Family of Stoneman Douglas Student David Hogg “Swatted” Due to Prank Call

The family of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg was “swatted” Tuesday morning, causing police to respond to their Parkland home, according to Local 10. The call was reportedly a prank, but claimed Hogg was in a hostage situation, sending Coral Springs Fire Rescue to his home.

Hogg was not home at the time of the incident and is currently in Washington, DC with his mother to accept the RFK Human Rights award, according to Local 10. Sky 10 was over the home and units were staged outside as a precaution, Local 10 reports.

A call came into the Broward Sheriff’s Office claiming a hostage situation at the home in the 7800 block of Northwest 122nd Way. According to BSO, deputies received a call at around 8:30 a.m., saying someone broke into Hogg’s home with an AR-15 rifle and was holding the family hostage.

Swatting is “the action of making a prank emergency call to bring about a response of armed law enforcement officers.”

BSO SWAT team at David Hogg’s house in Parkland after a hoax call that family was being held hostage.. again hoax swatting call #MSDstrong #neveragain pic.twitter.com/JriKE8nOQX — jeff weinsier (@jweinsier) June 5, 2018

Since the massacre at Stoneman Douglas, Hogg has been an outspoken advocate for gun safety, although his methods have been deemed somewhat controversial. Hogg recently held a “die in” at Coral Springs Publix last week, sparking some outrage at his methods to bring attention to gun control.

David Hogg and his family are NOT being held hostage by someone with an AR-15.. BSO is, however, in Parkland at the family home after a hoax or swatting call.. #MSDSTRONG #neveragain — jeff weinsier (@jweinsier) June 5, 2018

Someone called in a fake threat to 911 saying that David Hogg & his family were being held hostage. Our @jweinsier reports the caller said the Hoggs were held at gunpoint w/ an AR-15 & one person was shot. Police swarmed home; turned out to be a hoax. https://t.co/IRR7nkYYvT pic.twitter.com/0FFEoNuAwW — Liane Morejon (@LianeMorejonTV) June 5, 2018

This is a developing story. Heavy will update as more information is known.