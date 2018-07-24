Demi Lovato Dispatch Audio: Star Unconscious After OD Report

Demi Lovato, the actor, singer, and songwriter known for her battles with drug addiction and depression, which culminated in a recent song called “Sober,” was hospitalized after a reported overdose. However, the 25-year-old star is reportedly in stable condition and doing “okay,” People Magazine reported via a source.

However, People Magazine later removed the word “okay” from its report and is now just reporting that Demi is “stable.”

You can listen to the dispatch audio below. It shows that Demi was found “unconscious,” although the audio doesn’t name her.

The reported overdose of another talented young celebrity devastated Demi’s fans and fellow stars. However, fans expressed relief on social media to hear that Demi was reportedly in stable condition.

Her hospitalization was initially reported by TMZ as a heroin overdose, although that’s become less clear. The site updated its initial story to report that Lovato had suffered an “apparent heroin overdose.” People Magazine says a source says it was not heroin.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Reported Overdose Occurred at Lovato’s Home in the Hollywood Hills

TMZ provided the first details of what had happened to Lovato, writing, “Our sources say Demi was transported from a home in the Hollywood Hills just before noon Tuesday, and is currently being treated. We do not know her condition.” The heroin overdose reports have terrified fans, who are wondering if Demi is dead or alive, and who are hoping for the best case scenario: That the singer will be OK.

TMZ broke the tragic news on July 24, 2018 that Demi had been rushed to the hospital. “Demi Lovato was rushed to an L.A. hospital after suffering what appears to be a heroin overdose,” TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources. TMZ initially reported that Lovato was being treated for the OD. Anthony Dominic, a former TMZ reporter, then wrote on Twitter, “I’m told that people close to Demi are saying it’s not heroin. TMZ has now changed their headline to ‘Apparent Heroine (sic) Overdose.’ Very different perception to a reader. Prayers for #DemiLovato.”

I'm told that people close to Demi are saying it's not heroin. TMZ has now changed their headline to "Apparent Heroine Overdose." Very different perception to a reader. Prayers for #DemiLovato. https://t.co/B3e6dzPi23 — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) July 24, 2018

According to a website biography for her, Demetria Devonne ‘Demi’ Lovato was born August 20, 1992. “She is best known for her role as Mitchie Torres in the Disney Channel Original Movie Camp Rock and for her role as Charlotte Adams in the short five-minute Disney Channel series As The Bell Rings. Her debut album, Don’t Forget was released on September 23, 2008,” the website says.

2. Demi Was Treated With Narcan, TMZ Reported

TMZ then updated its story to read, “Law enforcement sources tell us Demi was treated with Narcan — an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses — at her home. We’ve confirmed the OD occurred at her house in the Hollywood Hills.”

According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, Narcan or Naloxone “is a medication designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose. It is an opioid antagonist—meaning that it binds to opioid receptors and can reverse and block the effects of other opioids.”

The website bio says Demi Lovato “started acting at the age of six, when she landed her first series regular role as Angela on Barney & Friends, there she met her best friend, Selena Gomez. As time went on Lovato pursued her singing and instrumental career, and she guest starred on Prison Break, Split Ends (pilot) and Just Jordan.”

3. Police Responded to a Medical Emergency at Demi’s House

According to Page Six, the Los Angeles Fire Department “confirmed that emergency personnel received a call at 11:22 a.m. local time and responded to a residence on Lovato’s block shortly after. The fire department said that a 25-year-old woman was transported to a nearby hospital.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said the department had responded to a “medical emergency” at a home on Lovato’s block at 11:40 a.m. Los Angeles time, reported Page Six.

Lovato used her struggles with substance abuse were used as grist for her artistry. Only last month, she revealed she had fallen off the wagon in a song called “Sober.”

4. Demi Has Spoken About Death in the Past

Demi has spoken openly about being suicidal in the past, although it’s not clear whether the reported overdose was accidental in this case.

Demi Lovato has spoken in the past very candidly about her fascination with death. “The very first time I was suicidal was when I was seven. I had this fascination with death,” she told Dr. Phil in an interview. “I have experienced things that I have not talked about, and I don’t know if I ever will talk about. But at seven, I knew that if I were to take my own life, that the pain would end.”

According to The New York Daily News, “She said the first time her suicidal thoughts returned when she was 12 and being bullied and she resorted to drugs and drinking.” She has also spoken openly about cutting, depression, and drug addiction over the years.

This post is being updated as more information is learned about Demi Lovato’s condition.