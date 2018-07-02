Michael Cohen: “My Silence is Broken”

Michael Cohen, the longtime personal attorney to President Donald Trump, is breaking his silence in an interview on Good Morning America. Known as the president’s “fixer,” Cohen has been under federal investigation for a $130,000 payment to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in the days before the 2016 election. The Department of Justice also acknowledged back in April that Cohen’s business dealings had been under investigation for several months, when the FBI seized documents from Cohen’s home, office and hotel room.

Cohen first tweeted about the TV interview Sunday night, writing: “Spent Saturday afternoon with @GStephanopoulos @abc (not on camera) interview for Monday’s @GMA. My silence is broken!”

This follows Thursday’s tweet in which Cohen stated: “My family & I are owed an apology. After 2 years, 15 hours of testimony before House & Senate under oath & producing more than 1000 documents, dossier misreports 15 allegations about me. My entire statement must be quoted- I had nothing to do with Russian collusion or meddling!”

My family & I are owed an apology. After 2 years, 15 hours of testimony before House & Senate under oath & producing more than 1000 documents, dossier misreports 15 allegations about me. My entire statement must be quoted- I had nothing to do with Russian collusion or meddling! — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) June 28, 2018

A Friend of Cohen’s Suggests He Could Flip on President Trump

As the investigation continues, there has been speculation about whether Cohen would flip on Donald Trump. Cohen has repeatedly stressed his unwavering support for the president. Last fall in an interview with Vanity Fair, he said: “I’m the guy who stops the leaks. I’m the guy who protects the president and the family. I’m the guy who would take a bullet for the president.”

But last month, a source told CNN that Cohen may be willing to answer prosecutors’ questions about the president. The source told the network: “He knows a lot of things about the President and he’s not averse to talking in the right situation. If they want information on Trump, he’s willing to give it.”

President Trump and Cohen Seem to Disagree About How Close They Are

President Trump has been putting distance between himself and Cohen ever since the FBI seized documents from Cohen’s home and office back in April. Following that search, the president did a phone interview with Fox and Friends in which he stated that Cohen did a “tiny, tiny little fraction” of his legal work.



Last month, President Trump told reporters at the White House that Cohen was not his lawyer anymore.



However, at least according to his twitter profile, Michael Cohen still thinks he’s working for the president. His profile reads “Personal attorney to President Donald J. Trump.”