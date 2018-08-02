Melissa Francis: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Melissa Francis, an anchor on Fox Business and Fox News, has apologized after accusing a New York restaurant of refusing to seat her because of her job with the conservative network. She lashed out at the Siwanoy Country Club on twitter. It is located in Bronxville, which is about 20 miles north of midtown Manhattan.

Francis has since deleted the tweets. But Mediaite shared screen grabs of the messages. Francis wrote that the country club had shunned her family, and must prefer CNN over Fox News. A follow-up tweet stated, “We are member of Siwanoy Bronxville but somehow, they can’t fit us in for dinner. Repeatedly. I’m sure it’s a coincidence and not something more. Right?” It included the hashtags #NeverTrumpers, #cnn and “HlllaryForever.”



1. Melissa Francis Has Apologized For Slamming the Country Club, Saying the Situation Was Just a Misunderstanding

I want to apologize to Siwanoy management for what I am now convinced was a misunderstanding. It was juvenile of me to take to Twitter – and I’m not just saying that because I’ve given my kids a get out of jail free card the next time they act like children. — Melissa Francis (@MelissaAFrancis) August 1, 2018

Melissa Francis has deleted the initial posts slamming the Siwanoy County Club. She reportedly received online backlash after posting the comments. On August 1, Francis tweeted an apology and said it all was a big misunderstanding.

“I want to apologize to Siwanoy management for what I am now convinced was a misunderstanding. It was juvenile of me to take to Twitter – and I’m not just saying that because I’ve given my kids a get out of jail free card the next time they act like children.”

2. Melissa Francis Has Been Working for Fox News Since 2012

Melissa Francis has been an anchor for Fox since 2012. She hosts the weekday 4pm show “After the Bell” on Fox Business. She is also a co-anchor for “Outnumbered” which airs on Fox News weekdays at noon. She has a reported net worth of $8 million.

According to her bio on the Fox website, Francis previously worked for CNBC. She was a reporter for “Power Lunch” and the “Call” for the network. Her bio states, “In 2003, she established herself as one of the foremost experts on energy and commodities, as well as made television history as the first reporter to broadcast live from the floor of the New York Mercantile Exchange.”

Melissa Francis began her news career as a researcher for the MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour on PBS. From there, she worked as a producer for an NBC affiliate in Portland, Maine. After spending time as an anchor at various stations throughout New England, she landed a job as a correspondent for CNET. She covered finance, technology and consume products for the network.

3. Melissa Francis Was a Child Actress Before Attending College at Harvard

Melissa Francis has been accustomed to being in front of a camera since she was a child. She played Cassandra Cooper Ingalls for two seasons on the NBC show Little House on the Prairie. She has written a book about that experience, called “Lessons from the Prairie: The Surprising Secrets to Happiness, Success, and (Sometimes Just) Survival I Learned on America’s Favorite Show.”

Francis chose not to stay in acting as she got older. Instead, she attended college at Harvard. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics in 1995. Her husband Wray also attended Harvard and they met in Boston.

4. Melissa Francis is Married with Three Children

Melissa Francis has been married to her husband Wray Thorn since 1997. They have two sons, Greyson Alexander Thorn and Thompson Thorn. Their daughter Jemma was born via a surrogate.

Francis’ Instagram page is filled with photos of her children. She shared her excitement in late July about having her son home from summer camp.

On January 2, she shared the adorable photo above of all three kids playing together.

The family lives in an apartment in the Carnegie Hill area of the Upper East Side. Francis told the New York Post in 2012 that she and her husband decided to move uptown in order to be closer to her children’s school and have more space for the kids to run around.

5. Melissa Francis States That She is Not a Member of any Political Party

On her Twitter account, Melissa Francis writes: Not a member of any party; I consider every issue on a case by case basis.”

Her Twitter posts and retweets seem to back that up. On July 25, she shared a tweet from CNN’s Brian Stelter, who was quoting a Fox News statement made after a CNN reporter was banned from a White House event.

The tweet read, “We stand in strong solidarity with CNN for the right to full access for our journalists as part of a free and unfettered press.”

Statement from Fox News: "We stand in strong solidarity with CNN for the right to full access for our journalists as part of a free and unfettered press." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 25, 2018

That same day, she tweeted support for President Trump as he negotiated trade policies. “To everyone who argued that @realDonaldTrump was really FOR tariffs and AGAINT free trade – you’re officially wrong. I TOLD YOU he was negotiating.”

To everyone who argued that @realDonaldTrump was really FOR tariffs and AGAINT free trade – you’re officially wrong. I TOLD YOU he was negotiating. — Melissa Francis (@MelissaAFrancis) July 25, 2018

Francis shared a post from the chairman of Forbes Media on July 31. He had linked to an article that condemned socialism, writing “What Democrat socialists like Bernie Sanders won’t tell you: Socialism always leads to misery and destitution.”