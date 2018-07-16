Oregon & Washington Fire Maps: List of Fires Near Me [July 16]

Oregon and Washington have mostly positive news on fire suppression efforts, although a few new fires have recently cropped up. You can see an interactive map of the Oregon and Washington fires here, provided by Oregon.gov, or view an interactive map from NIFC.gov here. Another interactive map is here. Read on for details about active fires in Oregon and Washington as of July 16.

Currey Canyon

Currey Canyon is an Oregon fire at 3,100 acres and 50 percent contained. It’s located one mile northeast of Juntura, according to NIFC. One residence is threatened as of July 14. Fire behavior is minimal.

Gravel Fire

This fire began on July 15 and is 100 acres, caused by lightning, and 0 percent contained, according to NIFC. It’s eight miles northwest of Prospect, Oregon, and no residences or structures are currently threatened.

Hendrix Fire

This fire began on July 15 and was caused by lightning. It’s 150 acres and 0 percent contained, according to NIFC. It’s 10 miles southwest of Ashland, Oregon, and no residences are currently threatened. It’s along the border of the Oregon Department of Forestry lands and Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest lands near Hells Peak. You can also get updates here.

HWY 97 & MP 37

This fire is 700 acres and 40 percent contained, according to NIFC. It was caused by human activity and is located on both sides of Highway 97 near Mile Post 37.

Little Camas

This Washington fire is 317 acres and now 100 percent contained, according to NIFC. It was located six miles southwest of Cashmere. The cause of this fire, which started on July 5, is still under investigation. Inciweb last updated their details on the fire on July 11, saying it was 87 percent contained, but NIFC.gov is reporting it’s now 100 percent contained.

Washington Wildfire | Little Camas Fire | 4 | Last Update https://t.co/IbKAHsP2D1 pic.twitter.com/JNrwJ4ZHhf — NW Fire Blog (@nwfireblog) July 14, 2018

Narrows Fire

This fire in Oregon is now 100 percent contained according to Inciweb. It was 10 acres, five miles south of Plush.

Newall Grade Fire

This Washington fire is 19 miles east of Goldendale in Klickitat County, 40 miles south-southwest of Bickleton, overlooking the Columbia River, according to Inciweb. It began on June 28 and is now 228 acres and 95 percent contained.

Rattlesnake Fire

Rattlesnake Fire has burned 2,600 acres, is 49 percent contained (7-16-18) https://t.co/hXwlsNRjg3 pic.twitter.com/G8i7ofhcNX — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) July 16, 2018

This Washington fire is 2,600 acres and 50 percent contained, according to NIFC. It’s located 20 miles northwest of Davenport. One residence and four structures were threatened. It’s located 45 miles southeast of Keller, Washington, west of Lincoln boat launch, according to NIFC.

Rocky Reach Fire

This Washington fire is 3,427 acres and 30 percent contained, according to NIFC. It’s located five miles northwest of Wenatchee. The cause is under investigation.

No structures have been damaged. A number of nearby residences received Level 1 evacuation notices for the Burch Mountain and Swakane Canyon neighborhoods. A total of 243 residences and additional structures are threatened, according to NIFC.

#WaWILDFIRE UPDATE: The #RockyReachFire has burned 3,427 acres. The cause is under investigation. As of Monday morning, it's 30% contained. Crews will continue to secure containment lines today. More info: https://t.co/mwHHLg3x7Y pic.twitter.com/RN3I2aXXGx — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) July 16, 2018

As of noon on Monday, July 16, all Level 1 evacuation notices for the Burch Mountain Road area in Sunnyslope were canceled. Swakane Canyon remains at a level 1 fire advisory status until further notice. Get updates on Facebook here.

Silver Rock Fire

This fire is just three acres and located in Oregon within the Boulder Creek wilderness, according to Inciweb. Minimal fire activity is expected. It’s located at 43.353 latitude, -122.486 longitude.

Minimal fire activity on the Silver Rock Fire. No smoke detected for a couple of days. We will have an IR flight later today or tomorrow. #SilverRockFire pic.twitter.com/V6sg7Y14Fy — Umpqua Nat'l Forest (@UmpquaNF) July 13, 2018

Solitude Fire

The Solitude Fire is an Oregon fire that’s 708 acres and now 100 percent contained, according to NFIC.

Wagner Complex Fire

This fire is 200 acres and 0 percent contained, caused by lightning, according to NIFC. Technically this refers to two fires: Wagner Creek and Garner Complex that are 275 acres and 30 percent contained, according to ODF Southwest Oregon District.