Ammar Campa-Najjar: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ammar Campa-Najjar: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

  • Updated

Campa-Najjar for Congress Ammar Campa-Najjar

Ammar Campa-Najjar is a Democratic candidate for the House of Representatives for the 50th district in California. Duncan Hunter, the Republican incumbent, was expected to easily win the seat again. But on Tuesday, news broke that Hunter and his wife had been indicted for allegedly misusing $250,000 in campaign funds. The couple reportedly used the money to pay for private school for their children, buy plane tickets for themselves and their pets, and pay for dental work.

Ammar Campa-Najjar is now looking like a more serious candidate, since it’s too late for Republicans to put up a new candidate against him. Duncan Hunter’s name can’t be taken off the ballot, and California doesn’t allow a write-in vote.

Here’s what you need to know about Campa-Najjar:

1. Campa-Najjar Is the Son of a Mexican-American Mother and a Palestinian Father, and He Spent Three Years of His Childhood in Gaza

Campa-Najjar’s father was a Palestinian who moved to California, met Campa-Najjar’s mother, and started a family. When Campa-Najjar was nine years old, the family moved to Gaza. They spent three years living there.

But when Campa-Najjar was 12, he says Gaza grew too violent for the family to stay any longer. He, his mother, and his brother moved back to California, leaving their father behind.

Campa-Najjar says that after moving back to California, the family was very poor. His mother worked, and he also got a job at a janitor in the local church. He went to community college and later graduated from San Diego State University.

2. His Grandfather Was a Fatah Leader Who Was Allegedly Linked to the ‘Munich Massacre’

In February, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that Campa-Najjar was the grandson of a Palestinian terrorist named Muhammad Yusuf al-Najjar. You can read their article here.

Campa-Najjar is the grandson of Muhammad Yusuf al-Najjar, a senior member of Fatah who is accused of helping to orchestrate the so-called Munich Massacre, in which 11 Israeli athletes were killed at the 1972 Munich Olympics. The Israeli army retaliated for that massacre in an operation known as the “wrath of God.” Campa-Najjar’s grandfather died in that retaliatory operation.

After the Haaretz article came out, Campa-Najjar issued a statement which said, “For the sake of the victims, I hoped this tragedy wouldn’t be politicized. But if these old wounds must be re-opened, then I pray God gives purpose to their unspeakable pain. I pray that purpose is to see peace prioritized by my generation of Palestinians, Israelis and the whole of humanity.” Campa-Najjar has denounced his grandfather’s actions and called for peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

3. Buzzfeed Called Campa-Najjar a ‘Hot Guy’ and Said People Are ‘Thirsting’ For Him

Back in 2017, Buzzfeed wrote a gushing article about Campa-Najar’s good looks and ran down the enthusiastic tweets he was inspiring. You can read the article here.

DataLounge also wrote a piece calling Campa-Najjar a “California cutie.”
Buzzfeed asked Campa-Najjar how he felt about the praise he was getting. He replied, “I mean, it’s flattering. I hope people focus on my ideas and not my looks.”

4. After News Broke About His Opponent’s Indictment, Campa-Najjar Called on Voters to ‘Put Country Above Party’

Campa-Najjar’s statement reads, “The division, chaos and corruption in Washington has gone too far. Today’s indictment confirms just how deep this corruption can reach when someone like Duncan Hunter Jr. is in it for himself instead of representing the people. Now is the time to put country over party and rise against this corruption and rise.”

In spite of Hunter’s indictment, analysts are by no means sure that Campa-Najjar will win the coming election. Duncan Hunter’s name is still on the ballot, and he himself has called the indictment “politically motivated” — which seems to imply that he is not going to give up any time soon. In California’s no-party primary system, Hunter trounced Campa-Najjar, winning over 47 percent of the vote. Campa-Najjar, the second place candidate, won a little over 17 percent.

5. Campa-Najjar Worked on Obama’s Re-Election Campaign and Then Won a Job in the White House

In 2012, Campa-Najjar worked as Deputy Regional Field Director for President Obama’s reelection campaign. Following Obama’s win, Campa-Najjar got a job working for the White House executive office, on the team of people that chose the ten letters from the public that the president read every night.

