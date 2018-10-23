Dylan Jarrell: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dylan Jarrell is the Kentucky man who authorities say was planning to violently attack a school. Authorities arrested him on Thursday afternoon; they say he was heavily armed and had “all the tools” needed to “create havoc.”

Here’s what you need to know about Dylan Jarrell:

1. Police Said Jarrell Posed a ‘Credible & Imminent’ Threat to Schools

BREAKING: @kystatepolice arrested Dylan Jarrell for threats against Shelby & Anderson County schools. Gun, ammunition, Kevlar vest and plan of attck found in Jarrell's possession. pic.twitter.com/K23AIZF3jf — Paul Miles (@PaulMiles840) October 19, 2018

Kentucky State Police arrested Jarrell as he was backing out of his driveway on Thursday afternoon, around the time that schools let out and parents, students, and teachers are all clustered at the school entrance. They say the 20-year-old Kentucky man had a “detailed plan of attack” on a school.

Authorities said they found information on Jarrell’s phone which, they said, “pertained to threats of bodily harm against multiple persons at a school.” Police didn’t say which school Jarrell was threatening, although he did live near Anderson County High School in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

Police also said that, when they searched Jarrell’s home, they found “a firearm, over 200 rounds of ammunition, a Kevlar vest, a 100-round high capacity magazine, and a detailed plan of attack.” They said that Jarrell’s search history also showed searches into how to conduct a school shooting.

2. Police Started Investigating Jarrell After a New Jersey Woman Said He Had Been Harassing Her Over the Internet

This is the New Jersey woman who was allegedly threatened by Anderson County resident, Dylan Jarrell. She called police, reported him, and potentially prevented a tragic situation. Hear my interview w/ her at 6 on @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/dp3QOyTT83 — Alexa Helwig (@AlexaHelwig) October 21, 2018

Jarrell first drew the attention of the authorities after a woman complained that he had been sending her threatening messages over Facebook. The woman, Koeberle Bull, said she didn’t know Jarrell at all. But she woke up on Wednesday morning to find a Facebook message that was so “hateful,” she said, that she feared for her kids’ lives and decided to call the police.

“[He was] basically repeating himself about hoping my children would die and be hung because they’re black. It was definitely racially motivated, ‘you and your monkey children’ and using the ‘n’ word a lot,” she said.

After she called 911, authorities in Kentucky were contacted. State troopers and FBI agents decided to investigate Jarrell after reading the threats and hearing from the woman.

3. Jarrell Admitted to Making Threats Against a School in Tennessee This Year

Police found a gun, over 200 rounds of ammunition, a Kevlar vest, a 100-round high capacity magazine, and a “detailed plan of attack” in Dylan Jarrell’s Lawrenceburg home. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/8Fq7OtBuWk — Hayden Ristevski (@HaydenWDRB) October 19, 2018

Upon questioning, Jarrell admitted that he had sent the threatening Facebook messages to Koeberle Bull, the New Jersey woman.

He also admitted that he had made threats against a school in Tennessee last May. That’s the FBI agent then asked about a past school shooting threat last May in Tennessee in which Jarrell had been a suspect. The suspect admitted to making the previous school threats.

Jarrell also consented to letting authorities search his phone, where they said they found information that “pertained to threats of bodily harm against multiple persons at a school.” Jarrell was arrested backing out of his driveway at 2:30 on Thursday afternoon, just at the time when schools are busiest.

4. Jarrell Lives Just a Block Away from a High School

Dylan Jarrell was pulling out of his driveway when investigators approached him yesterday afternoon, according to @kystatepolice. They say he had everything he needed in the car to follow through with his threats. pic.twitter.com/ysdEzuz81d — Sara Rivest (@SRivestWAVE3) October 19, 2018

Jarrell, 20, lives a block away from Anderson County High School in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. Police have said he had a credible plan to attack a school, although they didn’t say which school he might be planning to attack. Schools in Anderson County shut down on Friday as a precautionary measure, following Jarrell’s arrest.

Anderson County school superintendent Sheila Mitchell gave a public thanks to the state trooper, Josh Satterly, who was instrumental in investigating Harrell. “Trooper Satterly was recognized for his professionalism and outstanding work to stop what could have been a terrible tragedy in Anderson County Schools,” the school superintendent said, during a breakfast in Satterly’s honor.

5. Jarrell Pleaded Not Guilty in Court

Dylan Jarrell’s home on Forrest Drive in Lawrenceburg. Police came by yesterday to question him about harassing messages he allegedly sent a woman in New Jersey. That eventually led to the arrest for threatening the schools. pic.twitter.com/CH4d7x4TQL — Sara Rivest (@SRivestWAVE3) October 19, 2018

Jarrell appeared via video link in court on Monday, where he was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and harassing communications. He entered a not guilty plea.

Jarrell was told he would be given a court-appointed lawyer. His next court date is November 1. Bail was set at $50,000.