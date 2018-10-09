Rogers Park Killer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Police in Chicago are on the hunt for a killer in Chicago. The suspect is accused of killing two people within a 36-hour period in Rogers Park. Law enforcement is asking the public’s help to identify the killer.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. The Gunman is Accused of Killing Two Men ‘Execution-Style’

After shooting the victim, the offender fled westbound on Sherwin Ave and then southbound in the west alley. The offender is described by witnesses as a male black, thin build, wearing dark clothing. Detectives ☎️: (312) 744-8200

Anonymous tips 💻: https://t.co/1xUCRz71hV pic.twitter.com/8olRpa2VSd — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) October 2, 2018

The two murders happened in Rogers Park, on the far north side of Chicago. On September 30, in broad daylight, Douglass Watts was shot in the head while walking his dog. He was 73. The very next day, a second man was also shot in the head: 24-year-old Eliyahu Moscowitz. The motive was not apparent; neither one had been robbed.

Superintendent announces two recent murders in Rogers Park are linked by ballistic evidence. Sunday's homicide and yesterday's murder were committed with the same weapon by likely the same individual pic.twitter.com/YgMtnCrEij — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 2, 2018

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said in a news conference that they believe the same person is responsible for both murders. Ballistics evidence revealed the same gun was used to kill both men.

The killings appear to have been random. Chicago police have added extra patrols to Rogers Park in the wake of the murders. The FBI and the ATF have also joined the investigation.

2. The Suspected Killer Was Spotted on Surveillance Video & Police Say It’s Important to Remember His Distinctive Walk

ICYMI: Thia is surveillance video of the suspected murderer in #rogerspark. Although he can't be identified, notice his physical characteristics and distinct walk/run. Send tips to https://t.co/g9Q1Srtgmc & if u see anyone wearing a face mask in the neighborhood, call 911. pic.twitter.com/DFDpb5f8uU — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 4, 2018

Chicago police have shared surveillance video of the suspect from before and after the first murder. The man was wearing dark clothing and his face was masked.

But police urged the public to take note of the suspect’s “duck walk.” In the surveillance video, the man was seen walking with his feet pointed out.

Police are not sure of the ethnicity of the suspect. But they do believe he lives in the area around Rogers Park.

3. The Reward For Information Leading to an Arrest Has Been Raised to $20,000

REWARD: Suspect wanted in 2 recent homicides in Rogers Park. ATF Chicago adds $5,000 bringing reward to $16,000. Jewish Federation of Metro Chicago offering $10,000. Cook County Crime Stoppers $1,000. Report tips to https://t.co/qynX9njZUq or 1-888-ATF-TIPS pic.twitter.com/phnIkCiKub — ATF Chicago (@ATF_Chicago) October 6, 2018

The FBI, ATF and Chicago police are asking the public to help them locate the suspected killer. The reward for credible information leading to an arrest has been raised to $20,000.

The Chicago Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives added $5,000 to the fund. The other $15,000 was contributed by Cook County Crime Stoppers, the Jewish Federation of Metro Chicago and community activist Raul Montes Jr.

4. Eliyahu Moscowitz Was an Orthodox Jew & His Murder Has His Community On Edge

24-year-old Eliyahu Moscowitz, was an Orthodox Jew. He worked in a kosher kitchen at Jewel-Osco. According to the Chicago Tribune, Moscowitz came from a well-known family. He had several relatives that were leaders in the Chabad movement.

The neighborhood around Rogers Park has the largest Orthodox population in Chicago. The community has reportedly faced threats over the years, especially to its schools and synagogues.

Friends have said Moscowitz loved to play Pokemon Go. He also enjoyed bicycling and traveling. He had recently traveled to Australia.

Moscowitz’s Facebook account has been turned into a tribute page.

5. Douglass Watts Was Married & Had Lived Near Rogers Park For Five Years

Douglass Watts was walking his dogs when he was shot and killed on September 30, 2018. The 73-year-old had lived in the Rogers Park area for the past five years, according to a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for funeral expenses.

Watts was married to husband Brian Campbell. The couple met in 2007, and had a civil union in 2011. They were finally able to get married in 2015.

Neighbors described Watts to the Chicago Sun Times. Fallon Sowers called Watts “the sweetest, kindest, gentlest man.” Another called Watts a “devoted dog-dad.”

According to his Facebook page, Watts was originally from Richmond, Virginia. He studied at the University of Louisville. He also spent time in Monterey, California and Tampa, Florida.

Watts described himself in his bio. “I’m a retired award winning, acredited Floral Designer, costume designer, and a professional Ballet dancer. I miss all 3 professions very much. I grow Orchids and bonsai as my hobbies. I love classical music, the theatre, opera, good food, good drink, a night out dancing. karakoe, and the outdoors. I’m not religious, but am very spiritual as a wiccan.”

READ NEXT: Bulgarian Journalist Viktoria Marinova Killed in Crime That Shocks Europe