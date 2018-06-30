Jesse Barrett, Amy Coney Barrett’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jesse Barrett, a federal prosecutor in Indiana, is the husband of federal Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who is on Donald Trump’s short list of 25 candidates to replace Anthony Kennedy on the United States Supreme Court.

Trump has now revealed that he’s narrowed that field down to five people, two of whom are women. He didn’t name them, but he said he would announce his final choice on July 9, 2018.

Those comments have increased scrutiny on Amy Coney Barrett. At only 46-years-old, Barrett is also relatively young. The Washington Times has reported that Barrett is considered a front runner for the nomination. You can read her Judiciary Committee questionnaire from when she was first nominated to the federal bench by Donald Trump here. She was confirmed in 2017.

Here’s what you need to know about Barrett’s husband, Jesse Barrett:

1. Jesse Barrett & Amy Coney Barrett Have Seven Children & Are Devout Catholics

According to National Review, Amy Coney Barrett is considered a devout Catholic. She is also the mother of seven children with Jesse Barrett. “…she speaks about God as if she really believes in His existence,” the conservative website National Review reported of Barrett’s faith.

You can see photos of Jesse Barrett at his wife’s investiture.

A letter supporting Amy Barrett’s nomination as a federal judge from former students and graduates of Notre Dame Law School said, “Professor Barrett and her husband, Jesse, are raising seven children—a remarkable feat in itself. Professor Barrett’s dedication as a spouse and mother alongside her stellar teaching and scholarship represents the epitome of Notre Dame Law School’s challenge for its graduates to be ‘a different kind of lawyer.’”

In 2017, U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-California) caused controversy when Barrett was nominated to the federal appellate court by bringing up her religion and saying she was concerned “the dogma lives loudly within you.”

In a graduation speech, Barrett referenced God, saying, “No matter how exciting any career is, what is it really worth if you don’t make it part of a bigger life project to know, love and serve the God who made you?”

2. Jesse Barrett, Amy Barrett & Their Fathers Belong to a Religious Group Called ‘People of Praise,’ The New York Times Reported

Rhodes College alumna Amy Coney Barrett ‘94 is being considered to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the United States Supreme Court. Read more here: https://t.co/ZE0EzTZebO pic.twitter.com/JQSIuOvsdQ — Rhodes College (@RhodesCollege) June 28, 2018

Amy Coney Barrett belongs to a “small, tightly knit Christian group called People of Praise,” The New York Times reported in September 2017. According to The Times, the group’s members “swear a lifelong oath of loyalty, called a covenant, to one another, and are assigned and are accountable to a personal adviser, called a ‘head’ for men and a ‘handmaid’ (now woman leader) for women. The group teaches that husbands are the heads of their wives and should take authority over the family.”

The Times reports that members of the group take direction from the heads and handmaids (or woman leader) on major decisions, even down to whom they marry. According to the Times’ interviews with current and former members, Barrett, her husband, and both of their fathers are members of the group.

An article in the group’s magazine once reported that Barrett and her husband had adopted a child but articles mentioning her have been removed, according to The Times. A man whose Twitter page identifies him as a member of the People of Praise wrote on Twitter in 2010, “+1 (equals 6 kids now) to the Jesse & Amy Barrett clan! Welcome, Juliet Jeanne! Praise God!”

Barrett was also a member of a tightly knit Christian group called People of Praise, — where men are referred to as “heads” & women are “handmaids” ― and taught that husbands are the heads of wives and should exercise authority over family. https://t.co/awi1GTBDSB — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) June 29, 2018

In 2009, the same man wrote on Twitter, “dinner @ jesse & amy barrett’s last night…”

Barrett’s parents are Michael and Linda Coney.

The Catholic League wrote an article challenging depictions of People of Praise as a cult and arguing Barrett is unfairly subjected to scrutiny for her Catholicism, writing, “Among other things, it operates interracial schools and camps, and provides for many family outings; members often travel together. Is it a Catholic fringe group? No, for if it were, Pope Francis would not have welcomed it in June: he celebrated with them, and others, the 50th anniversary of the Catholic charismatic renewal; the event drew over 30,000 people from 128 countries.”

