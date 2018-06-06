Joshua Yabut: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Police say a Virginia Army National Guard commander and former NASA employee stole an armored personnel carrier from Fort Pickett and led officers on a 60-mile chase to his neighborhood in Richmond while high on drugs. First Lieutenant Joshua Yabut, 29, was arrested Tuesday night after the pursuit ended and was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, felony evading police and felony unauthorized use of a vehicle, the Virginia State Police said in a statement.

The bizarre pursuit went viral on social media, with many witnesses claiming to have seen a “tank” being chased by police. Authorities were quick to correct the record and say the military vehicle was an armored personnel carrier, which is not equipped with weapons. Yabut is being held in the city of Richmond jail. Police said the Virginia National Guard will be sending out information about his military status.

The chase began about 7:55 p.m. at Fort Pickett, in Blackstone, Virginia, and ended about 9:40 p.m. in Richmond in the Fan section of the city, where Yabut, who describes himself on Linkedin as specializing in “OSCP / OSCE | Blockchain R&D | Infosec,” lives. The Virginia Army National Guard said he is, “a first lieutenant assigned as the commander of the Petersburg-based Headquarters Company, 276th Engineer Battalion, and he has more than 11 years of service. He deployed to Afghanistan from 2008 to 2009 with the Illinois National Guard.”

1. Yabut Posted Video & Photos From Inside the Armored Personnel Carrier During His Joyride

During and before the chase, Joshua Philip Yabut posted photos and a video, which you can watch above, from inside the armored personnel carrier. You can see the photos below:

wutang clan ain’t nothin to fuck wit booiiiiiiii pic.twitter.com/NUvnVRCRkE — Joshua [BCH] (@movrcx) June 5, 2018

At one point, Yabut tweeted, “man i am thirsty.” He also tweeted, “[switching to single channel plain text]

this is sovereign 6 actual any station on this net do you read me?” And, “where is this damn water buffalo.”

Before setting out on the joyride, Yabut appeared to be expressing frustration about his military career on Twitter. He wrote, “thinking about putting my packet in tbh,” an apparent reference to leaving the National Guard. And tweeted, “im ready to move to London.” On Monday, he tweeted, “what i learned in the army is to never volunteer for anything with that being said im looking for a few volunteers.”

2. Several Witnesses Posted Videos on Social Media as They Spotted the ‘Tank’ Rolling Through Richmond Followed by Several Police Officers

A stolen tank being chased by police through downtown Richmond…. #richmond #richmondtank pic.twitter.com/CxtKTCQFbq — Emi Averill (@EmiAverill) June 6, 2018

Shocked witnesses posted videos on social media Tuesday night, saying they had just seen a “tank” being chased by several police officers as it rolled down highways and into the city streets of Richmond.

The tank-like armored vehicle was taken from Fort Pickett, in Blackstone, Virginia, state police told WTVR-TV. No injuries or crashes have been reported. The truck was seen on Interstate 95 and U.S. Route 460.

Police said the vehicle was taken on the joy ride by a soldier, who has not been identified. The chase lasted nearly two hours, with speeds topping out at 40 mph.

You can watch one of the videos below, recorded on Route 460 (warning – language):

In one video, shot in Richmond, a witness yells, “It’s a goddamn tank! What the hell! Bro!” as the vehicle and police roll by.

Another video shows the chase going through Richmond on Broad Street:

Driving down Broad Street in Richmond. At least 30 police vehicles pursuing/escorting a tank. I don’t believe what I just typed. pic.twitter.com/knheLHwprb — Jacob Myers (@Jacob_Myers_25) June 6, 2018

Two more videos also showed the pursuit on Broad Street in Richmond:

This is INSANE! Someone has hijacked a “Tank-like” vehicle from Fort Pickett and just drove it by our apartment! This is on Broad Street in the Fan. pic.twitter.com/EYfhFux1dk — Parker Slaybaugh (@ParkerSlay89) June 6, 2018

Legit saw a stolen tank drive by our neighborhood with mad cops chasing it. It’s never a dull moment in Richmond 😂 pic.twitter.com/fzLu41oqU5 — KAE (@kagui005) June 6, 2018

Another video was captioned, “what the f*ck did I just see”:

Haven’t used this account in a long time but figured this was worth a share. Live from Richmond it’s a freaking tank!! pic.twitter.com/eAzdLP11Cc — Tyler Schaeffer (@Tyler_Schaeffer) June 6, 2018

