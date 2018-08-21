Mollie Tibbetts Death Update: Where Was Her Body Found?

With the tragic news reports that the body of Mollie Tibbetts has been found – and that the missing college student is dead – many are wondering where Mollie’s body was located.

Authorities have said very little so far about the discovery of Mollie’s body, but search activity appears to point to a location, and authorities have confirmed that they found a body in a rural area of Poweshiek County, Iowa, where the searches are occurring.

The missing college student from Brooklyn, Iowa, vanished on July 18, 2018, seemingly without a trace. A massive search effort ignited. Mollie was last seen while jogging in the small town, although she may have returned home to work on homework on her computer. The cause of death has not yet been announced, and authorities have scheduled a late afternoon press conference for August 21, 2018 to reveal more details.

Where was her body found?

Here’s what you need to know:

A Search Effort Ignited About 15 Minutes South of Brooklyn, Iowa

According to a KCCI-TV live report, a search effort was underway in a location south of Guernsey. The television station reported that the location was 15 minutes south of Brooklyn, just off Highway 21 on 460th Avenue. There was a detour put up around 5 a.m. this morning, according to locals, the television station reported.

Authorities had not confirmed that the body was found specifically in that location. However, according to KCCI-TV and other news outlets, authorities have confirmed that a body was found in rural Poweshiek County. KCCI reported that the search location was a gravel road located not far from a gas station and Interstate Highway. Reporters saw police officers walking in the area. The area is a rural area that includes a body of water, multiple farms, and the Lincoln wildlife area.

It’s two miles south of Guerney, and it’s also located near Deep River. Guernsey is a community of only about 63 people. Deep River has about 273 people.

Brooklyn and the search location are both located in Poweshiek County. Fox News, CBS News, and KCCI-TV all reported that the body is believed to be that of Mollie Tibbetts, although it’s not yet been revealed how she died, and authorities have not formally confirmed that sad information.

Here’s the authorities’ press release on the body being found.

JUST IN: @IowaDPS’s release on the #MollieTibbetts investigation. Body found in rural Poweshiek County. Press conference at 4:00. pic.twitter.com/UtmdoXzCov — Mitch Fick (@MCFick) August 21, 2018

The information that the body is believed to be that of Mollie Tibbetts was conveyed to the national news networks by unnamed sources.