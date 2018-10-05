Grassley Releases Executive Summary of FBI Report: READ

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley has released an executive summary of the FBI report into the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. You can read the document below.

Steven Mazie, who covers the Supreme Court for the Economist, wrote on Twitter on the evening of October 4, 2018: “Sen. Grassley just emailed an executive summary of the FBI investigation report. It’s concise enough to fit in one screenshot.” Here is that screenshot.

INBOX: Sen. Grassley just emailed an executive summary of the FBI investigation report. It's concise enough to fit in one screenshot. pic.twitter.com/Ubuk3xaANk — Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) October 5, 2018

Other reporters also received the same document. Frank Thorp, an NBC News producer and reporter, wrote on Twitter that the document was compiled by Grassley’s staff. “Senate Judiciary Cmte Chairman @ChuckGrassley’s staff has released an ‘executive summary’ that they put together of the FBI supplemental background investigation into Kavanaugh allegations,” he wrote.

Senate Judiciary Cmte Chairman @ChuckGrassley’s staff has released an “executive summary” that they put together of the FBI supplemental background investigation into Kavanaugh allegations. It’s here: pic.twitter.com/RmW3dMPsK3 — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) October 5, 2018

The document indicates the following:

The summary starts with background that reads, “At the Senate Judiciary Committee’s request, the FBI opened a supplemental background investigation into Judge Kavanaugh. It’s his seventh FBI background investigation in 25 years, going back to 1993. The request was for an investigation into current credible allegations against Judge Kavanaugh.”

In its conclusion, the executive summary says, “The supplemental background investigation confirms what the Senate Judiciary Committee concluded after its investigation: there is no corroboration of the allegations made by Dr. (Christine Blasey) Ford or Ms. Deborah Ramirez.”

Ten People Agreed to Interviews, the Report Says

The report says that the FBI “decided to reach out to eleven people, ten of whom agreed to be interviewed.” The executive summary says that the FBI “reached out to all witnesses with potential firsthand knowledge of the allegations.”

The executive summary of the FBI report then lists the people interviewed as:

Ford allegations:

“The three individuals identified by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford as having attended the gathering where she was allegedly assaulted”:

Mark Judge

PJ Smyth

Leland Keyser

“Two other individuals included on Judge Kavanaugh’s July 1, 1982 calendar entry.”

Timothy Gaudette

Christopher Garrett

An attorney for one of the witnesses

Ramirez Allegations:

Deborah Ramirez

Two alleged eyewitnesses named by Deborah Ramirez (a third alleged eyewitness refused to submit to an interview)

Deborah Ramirez’s close friend from college

A footnote reads, “Mr. Judge was also questioned extensively about other allegations besides Dr. Ford’s.”

That’s the end of the summary. Now some background. The July 1, 1982 calendar entry came up in questioning of Kavanaugh during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing into the accusations of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

Prosecutor Rachel Mitchell asked Kavanaugh, “The entry says, and I quote, go to ‘Timmy’s for skis with Judge, Tom, P.J. Bernie and … Squi?’”

Kavanaugh responded, “Squi. It’s a nickname.”

Mitchell, “To what does this refer, and to whom?”

Kavanaugh, “…It looks like we went over to Timmy’s. You want to know their last names, too? I’m happy to do it.”

Mitchell, “If you could just identify: Is ‘Judge’ Mark Judge?”

Kavanaugh, “It is. It’s Tim Gaudette, Mark Judge, Tom Kaine, P.J. Smyth, Bernie McCarthy, Chris Garrett.”

Dr. Blasey Ford has alleged that Mark Judge was in the room when she says Kavanaugh assaulted her – although she has not been able to give a specific day and has changed her account as to the time frame somewhat, according to Mitchell’s memo. She has alleged that Leland Keyser and PJ Smyth were both at the party in question. She has not alleged that Garrett, Gaudette, Kaine, or McCarthy were at the party where she says the assault occurred. However, the proximity of the July 1, 1982 to the rough time frame she has given led one Democratic senator to highlight it during Kavanaugh’s testimony.

Chris Garrett came up several other ways in the testimony; he was the subject of unproven allegations on the Internet from a GOP lawyer who later apologized. Ford testified that she went out with him in high school briefly, and she said he introduced her to Kavanaugh. His lawyer has previously released a statement denying he has any information relevant to her claims against Kavanaugh.

Mark Judge, a writer who featured in the allegations of both Ford and Ramirez, has denied the accusations.

Smyth and Keyser have said in statements previously released that they don’t remember the party that Ford describes, and Keyser has said she doesn’t know Kavanaugh. Keyser has been described as a close friend of Ford’s at the time.

You can read all of their previously revealed statements here.