, chef Eric Ripert, was the one who found his body. It is unknown if he left a note of any kind.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time,” CNN said in a statement.

Bourdain is survived by his 11-year-old daughter.

Bourdain’s tragic death comes less than one week after fashion designer Kate Spade was found hanged in her New York City home.

2. Her Mom Is Ottavia Busia-Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain was previously married to Ottavia Busia-Bourdain.

Busia-Bourdain was raised in Italy. According to People Magazine, she moved to the United States in 2000, after falling in love with a musician. She worked at various restaurants in New York, eventually meeting chef Eric Ripert, who set her up with his good friend, Anthony.

The two really seemed to hit it off, the 22-year age difference between them not holding them back from having an adventure together. In 2007, the two welcomed their only child, Ariane.

Anthony and Ottavia announced their decision to split in 2016.

“We love each other. We respect the decisions the other has made. And we’ll always consider ourselves a family. Because of professional decisions we both have made, my husband and I have been for years in an unconventional relationship,” read their joint statement, posted on Instagram.

3. She’s a Part of His Cookbook

Ariane was very close to her dad. In late 2016, Anthony Bourdain released a cookbook called Appetites. The cookbook was mostly written for Ariane, as Anthony highlighted the various dishes that he enjoyed cooking for his daughter.

The way Bourdain explained it, he loved to feed people — especially people that he loved.

“I feel uncontrollable urges to smother the people I love with food. I’ve become this sort of passive-aggressive yenta or Italian grandmother stereotype from films who’s always urging people, ‘Eat! Eat!’ and sulking inconsolably when they don’t,” a passage in the cookbook reads.

In a 2016 interview with The Takeout, Anthony Bourdain said that his daughter was a “harsh critic” and that he always had to be a bit careful with the flavors he was adding to some of her favorite dishes.

“You know, I put a tiny tiny little bit of nutmeg in my macaroni and cheese and she did not enjoy that. She called me on it right away,” he told the outlet. “She’s got a very acute palate and she catches me if I over-salt something. If there’s any variance between a dish that she liked last time and how it’s done today she’ll be like, ‘Nah, not eating it, there’s too much pepper in that,'” he added.

4. Her Parents Have Shielded Her From the Public Eye

Anthony Bourdain was a well-known figure around the globe. However, Ariane’s parents did a good job of keeping her shielded from the public. In fact, neither Anthony nor Ottavia have shared photos of their young daughter on social media.

Any photos of Ariane that you see on her parents’ Instagram pages don’t show her face. The one above, for example, shows her getting her hair braided. As you can see, the angle was taken as to not show Ariane’s face.

The following photo was posted by Anthony Bourdain after winter break last year.

5. Her Father Said That Having a Child Changed His Life

Like many first-time dads, having a child changed Bourdain’s life.

“I guess my whole life, as much as I might have wanted a child for the reason that everybody wants one, I always recognized that at no point until I was 50 was I old enough or up to the job. I thought, you know what, I not only really want a child, but at this point, finally in my life, I think I’m up to the job and I’m the type of person who could do the job well and I’m financially prepared to look after a child,” Bourdain told The Takeout in a 2016 interview.

Bourdain described the realization that he was capable of caring for a child as a “bolt of lightning.” He mentioned in his Takeout interview that he wanted Ariane to experience all of his “treasured childhood memories” and described an overly elaborate manner in which he’d planned meals for her. But Bourdain also elaborated that he felt it was “wrong, morally” to try to encourage a young child to become a foodie, so he never pushed exotic cuisines on her. To his delight, however, Ariane seemed to naturally have a refined palate.

“She would often reach for a sardine or an anchovy. Some salty pecorino or even raw oysters, she was eating at age 3,” Bourdain told The Takeout.