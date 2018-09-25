WATCH: UN Assembly Laughs as Trump Touts Achievements

WATCH: Laughter in UN General Assembly as President Trump touts his administration's progress in past 2 years: "Didn't expect that reaction, but that's OK." pic.twitter.com/V7GViB5g4B — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 25, 2018

Donald Trump was laughed at by the United Nations as he touted his administration’s achievements in New York City on September 25. Trump told the assembly, “In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of the country.” As laughter spread across the chamber, Trump said, “So true. I didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s OK.” Trump was speaking at the 73rd United Nations General Assembly.

Trump went on to speak about his “highly productive” summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un as well as the devastating civil war in Yemen. The speech comes a year after Trump spoke at the assembly and mocked Kim Jong Un by calling him “rocket man.” It had been widely reported that Trump would take a hard line with Iran during his speech. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said the president would have “strong words” for Iran’s leadership. CBS News reports that Trump is also expected to take aim at Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro. President Trump also attacked the legitimacy of the International Criminal Court.

You can watch a live stream of the full speech here:

