Tax Free Weekend 2018: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

This is tax-free weekend in many states. This means that shoppers will be able to buy items without having to pay sales tax. The exact rules for tax free weekend vary from state to state, with some states being more lenient in terms of what items qualify for the tax-free specials. Most states offer a tax free holiday so parents can buy back-to-school items at prices a little cheaper than normal — but the sales definitely aren’t limited to back-to-school items only. We’re including tips below to help you get the most out of tax free weekend.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Ten States Are Participating This Weekend

Only 10 states are participating in the tax free holiday this weekend, Friday, August 3 through Sunday, August 5. The participating states are:

Arkansas: Aug. 4-5

Florida: August 3-5

Iowa: Aug. 3-4

Missouri: Aug. 3-5

New Mexico: Aug. 3-5

Ohio: Aug. 3-5

Oklahoma: Aug. 3-5

South Carolina: Aug. 3-5

Virginia: Aug. 3-5

Wisconsin: August 1-5

States that are having tax-free weekend later are Connecticut (Aug. 19-25), Maryland (Aug. 12-18), and Texas (August 10-12.) For the first time, Louisiana is not having its tax holiday this year. Normally, the state’s tax holiday would be this weekend too.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts has just decided to have a tax-free weekend this month August 11-12. The House approved the sales tax holiday last month, and it was part of an economic development bill that was approved on Tuesday. Last year, Massachusetts didn’t have a tax-free weekend at all.

Some states already had their tax-free weekend. That includes Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

2. Only Certain Items Will Qualify

Each state has its own rules about what items qualify for tax free purchases. It’s definitely not a free-for-all. Here’s a quick look at what qualifies for tax-free weekend this weekend and in upcoming weekends in August, according to Deal News and other sources. Click on each state’s name for more complete information. Note that each of these limits are per item, not total spent. So if a limit says “clothing up to $100,” that typically means up to $100 per clothing item.

Arkansas: Arkansas has no limit this year on school supplies. Clothing up to $100, clothing accessories and equipment up to $50.

Connecticut – Clothing and footwear up to $100.

Florida – School supplies up to $15 and clothing up to $60.

Iowa: Clothing and footwear up to $100 tax-free.

Louisiana: The state is not having a sales tax holiday this year.

Maryland: Clothing and footwear up to $100 tax-free, backpacks (first $40 of purchase is tax free.)

Missouri: Clothing up to $100; school supplies up to $50; computer software up to $350; computers up to $1,500; computer peripherals up to $1,500; graphing calculators up to $150.

New Mexico: School supplies up to $30; clothing, footwear and accessories up to $100; computers up to $1,000; computer accessories up to $500.

Ohio: Clothing up to $75; school supplies up to $20; school instructional material up to $20.

Oklahoma: Clothing and shoes up to $100.

South Carolina: South Carolina covers more items for tax free weekend than many states, including clothing, bedding items, computers, printers, and bathroom decor. Clothing, footwear, and accessories, school supplies, computers, software and accessories, and bed and bath linens all have no limit.

Texas: Pretty much any clothing, footwear, backpacks or school supplies that cost up to $100 each qualify.

Virginia: Clothing up to $100 per item and school supplies up to $20 per item qualify.

Wisconsin: Clothing up to $75 per items; computers up to $750; computer supplies up to $250 per item; and school supplies up to $75 per item qualify.

3. Some Stores Will Be Open Later During Tax-Free Weekend

All these moms on this fine tax free weekend #TaxFreeWeekend pic.twitter.com/paSJHX86Hr — Scott Shearer (@Scott_Shearer15) July 28, 2018

Check online to see what hours your favorite stores will be open on tax-free weekend. Many stores will be open earlier or later than their normal hours in order to take advantage of the extra shoppers. But before you go shopping, make sure that you check the deals and the items that qualify closely. Don’t go on a shopping spree for items that you don’t need, only to find out later that not everything actually qualifies.

Some stores are offering extra discounts to celebrate tax-free weekend. If you have a particular store in mind, research online first to see if you need to bring a coupon with you.

4. You Can Take Advantage of Tax-Free Weekend Online or Through Layaway

You don’t have to shop in-store to take advantage of tax-free weekend. You can also purchase some items tax-free online. Many stores will let you put items on layaway and still get them tax free. But check your state’s rules, because not every state allows layaway items to qualify.

You may also have an easier time if you make a list ahead of time that details everything you need to buy. I Heart the Mart provides a worksheet that lists prices from typical school supplies, along with how much the items would cost from Walmart. This was last updated in 2013, but can still give you an idea of what you should be looking for.

5. Shoppers Should Be Extra Nice to People Working Retail This Weekend

it's going to be super busy this weekend. if you never hear from me again, i was worked to death #taxfreeweekend #retailhell — puddin tane (@straydogsrock) August 5, 2016

Tax-free weekend can be incredibly busy and very “taxing” for people who work in retail. So if you’re planning on shopping this weekend, take time to be extra nice to the people who are working at the stores where you’re shopping. They will probably be overwhelmingly busy all weekend and will appreciate it if you provide a dose of compassion and patience.