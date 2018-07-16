Lawn Sign Larry: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

“Lawn Sign Larry” is the nickname many have given the Charlotte, North Carolina man who drove his pickup truck up to the home of Tin Nguyen and let loose a racist rant after he spotted a “F*** Trump” sign in the front yard. Nguyen, a Vietnamese American lawyer, captured the whole interaction on video and posted it to his twitter account. You can watch the video here, but be aware that it contains extreme, offensive language.

The video shows a man in a blue t-shirt and jeans standing on Nguyen’s front lawn pointing to a yard sign that says “F*** Trump.”

Nguyen, dressed only in a towel, asks, “why do you care?”

Lawn Sign Larry yells, “Because of my kids! If it said Hillary Clinton, I wouldn’t give a f***. If it said Bernie Sanders, I voted for Bernie Sanders, I wouldn’t give a f***. F*** you. I drive by and it smells like motherf***ing weed in your house.”

“Who cares?” yells Nguyen.

“That’s why the cops are coming right now,” yells Lawn Sign Larry. He races back towards his car, only to turn around and yell, “Alright, bye. I’m going to get you, n*****. N*****, n*****, n*****,” slapping his thighs.

Tin Nguyen did not respond to initial requests for comment. Rumors have been circulating about Lawn Sign Larry’s identity, but it has not yet been verified.

1. Lawn Sign Larry Threatened to Call the Cops. Then He Started Dropping N-Bombs

The interaction between Nguyen and Larry escalated quickly. After a few minutes, Lawn Sign Larry said that the house smelled like marijuana. “Who cares?” yelled Nguyen. That’s when Lawn Sign Larry threatened to call the police.

“That’s why the cops are coming right now!” he yells. Then, racing across the lawn and manically rapping on his own thighs, he screams, “all right, bye. I’m going to get you, n*****. N*****, n*****, n*****.”

Nguyen reacts calmly. A female voice, apparently also in Nguyen’s house, can be heard reacting with mild annoyance to Larry.

2. During His Expletive-Lased Rant, Lawn Sign Larry Also Complained About the Offensive Language in Nguyen’s Lawn Sign

Almost every other rant in Lawn Sign Larry’s rant is a curse or an offensive insult. (Actually, almost every word out of Nguyen’s mouth is a curse too. Neither man was calm.)

But Larry says that he stopped to talk to Nguyen because he was offended by the language on Nguyen’s “F*** Trump” yard sign. He said that he walks by the house every day with his children and was worried that his kids would see the offensive language.

Larry clarifies that he doesn’t mind the anti-Trump sentiment on the sign. He says he wouldn’t have minded if Nguyen had a pro-Clinton sign up in his yard, or a pro-Bernie Sanders. What Larry’s upset about is the f-word.

3. Lawn Sign Larry Says He Was a Bernie Sanders Voter

Lawn Sign Larry told Nguyen that he wouldn’t have minded if he had a Bernie Sanders sign on his lawn. In fact, he said that he voted for Bernie. At this point in the video, Larry’s hand started shaking so hard that it looked like a blur.

He did not say who he voted for in the general election.

4. Nguyen Says He Has Now Been Blocked From Posting On Facebook

Nguyen says that Facebook blocked him from posting anything for the next three days, because of “the video.” Presumably he means the video with Lawn Sign Larry, which he has posted to his twitter and his instagram accounts.

Nguyen’s friends commented on the post, speculating that someone must have “reported” the video.

Facebook warns that “If you post something that goes against our standards again, your account will be blocked for seven days. For violations after that, your account will be blocked for even longer.”

The notice does not specify which standards were violated, or how.

5. Nguyen, a Pro-Immigrant Activist, Says His Mother Grew Up in a Refugee Camp in Malaysia

Tin Nguyen is active with the organization Charlotte Uprising, a left-wing group in Charlotte North Carolina that has called to abolish ICE. Nguyen, a lawyer who describes himself as a “legal samurai,” has participated in Charlotte Uprising rallies. He’s also a member of a coalition of North Carolina non-profits called Queen City Unity.

Nguyen has posted on Instagram about his mother, whom he says lived in a refugee camp as a child. He says her story inspires him to fight for the rights of immigrants in America.