Gordon Live Radar: Watch Satellite Streams to Track Tropical Storm’s Location

Tropical Storm Gordon could bring heavy rain to Louisiana, parts of Alabama, and Mississippi, current forecasts predict, according to NOLA.com. It will likely be a hurricane by the time it makes landfall, but current predictions aren’t forecasting that it will grow into a major category. Read on to learn more about the storm and see live radar feeds.

The feed above is from The Weather Channel. Some of these feeds may go down periodically, which is why we are sharing multiple feeds in this thread. The second is below.

Right now the storm is predicted to make landfall east of Louisiana, NOLA reported. Some areas may get winds as high as 73 mph depending on how much the storm grows before it makes landfall. A voluntary evacuation was requested for areas that are outside levee protection.

Here is a live stream from South Florida as Gordon passes over:

Florida is currently experiencing rain from the storm, Weather.com reported. But it’s expected to make landfall Tuesday night in the northern Gulf Coast as only a Category 1 hurricane. Landfall will likely be near southeastern Louisiana, but might also be in southwestern Alabama or southern Mississippi.

Here’s radar showing Gordon’s location, with music in the background:

This is a developing story. We will add more live streams and details about the storm as they are available.