Yet another video captured the chase as it rolled through Dinwiddie:

Yoooo 😂 someone stole a fucking tank and there’s a chase going on in dinwiddie lmao pic.twitter.com/ObBThGvVg7 — jimmy. (@ayejimboslice) June 6, 2018

The chase ended with the APC stuck on a median on Broad Street between City Hall and Capitol Square, Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter Ned Oliver tweeted. He posted a photo of the end of the pursuit:

Armored vehicle stolen from Fort Pickett that police chased accross central Virginia is stopped on Broad street between City Hall and Capitol Square pic.twitter.com/VZzPUWbUyR — Ned Oliver (@nedoliver) June 6, 2018

Brother in law is a SWAT officer in the #RVA area and snapped this picture tonight of the crazy tank like vehicle that fled from Fort Pickett. Chase ended downtown near the Children’s Hospital. pic.twitter.com/4GYy7r0BC6 — C. H. Baird (@CyrusBaird) June 6, 2018

“Witnesses say he drove the vehicle up on the median, stopped, got out and started walking around. Police sent a dog to attack him and shot him with a taser and he was taken into custody. The chase began more than 60 miles away in Blackstone,” Oliver tweeted. “He got off the interstate at the Boulevard exit and drove down Broad Street. He drove by me at about 40 mph near the intersection with Belvidere. Traffic had been backed up and police screamed into the intersection and started frantically clearing the road as he approached.”

State Police Sgt. Keeli says no one injured, driver was a "military soldier," no accidents or injuries. Asked about witness accounts driver was tased she said she "doesn't have that information." On how it ended: "It sounds like he pretty much stopped of his own accord." pic.twitter.com/kKKksSPweU — Ned Oliver (@nedoliver) June 6, 2018

“No crashes or injuries occurred during the course or as a result of this incident,” Virginia State Police spokesperson Corrine Geller said in a statement. “The adult, male driver of the vehicle is now in state police custody and the incident is under investigation. Charges are pending.”

In a statement Virginia State Police said they were notified the vehicle was “driven away” from Fort Pickett about 7:55 p.m. Tuesday. “The military vehicle – which is not equipped with any weaponry and is NOT a tank – was driven east on Route 460 at a maximum speed of about 40 mph,” state police said.

3. Yabut Has Served in the Army National Guard Since 2006 & Worked at NASA From 2013 to 2017

Joshua Yabut has served in the Army National Guard since 2006, according to his Linkedin profile. He began his career as an infantryman from 2006 to 2012, and during that period, he was “deployed as a security force member of an Afghanistan-based Provincial Reconstruction Team.”

In 2012, he became a platoon leader in the Virginia Army National Guard, based in Fredericksburg, specializing in “Military explosives, survivability, mobility, and counter-mobility operations.” In December 2014 he became an executive officer (engineer). And in November 2016 he was named as a company commander (engineer) in Petersburg, Virginia.

Yabut worked for NASA from 2013 to 2017, according to his Linkedin profile. He began there as a budget analyst at its Langley Research Center, where he “Served as a member of NASA Langley’s budget formulation team.” He said from November 2014 to April 2017 he was “Red Team Leader” at NASA, at the Langley Research Center:

Performs and leads routine and tailored offensive-type cybersecurity activities including:

Web application auditing

Network and application scanning

Wireless spectrum auditing

Static code analysis

Penetration testing and computer network exploitation (CNE) assessments

4. He Tried to Petition His Way Onto the Ballot for the U.S. Senate This Year

Yabut has attempted to run for the U.S. Senate in Virginia, a cached version of a petition website shows. He was attempting to run as an independent candidate for the seat held by Democrat Tim Kaine.

In March, the Federal Election Commission notified him his application didn’t have adequate information and his petition attempt was denied.

5. Yabut Graduated From DePaul University & Says He ‘Actively Maintains & Develops New Blockchain Technologies’

Joshua Philip Yabut graduated from DePaul University in Chicago in 2012 with a degree in information technology, according to his Linkedin page. While at DePaul, he was a member of the Army ROTC. In 2014, he completed his master’s degree at DePaul in information technology project management.

On his Senate petition, Yabut says he was named to the Mozilla Security Researcher Hall of Fame in 2016 and he “actively maintains and develops new blockchain technologies.”

Yabut has ties to several states, according to public records, which list addresses in California, Florida, Texas, Missouri and Georgia. On Facebook, he says he graduated from Coginchaug Regional High School in Durham, Connecticut, in 2006.