The Catholic League article continues, “Praise for People publishes a magazine, V&B (Vine and Branches), that offers concrete proof that it is anything but a cult. The cover story of the Winter 2014 edition was called, ‘Looking at Marriage.'” The Catholic League says the group “was founded in 1971 in South Bend, Indiana. Today it has branches throughout North America and the Caribbean” and “aligns itself with ‘the Pentecostal movement or the charismatic renewal.’”

The group’s website describes itself as “an ecumenical, charismatic, covenant community. Our model and inspiration is the first Christian community, a small band of disciples who ‘were of one heart and soul’ and ‘held all things in common.’ (Acts 4:33, 2:44). We can be difficult for the public and the press to understand. In truth, we are a community that defies categories.”

The website describes the group’s missionary work and says it’s open to more than Catholics. “In Evansville, IN, a group of People of Praise missionaries moved into two houses at a notorious intersection, a place locals called ‘the devil’s corner’ because of all the fights and drug deals. We didn’t arrive with any program or magic formula, but hoped to encounter neighbors in a spirit of Christian friendship,” the site explained. The group claims the covenant is not an oath or vow.

According to The Federalist, which believes concerns about the group are unfair, “It is perhaps worth noting that Pope Francis named a member of this group auxiliary bishop of Portland in 2014, so membership in the group must not be disqualifying in the eyes of the Vatican.”

3. Jesse M. Barrett Is a Federal Prosecutor

Amy Coney Barrett’s husband, Jesse M. Barrett, is an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana, according to The Commercial Appeal.

Jesse Barrett’s LinkedIn page says he’s a prosecutor based in the South Bend, Indiana area.

The Christian Broadcasting Network reported that evangelicals were “buzzing about Amy Coney Barrett.” David Brody, CBN’s Chief Political Correspondent, told the network, “Many of my sources, evangelical in nature, love her. They believe that she is the one that if they had their dream pick that she would be the one. Barrett has been very outspoken of her Catholic views and God.”

4. Jesse Barrett Says It’s ‘Humbling’ to Be Married to Amy Coney Barrett

When Amy Barrett was sworn in as a federal judge, her husband Jesse was at her side. According to Notre Dame Law School, Barrett’s husband Jesse Barrett, who has a law degree from the university, “earned a standing ovation after he delivered a touching speech about his wife’s gift for empathy and personal relationships.”

“The couple met at Notre Dame Law School, and he talked about the many changes they have experienced together as they have lived in different cities, houses, and apartments, and brought seven children into their lives,” the Law School article states, quoting Jesse Barrett as saying, “But there is one thing that hasn’t changed – it is humbling to be married to Amy Barrett. You can’t outwork Amy. I’ve also learned you can’t outfriend Amy.”

During her nomination hearing, Amy Barrett was asked about “an article she wrote about Congress’s decision to reduce sentencing disparities between criminal cases involving crack and those involving powder cocaine,” reported The Indiana Lawyer. A senator claimed the article was critical of the law.

“Barrett said the writing he was referring to was a blog post that grew out of a conversation she had with her husband, Jesse Barrett, assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana. In the post, she said she wondered what the process would be for handling the retroactive claims and solicited opinions about the issue,” the magazine reported.

5. Jesse Barrett Has Handled Gun Prosecutions

President Trump nominates @NDLaw prof Amy Coney Barrett '97J.D. for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit https://t.co/sQ62RnOAhA pic.twitter.com/USnkFGXC7N — Notre Dame Magazine (@ndmagazine) May 8, 2017

Some of Jesse Barrett’s cases have involved felons in possession of firearms, according to U.S. Department of Justice press releases.

For example, one release said, “David Rodriguez, 32, of Elkhart, Indiana pled guilty to the felony offense of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The magistrate judge is recommending that the district court accept the tendered guilty plea. Parties have 14 days in which to object to the magistrate judge’s recommendation. This charge was filed as a result of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Sentencing has been set for November 10, 2014. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jesse Barrett.”

Another case involved obstructing the mail.