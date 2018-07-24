Virginia Kruta: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Virginia Kruta is a conservative who wrote an op-ed about attending a rally last Saturday on behalf of Democratic congressional candidate Cori Bush, which was front-lined by two notable progressive Democrats: Senator Bernie Sanders, and congressional hopeful and Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In the op-ed which was written for the Daily Caller (a conservative media company founded by Tucker Carlson), Kruta explained what she saw was “truly terrifying.” Kruta wrote, “I saw just how easy it would be, were I less involved and less certain of our nation’s founding and its history, to fall for the populist lines they were shouting from that stage.”

Kruta also appeared on Fox & Friends, and again stated how uncomfortable she was at the rally. “If you’re not really paying attention to how they’re going to pay for it, or the rest of that, it’s easy to fall into that trap and say, ‘my kids deserve this, and maybe the government should be responsible for helping me with that,'” Kruta said.

When asked by host Ainsley Earhardt how she felt as a conservative standing in that rally, Kruta said, “[It] was mostly uncomfortable, because I was surrounded by a group of people who were talking about how they had gotten involved because they were tired of being angry all the time. It seems like so much effort to be angry about everything, instead of to focus on what you could do to change it.”

Many Twitter users have immediately pointed out that most people at the rally were, inherently, focusing on what they wanted to change about their country by attending the rally of a politician who is offering change.

As for Ocasio-Cortez, she tweeted of Kruta’s piece, “Breaking News: Conservative goes to our @ CoriBush rally in St. Louis and… gets inspired? And then… gets uncomfortable… about being inspired by a Democrat?”

Kruta is a writer, fantasy convention enthusiast and army veteran. Here’s what you need to know.

1. She’s an Associate Editor at the Daily Caller

Kruta is an Associate Editor at the Daily Caller, and has written other articles including ‘THE VIEW’ HOST COMPLAINS THE PRESIDENT ‘ISN’T AN EXAMPLE’ ANYMORE. MEGHAN MCCAIN SHUTS HER UP’, and ‘NYT ‘GENDER LETTER’ PROMOTES WOMEN … BY ORDERING THEM AROUND.’

In the latter article, Kruta writes,“Female candidates, in this piece shared by NYT gender editor Jessica Bennett, are told to “Forget suits” and “show the tattoo” on the campaign trail. The publication’s Instagram feed got in on the action as well, telling women why they shouldn’t accept the sexist requirements of professional cheerleading. What will they tell us to do next?”

2. She Likes to Make Chain Maille Art & go to Rennaissance Faires

Kruta’s official bio on WizardWorld reads, “Virginia Kruta (Armored Chick Chain Maille) has been making chain maille art and jewelry for 7 years – it all started when her husband, who made several armor pieces for a Renaissance Faire, left his supplies unattended… Since then she has incorporated her own unique style to create fun and fashionable – and fandom-inspired – pieces that have traveled to multiple conventions and Renaissance Faires across the country.”

Kruta’s Instagram displays some of the chain maille art that she creates, from #POWMIA remembrance bracelets to Star Trek-themed memorabilia.

3. She’s a 3rd Generation Army Veteran

According to Kruta’s Twitter handle, she’s a third generation Army Vet. In another tweet, she revealed that she was a “veteran Army x-ray tech“.

Kruta often posts about her father, an Army Vet who, according to her Instagram page, passed away in 2017. Of her father, Kruta posted to Instagram, “My dad, my cheerleader, the guy who raised eyebrows when he said “I think I’ll join the Army” and followed in the footsteps of his father, brother, and DAUGHTER. The guy who taught by example how to truly value people more than things and Jesus more than life. He did a wonderful job of preparing me for life in his absence – but that doesn’t mean I have to like it.”

4. She Was Surprised by the “Stark Difference in Tone” Between Ocasio-Cortez’s Event and Tea Party Events

Healthcare is not a basic right – and I'm concerned that anyone's kids assume they have the right to demand someone else finance their healthcare. — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) July 24, 2018

Writing of the event with Ocasio-Cortez, Kruta said of what she perceived to be a “stark difference in tone” from other conservative events she’d attended, “Bush’s rally packed a few hundred friends and activists into a bar called the Ready Room in St. Louis, and almost from the moment I walked through the door, I was surrounded by a group of women who were discussing over drinks the reasons they had gotten involved in politics — the two things they all had in common were anger and fear. One even said, ‘I just couldn’t stand being angry and afraid all the time.'”

As Kruta then goes on to describe the specific events of the rally, it’s implied that the “stark difference in tone” was the “anger and fear” that she believed all of the women had in common.

While on air with ‘Fox & Friends’, Kruta further explained how easy it would be to fall into “the trap” of believing in Ocasio-Cortez’s platform. She said, “They say things—I mean, they talk about things that everybody wants, especially like if you are a parent. They talk about education for your kids, healthcare for your kids. The things that you want. And if you’re not really paying attention to how they’re going to pay for it or the rest of that, it’s easy to fall into that trap and say, my kids deserve this.”

5. Twitter Has Begun to Call Out Kruta’s Article For What Some Described as “Beyond Parody”

Fox & Friends had Daily Caller editor @VAKruta on to discuss the fear she felt attending @Ocasio2018 rally. "They talk about things everybody wants, especially if you're a parent. They talk about education for your kids, health care… it was really uncomfortable." #BeyondParody pic.twitter.com/BULE0KFuPJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2018

As Kruta’s ‘Fox & Friends’ segment has gone viral, many have taken to Twitter to comment on what they believed was “beyond parody”.

What exactly is the argument against everyone having access to affordable healthcare? Or a living wage? Or equal rights? Or better education? Or anything else that would better our crumbling society? #BeyondParody pic.twitter.com/WPEPXo8DlU — Madhu (@MR_HORNS) July 24, 2018

“This communist monster actually wants to keep sick children alive. Disgusting,” one Twitter user tweeted satirically. Another tweeted, “Is this a joke?”

The richest country in the world thinks its citizens deserve gofundme donations for cancer care instead of government-mandated universal healthcare. It's sick. — Ohhhhhiiiiiii (@imsofull) July 24, 2018

“Her ending line in this is what kills me,” tweeted social media editor for Dictionary.com, Jeanne Sager. “‘It seems like so much effort to be angry instead of focusing on what you can do to change it.’ She’s talking about people literally running for office to change things!”