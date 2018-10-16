Justin Crawford: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Justin Crawford has admitted to having sex with a 12-year-old girl at his home in Georgia, but insists to police that the act was the girl’s idea. 23-year-old Crawford was a college football standout, playing for two years at West Virginia University and appeared to have a professional career ahead of him. But that possibility is likely done following this arrest.

Crawford signed with the Atlanta Falcons in May 2018, but was cut in September. He was then picked up by the Atlanta Legends, which is part of the new Alliance of American Football league. But following his arrest and confession, the team waived Crawford. The arrest was first reported by TMZ.

1. Justin Crawford’s Wife Said She Saw Her Husband Standing Over the Girl With His Penis Exposed

He's being held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.

The incident happened early Saturday, October 13. The arresting officer, Detective Mark Scruggs, testified during a preliminary hearing on October 15. A reporter with the Ledger-Enquirer was there. The detective explained that he had spoken with Crawford’s wife, Chakeya Crawford.

Chakeya reportedly told the detective that she woke up around 5 a.m. on October 13. She went into the living room and saw her husband standing over the 12-year-old. Detective Scruggs testified that Chakeya had told him that Justin Crawford had an erection.

Her husband reportedly denied anything suspicious was going on, and ran into the kitchen to cover himself up. Detective Scruggs told the court that Chakeya had told him she was uneasy about the situation. But she did not press further, and went back to bed.

Chakeya Crawford called the newspaper after the hearing and said the detective had at least one detail wrong. She admitted that Justin’s penis was exposed, but denied seeing an erection. The news outlet quoted Chakeya as saying, “I did not see anyone having sex, or I would have called police right away.”

2. Police: The Child Told Her Mother That Justin Crawford Had Woken Her Up & Made Her Perform Oral Sex Before Having Intercourse

More details from the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on allegations Justin Crawford had sex with a 12-year-old girl.

The relationship between the 12-year-old girl and the Crawfords, and why the child was sleeping at the home, was not immediately explained by police. She took the girl home to the child’s mother.

Detective Scruggs’ court testimony during the preliminary hearing included what allegedly happened next, and was detailed by the Ledger-Enquirer. The girl told her mother that she had been sleeping in the living room. She said Justin Crawford woke her up and instructed her to perform oral sex on him. They had intercourse after that.

Detective Scruggs further explained that the child was given a medical exam. He testified that a doctor put together a “sex assault kit” in order to collect any DNA evidence.

3. Justin Crawford Was Arrested & Admitted to Having Sex With the Child But Claimed It Had Been Her Idea

A former Georgia high school football standout who briefly signed with the Atlanta Falcons was arrested Saturday by Columbus police for allegedly having sex with a 12-year-old girl, the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reported.

Police questioned Justin Crawford after hearing from the child’s mother. Detective Scruggs testified that Crawford initially denied the accusation, but soon after confessed.

Crawford confirmed to investigators that he and the child had oral sex and intercourse. But he claimed it had been the child’s idea.

Justin Crawford was arrested on October 13 and booked into the Muscogee County Jail. According to to jail records, he is charged with three felony counts: Incest, sodomy and enticing a child for indecent purpose.

The judge who presided over the preliminary hearing at Columbus Recorder’s Court, Judge Julius Hunter, ordered Crawford be held without bail. The case will move to the Muscogee Superior Court.

4. Justin Crawford Has Been Married Since 2015 & Worked at Taco Bell During College to Support His Two Children

Justin Crawford has been married to wife, Chakeya Mullins Crawford, since June 2, 2015. They tied the knot before his sophomore year of college. They have two sons together.

He began his college career at Northwest Mississippi Community College, before transferring to West Virginia University. ESPN did a profile on the young player in 2016. The article stated that Crawford was working at a Taco Bell while attending classes in order to support his young family.

That experience left a strong impression on his coaches at WVU, who told him he could not keep working at the fast food chain once the season started. Running back coach Jajuan Seider said of Crawford, “That’s a kid I want because he’s highly motivated. He didn’t want to have to do it, but he was being Justin. He was just being a man; that’s what I call it. He was being a man and taking care of responsibilities.”

5. Crawford Was Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year at West Virginia University & Had Been Hoping for a Career in the NFL

Justin Crawford eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing for the second-straight season to earn a spot on the All-Big 12 Second Team!

Justin Crawford made a strong impression during his two seasons at West Virginia University. The Columbus, Georgia native rushed for more than 1,000 yards both seasons. He was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team after his senior season. He was also the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in 2016.

Those accolades impressed the Atlanta Falcons. Crawford joined the team as an undrafted free agent in May of 2018. But on September 1, 2018, Crawford’s name was on a list of players that had been waived by the franchise.

Crawford’s next move was to the Atlanta Legends. The team is part of the Alliance of American Football, which is scheduled to debut in February 2019. As of October 15, Crawford was still listed on the team’s online roster. But the team told the Associated Press that Crawford was waived following his arrest.

