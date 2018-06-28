Capital Gazette Shooting: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Police are responding to a report of an active shooter with victims at the Capital Gazette newspaper building in Annapolis, Maryland. CBS News reports at least four people are dead. Others were injured.

“Active Shooter: 888 Bestgate Road #Annapolis. Media staging area is 839 Bestgate Road,” Lt. Ryan Frashure of the Anne Arundel County Police Department tweeted. Frashure told reporters at a briefing that officers were doing every thing they could to secure the building and get people out safely. The police department then tweeted that the building has been evacuated

#update confirming active shooter at 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis. Building evacuated. Officers continuing to search building. Relocation point is inside Lord and Taylor in the mall. — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) June 28, 2018

Anne Arundel County Sheriff Ron Bateman told Fox News there are multiple people dead at the scene and the shooter is in custody. A motive for the shooting is not yet known and the suspect has not been identified.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Here is what we know so far:

1. An Intern Tweeted ‘Active Shooter … Please Help Us’

An intern at the newspaper, Anthony Messenger, tweeted, “Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us,” about 2:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Reporter Phil Davis confirmed to the Baltimore Sun, which owns the Capital Gazette, that there was a shooting and multiple people were shot. The newspaper building is in Anne Arundel County.

Davis, who covers courts and crimes for the news organization, tweeted, “A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead.”

Davis added, “Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can’t say much more and don’t want to declare anyone dead, but it’s bad. There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload.”

He said he is waiting to be interviewed by police.

Joshua McKerrow, a photojournalist for both the Baltimore Sun and the Capital Gazette, tweeted, “Massive police response to shooting in my newsroom in Annapolis,” along with photos from the scene:

“This is going to be a long, long, long investigation,” Anne Arundel Police Lieutenant Ryan Frashure told reporters.

2. A Shotgun Was Reportedly Used & the Suspect Is in Custody

WJLA-TV reporter Brad Bell is reporting that the suspect used a shotgun. A suspect is in custody, he reported.

“We’re doing the best we can,” Anne Arundel County Police Lieutenant Ryan Frashure told reporters. “We’re doing everything we can to get people out safe and we’re trying to minimize the casualties.” He said they wanted to make sure people are safe.

“And again, there’s a lot of factors that got into this, so there’s a lot of secondary things we have to look into also,” Frashure said at the press briefing. “Whether there are other shooters, there might be more than one, bombs, anything like that, so there’s a variety of things we have to go through.”

According to police scanner transmissions, police were searching for explosives.

CNN reports that the suspect was taken into custody alive.

3. Police Swarmed the Building & People Could Be Seen Leaving With Their Hands Up

Several police vehicles could be seen heading to the shooting, according to news reports and witnesses. People could be seen exiting the building with their hands up.

Roads in the area were shut down and people have been told to avoid the area.

ATF tweeted that it headed to the scene.

“BREAKING: ATF Baltimore is responding to a shooting incident at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md,” the federal agency tweeted. Local and state police were already at the scene and investigating.

4. The Building Is Home to Two of the Oldest Newspapers in the Country, Along With Other Offices

According to its website, the Capital Gazette building is home to several publications, including The Capital newspaper, the Maryland Gazette, the Bowie Blade-News, the Crofton-West County Gazette and Capital Style Magazine, along with CapitalGazette.com.

The media company has not issued a statement about the shooting report. The Capital and The Gazette are sister papers. The Capital has been published since 1884, while The Gazette is one of the oldest newspapers in America, founded in 1727. The papers are both owned by the Baltimore Sun Media Group in 2014, which is owned by Tribune Publishing.

Other businesses, including a medical office, are also located in the building.

5. The Baltimore Sun Building Was Swept by Police as a Precaution

Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton tweeted that the Baltimore Police Department made a precautionary sweep of the Sun’s office building after the Capital Gazette incident. It is not clear if there was a threat made to the Sun newspaper or if the sweep was done because of the paper’s connection to the Capital Gazette.

The NYPD is moving personnel to major news outlets headquartered in New York City as a precaution, ABC News reports.

Officials have started to respond to the shooting.

Governor Larry Hogan tweeted, “Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community.”

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, of Maryland, tweeted, “My heart is with the families, friends, and loved ones of the victims as we learn more about this terrible situation. We must unite to end the violence.”

Rep. Anthony Brown, who represents Maryland’s 4th District, tweeted, “I’m closely monitoring situation at @capgaznews in Annapolis. @ATFHQ Baltimore is responding to the shooting along with state and local law enforcement. Will share more information as I receive updates.”

According to the White House press pool, President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting. A White House spokesperson told CBS News, “our thoughts and prayers are with all that are affected.”