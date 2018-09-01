WATCH: Meghan McCain’s Eulogy at Her Father’s Funeral (FULL VIDEO)

Meghan McCain delivered a powerful eulogy at her father’s funeral this morning which was held at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

Senator John McCain was honored in his home state of Arizona Thursday where former Vice President Joe Biden delivered the eulogy. Thousands of people paid their respects to McCain at the Arizona Capitol following the service.

Top elected officials gathered to honor McCain at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda yesterday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Vice President Mike Pence gave remarks, it then opened up to the public for citizens to pay their respects.

McCain will be buried with military honors at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland on Sunday, next to his long-time pal Adm. Chuck Larson.

John McCain Was Defined by Love: Meghan McCain

“His love was a love of a father who mentors as much as he comforts. He was endlessly present for us.” Meghan fought through tears as she reminisced on her childhood and most precious moments with her father.

“When I asked my father what he wanted me to do with this eulogy he told me, ‘show them how tough you are,'” she said. “Dad I love you. I always have and I always will, with all that I am. All that I hope and all that I dream is grounded in what you taught me.

Meghan mentioned her father wore many hats. He was a pilot, a soldier, a prisoner, a hero, a congressman, a senator and a nominee for president of the United States (among other things) but Meghan claimed his most impactful roles were as father and husband.

“I know how it ended,” she said. “An old man shook off the scars of battle one last time and arose a new man to pilot one last flight to the Kingdom of Heaven and he slipped off the earthly bonds, put out his hand and touched the face of God.”