Colorado Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [July 3]

Hot summer conditions are causing fires to continue growing in Colorado as the Fourth of July nears. Here are where all the current fires are located, along with maps and evacuation updates for July 3, 2018.

General Map of Colorado Fires

This map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in Colorado right now, provided by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control (CDFPC) and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained.

The map above lists numerous active fires, which this article will describe in more detail in the next section.

List of Active Fires in Colorado as of July 3

416 Fire

An amazing view from #GOES16 visible satellite of pyrocumulus clouds and smoke from ongoing fires in Colorado. Lightning depicted with a line of tstorms that moved across the plains yesterday. #cowx #SpringFire #WestonPassFire #416Fire pic.twitter.com/0zxNz5LYLw — Matt Meister (@TheWxMeister) July 3, 2018

This fire is 52,778 acres and 37 percent contained. It grew slightly in the last day. It’s located in La Plata County. The cause of this fire is unknown. It’s located 13 miles north of Durango and has been burning since June 1. It’s burning in an area of inaccessible terrain and no homes have yet been evacuated. Some are on a pre-evacuation notice.

In the last day yesterday, some of the fire spread in the South Fork of Hermosa Creek, burning wilderness areas. Humidity is expected to increase this week, which will help decrease fire behavior.

Burro Fire

This fire is 4,545 acres and is 40 percent contained. The cause is under investigation and the estimated containment date is currently August 1. It started on June 8 and is located about 14 miles south of Rico.

Chedsey Fire

#Routt NF Helicopters dip from Teal Lake to to assist firefighters on the #ChedseyFire, SW of Walden, CO near Teal Lake. Fire size is approximately 3-5 acres. Resources on scene include a Type 3 Incident Management Team, 2 20-person crews, 5 engines, & 2 helicopters. pic.twitter.com/SbbVU9P4Ws — Medicine Bow-Routt NFs & Thunder Basin NG (@FS_MBRTB) July 2, 2018

This fire is 24 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s located in Routt National Fores, southwest of Walden, Colorado, near Teal Lake.

High Chateau Fire

This fire is 15 percent contained and 1,400 acres. It started June 29. View a map here.

Here is the updated map from this morning's briefing. pic.twitter.com/URY4e3q7s4 — Teller Co Sheriff (@SheriffTeller) July 3, 2018

It’s located west of Wright’s Reservoir and northeast of Cripple Creek. It started Friday afternoon. According to KKTV, mandatory evacuations were issued for the following areas in Teller County:Slater Creek Road, Eagle Crest Ranch at Slater Creek, Sunrise Ridge, Chateau West, Highland Meadows, Dome, Rock Ranch, Living Forest Estates, High Chateau Ranch, Lookout Point Road, B Lazy M Ranch, Deer Mountain Road, and Ranch Resorts north of Evergreen Station. KKTV also reports that PArk County has put mandatory evacuations in place for: Park Ridge, Doe Valley, Pike Meadow, Four Mile Ranch, Olson Slater Creek, and Ponderosa subdivisions between 8826 County Rd 100 and County Rd 102 and between CR 71 and the Teller County Line.

Visit the Teller County Sheriff’s office or the Park County Sheriff’s office sites for the most recent updates.

Spring Fire

The Spring Fire has grown to 78,944 acres and 5 percent contained. Evacuations for the fire are currently underway. You can see a map of the Spring Fire above.

#SpringFire Wildfire progression over the past few days…note some days are missing due to no perimeter air flights over the wildfire, and flights were in the evening. #cowx #cofire #nws pic.twitter.com/2fly5DkEHE — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 3, 2018

Here is another map of the Spring Fire:

The fire is burning five miles east of Fort Garland and started on Thursday, spreading rapidly. So far, 104 homes have been destroyed by the wildfire, forcing many evacuations. To stay updated on evacuations in Heurfano County, visit here. For updates on evacuations in Costilla County, visit here.

La Veta and Gardner are currently on pre-evacuation notice. Learn more about what pre-evacuation notice means here.

Two evacuation centers were set up, including Huerfano Community Center and one at Blanca Fort Garland Community Center. Evacuation centers for animals are open at the Las Animas County Fairgrounds in Trinidad and at the 4H barn in La Veta, Newsweek reported.

If you’re unsure if your area is under evacuation or need more information, call 719-695-9573 between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sugarloaf Fire

#SugarloafFire in Grand County has grown to over 1,200 acres and is currently at zero percent containment. #WestonPassFire is also zero percent contained and has grown to 6,500 acres. https://t.co/nC88nv7L9T via @SawyerDArgonne @SummitDailyNews pic.twitter.com/c3idFA6NeR — Aspen Times (@TheAspenTimes) July 3, 2018

This fire was reported June 29 and is 1,300 acres and 1 percent contained. It’s located north of Loveland Pass and 13 miles southwest of Fraser in a remote Grand County area. According to Inciweb, trails, roads, and campgrounds are anticipated to close.

Weston Pass Fire

This fire started June 28 and was 1,500 acres, 10 percent contained on Saturday. But it’s since grown and is now 9,342 acres and 0 percent contained. Officials are hoping to have it contained by July 29.

It was started by lightning and is located 9 miles southwest of Fairplay, in a remote area of Park County. Some evacuation orders have been issued.

7/3 Tuesday #WestonPassFire, Park County CO. 9,217 acres per overnight infrared analysis by fire staff. Open online map: https://t.co/URs7buakIg Want map legend? Need help? Open the map then click "Map tips" upper left corner. #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/uFB03QQorU — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) July 3, 2018

South Park Recreation Center is offering free showers to evacuees, firefighters, and any volunteers helping fight the fire.

You can find more details about all the fires on Colorado’s Emergency Management page here.