Campa-Najjar then worked for the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce before going on to a position at the US Department of Labor.

  • Published
Read More

1 Comment

1 Comment

In "seven" ancient copies of Beza's, it is read in the future tense, "he shall take, he shall sell, he shall buy".

Christian anarchist Jacques Ellul and Christian pacifist John Howard Yoder do not believe Luke 22:36 overturns the many times Jesus urged his followers to turn the other cheek and not resist evil when confronted by violence during his Sermon on the Mount and years of ministry. They show when the passage is taken in context (Luke 22:36-38), Jesus is also aware of fulfilling prophecy and makes a surprising statement that two swords are “enough.”[1]
He said to them, “But now if you have a purse, take it, and also a bag; and if you don’t have a sword, sell your cloak and buy one. It is written: ‘And he was numbered with the transgressors’; and I tell you that this must be fulfilled in me. Yes, what is written about me is reaching its fulfillment.” The disciples said, “See, Lord, here are two swords.” “That’s enough!” he replied.
— Gospel of Luke 22:36-38, NIV
Ellul, Yoder and Archie Penner claim that two swords could not possibly have been “enough” to defend Jesus from his pending arrest, trial and execution, so their sole purpose must have been Jesus’ wish to fulfill a prophecy (Isaiah 53:9-12).[1] As Ellul explains:
The further comment of Jesus explains in part the surprising statement, for he says: “It is necessary that the prophecy be fulfilled according to which I would be put in the ranks of criminals” (Luke 22:36-37). The idea of fighting with just two swords is ridiculous. The swords are enough, however, to justify the accusation that Jesus is the head of a band of brigands. We have to note here that Jesus is consciously fulfilling prophecy. If he were not the saying would make no sense.[2]
This theory is further substantiated by Peter when Peter draws one of the swords a few hours later at Jesus’ arrest in the Garden of Gethsemane, slashing the ear of Malchus, one of the priests’ servants, and Jesus rebukes him saying: “Put up again thy sword into his place: for all they that take the sword shall perish with the sword.”(Matthew 26:52)[1]
Jamieson, Fausset and Brown, in their 1871 biblical commentary, indicate “…And He said to them, It is enough – not ‘Two swords will suffice,’ but ‘Enough of this for the present’. The warning had been given, and preparation for coming dangers hinted at; but as His meaning had not been apprehended in the comprehensive sense in which it was meant, He wished to leave the subject”.[3]
Motyer, Stibbs and Wiseman in New Bible Commentary: Revised Third Edition (1977) states:
35-38- Finally, Jesus spoke of the new situation. Formerly, when the Disciples had gone out, on mission, they had not lacked anything. Now they would need a purse, a bag and even a sword. The saying is heavily ironical, for Jesus knew that now He would have to face universal opposition and be put to death. But the disciples misunderstood Him and produced weapons. ‘That is enough’, said Jesus to end a conversation which they had failed to understand. The way of Jesus, as they should have known, was not the way of the sword, but of love.[4]
Figurative
Theologian John Gill said in his Exposition of the Entire Bible:
These words of Christ are not to be understood literally, that he would have his disciples furnish themselves with swords at any rate, since he would never have said, as he afterwards does, that two were sufficient; which could not be enough for eleven men; or have forbid Peter the use of one, as he did in a very little time after this: but his meaning is, that wherever they came, and a door was opened for the preaching of the Gospel, they would have many adversaries, and these powerful, and would be used with great violence, and be followed with rage and persecution; so that they might seem to stand in need of swords to defend them: the phrase is expressive of the danger they would be exposed to, and of their need of protection; and therefore it was wrong in them to be disputing and quarrelling about superiority, or looking out for, and expecting temporal pomp and grandeur, when this would be their forlorn, destitute, and afflicted condition; and they would quickly see the affliction and distress begin in himself. In “seven” ancient copies of Beza’s, it is read in the future tense, “he shall take, he shall sell, he sh buy

Discuss on Facebook