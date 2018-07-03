Adam Pritchard, Joan Larsen’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Joan Larsen is one of the top potential picks for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nomination. Trump has said that he expects to announce his nomination by the Monday after July 4. Here is everything you need to know about her husband, Adam Pritchard.

1. Adam Pritchard Teaches Corporate & Securities Law

Adam Pritchard is a professor at the University of Michigan Law School. He teaches corporate and securities law. According to his bio, he also wrote a Securities Regulation textbook in its fourth edition. His classes focus on securities class actions, SEC enforcement, and securities law in the Supreme Court. The video above shows Pritchard teaching a one-day course in 2011.

His ranking on Rate My Professor is mixed, but he only has two reviews. You can actually find more reviews for him on the MLawProfGuide. On there, students said he’s strict, tough, and grades according to a curve. But they also said he explains things well, does cold calling, and focuses on materials with a business background. One student wrote: “He’s very socratic, but he divides the class into groups and your group is on call just once a week. As long as you don’t think you’ll be put off by his dry sense of humor or his bowtie and monogrammed shirts, I would highly recommend this class.”

You can see all of Pritchard’s publications here. And you can watch him talk about securities cases in this CSPAN video from 2008 here.

When Larsen was appointed to the Michigan Supreme Court in 2015, her husband was on leave from the university. He came back to take over her classes after her appointment.

2. Pritchard Has Degrees from the University of Virginia and the University of Chicago

Pritchard is a well-educated man. He has a bachelor’s and a J.D. from the University of Virginia. He also has an MPP from the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago. While in Virginia, he was an Olin Fellow and the articles development editor of the Virginia Law Review, according to his bio at The Federalist Society.

He worked in private practice before becoming a law professor, and then served as senior counsel in the Office of General Counsel of the SEC, where he received the SEC’s Law and Policy award. In addition to his work at the University of Michigan, he has also been a visiting professor at the Northwestern University School of Law, Georgetown University Law Center, and the University of Iowa School of Law.

Pritchard is also often booked for speaking engagements, according to his bio at The Federalist Society. He’s already booked up to October 2009. His speeches including talking about topics such as “The Bailouts and Beyond: What’s Next for Financial Regulation?,” “Financial Crisis in the Boardroom,” “Reforming Securities Class Actions,” and more.

3. He Wrote a Brief in 2014 to the Supreme Court Supporting Haliburton & Arguing Against the Current State of Securities Class Actions

In 2014, he submitted a friend of the court brief to the Supreme Court in the Halliburton Co v. Erica P. John Fund case. That case would determine the future of securities fraud class actions. His brief supported Halliburton based on a 1988 Supreme Court decision, Reuters reported. Pritchard addressed a provision of the SEC that addresses private shareholder suits, which requires investors to prove they relied on corporate misinterpretations. He said that Section 18 restricted the amount of damages shareholders should be able to collect in fraud class actions.

The Supreme Court ultimately did not side with Pritchard and he later wrote about it here. He wrote in 2015, in part: “The Supreme Court was presented with an opportunity to bring fundamental reform to securities class actions last term in Halliburton Co. v. Erica P John Fund, Inc.. The Court ducked that opportunity, passing the buck to Congress to undo the mess that the Court had created a quarter century prior in Basic Inc. v. Levinson. Congress’s history in dealing with securities class actions suggests that reform is unlikely to come from the legislature anytime soon. The Securities and Exchange Commission appears to be satisfied with the status quo as well. With these institutional actors resisting reform, corporations and their shareholders may resort to self-help in dealing with the cost and distraction created by securities class actions. Paradoxically, resistance to reform of securities class actions may result in self-help measures that eliminate securities class actions-and their deterrent value-altogether.”

In an article about the decision, an unrelated party wrote that the decision would make litigation even more expensive.

4. In 2015, He Said It Was Important To Approach Equity Crowdfunding Slowly, In Order to Prevent People from Being Scammed

In an interview in 2015, Pritchard said it was important for the SEC to approach equity crowdfunding slowly, in order to safeguard against scams. He told KNPR: “Given the very small amounts that can be raised under crowdfunding, it’s going to attract a very large number of people wanting to fund businesses. And it doesn’t take a lot of money at stake to bring the fraudsters out of the woodwork.”

Even at the state level, there were concerns like data privacy and recourse for investors who lost money, he added.

5. Pritchard & Larsen Have Two Children Who Attend Public School

Larsen and Pritchard have two children, who both are teens and attend public schools. They live in the Scio Township, according to her bio.