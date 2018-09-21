Shawn Christy, a Fugitive on ‘America’s Most Wanted’ List, Finally Captured

Shawn Christy, the 26-year-old man wanted for several crimes including his threat to shoot Donald Trump in the head, has been captured in Northeast Ohio, according to an early report by Fox 8.

The search has been conducted by thousands of officers of the federal, state, and local level in the last few days, according to Mansfield News Journal.

“People are really taking this seriously,”Deputy U.S. Marshal Anne Murphy of the Northern District of Ohio said to Mansfield News Journal. “In turn, we’re taking it seriously. The tips that are being called in, we’re sending guys back out into the community to check areas and check houses.”

Here’s what you need to know.

In June, Christy Was Indicted on Four Counts of Making Death Threats on Social Media

The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for info leading to the arrest of Shawn Christy, wanted for threatening to harm and/or kill law enforcement officers and public officials. Christy may possess several stolen handguns and be clean-shaven: https://t.co/KBwtXYYO2b pic.twitter.com/nSW53AgIKb — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) August 2, 2018

Christy has been indicted on several charges of making death threats against various public officials on social media, including Trump, Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli, former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, and Bristol Palin.

Prior to his arrest, Christy was believed to be armed and dangerous, and the FBI had offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. It’s unclear whether authorities were able to find Christy based off of a tip.

In 2010, Palin went so far as to file a restraining order against Christy after he repeatedly sent her threatening emails. Christy reportedly signed each of his emails to Palin as “your magic enemy,” and told her that he was planning on buying a one-way ticket to Alaska and sending her the receipt for his gun purchases.

This type of behavior appeared to run in the family: Christy’s father, Craig Christy, was arrested alongside Shawn in 2011 on charges of making thousands of phone calls to Palin’s lawyers.