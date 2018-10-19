Steven Avery Now: Where Is He Today? Was He Released?

Steven Avery, the Manitowoc County man who was wrongfully convicted of sexual assault before being convicted in a gruesome murder, is bursting back into the public’s consciousness with Netflix’s October 19, 2018 release of Making a Murderer Season 2.

The first season of Making a Murderer became a massive Netflix hit and featured behind-the-scenes footage shot of the Avery family and trial by two documentary filmmakers. The premise of the show was that Avery, and his nephew Brendan Dassey, might have been set up by a system still upset by Avery’s earlier exoneration for a rape he didn’t commit. Avery had served years in a Wisconsin prison for that attack until DNA evidence proved another man, already incarcerated, and named Gregory Allen, might have done it. (You can see crime scene photos from the case here.)

However, where is Steven Avery now? Did he ever get released? What has he been doing since the first Making a Murderer became such a massive hit?

Avery has obtained a new lawyer from Illinois, Kathleen Zellner, who has filed a string of court challenges in the Wisconsin Court System. She is well-known for her work in the area of wrongful convictions and is expected to play a big role in Making a Murderer 2.

You can read the court record history in Avery’s Wisconsin case here. He hasn’t had success in getting the Wisconsin judge to side with him since he’s exhausted his appeals. In contrast, his nephew, Dassey, who was 16 at the time photographer Teresa Halbach was murdered, saw his conviction overturned by a federal magistrate judge and 7th Circuit panel, only to have the full 7th Circuit reinstate it in a close decision and The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

Where Is Steven Avery Today?

Avery is still in prison. He has not been released. He is serving a life prison term and, as of October 2018, he was being held at Waupun Correctional Institution, which is a prison in Waupun, Wisconsin. You can see the information for Waupun, including its address and mailing privileges, here. (Brendan Dassey is being held in a different state prison, Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin, prison records show.)

Avery and his nephew were convicted of Halbach’s murder in 2007. Some of Avery’s movements listed below were for the period of his wrongful confinement in the earlier sexual assault case (the Wisconsin Innocence Project helped win his release, and he became a cause celebre in Wisconsin at first.)

This is what the prison entry for Steven Avery says:

The prison system also provides a list of all of Avery’s movements in the Wisconsin State Prison system going back to 1982. It reads as follows:

03/12/2014 Received from another Facility Waupun Correctional Institution Wisconsin Secure Program Facility

03/12/2014 Transferred to Another Facility Wisconsin Secure Program Facility Waupun Correctional Institution

10/01/2013 Received from another Facility Wisconsin Secure Program Facility Wisconsin Secure General Population

10/01/2013 Transferred to Another Facility Wisconsin Secure General Population Wisconsin Secure Program Facility

09/27/2009 Out to Court Wisconsin Secure General Population Manitowoc County Jail/Sheriff Dept.

06/20/2007 Received from another Facility Wisconsin Secure General Population Dodge Reception

06/20/2007 Transferred to Another Facility Dodge Reception Wisconsin Secure General Population

06/05/2007 Admitted Inmate with New JOC Dodge Reception Unknown

09/11/2003 Released by Court Stanley Correctional Institution Unknown

06/10/2003 Received from another Facility Stanley Correctional Institution Fox Lake Correctional Institution

06/10/2003 Transferred to Another Facility Fox Lake Correctional Institution Stanley Correctional Institution

11/28/2001 Received from another Facility Fox Lake Correctional Institution CCA Whiteville

11/28/2001 Transferred to Another Facility CCA Whiteville Fox Lake Correctional Institution

10/19/1998 Received from another Facility CCA Whiteville Fox Lake Correctional Institution

10/19/1998 Transferred to Another Facility Fox Lake Correctional Institution CCA Whiteville

04/19/1994 Received from another Facility Fox Lake Correctional Institution Green Bay Correctional Institution

04/19/1994 Transferred to Another Facility Green Bay Correctional Institution Fox Lake Correctional Institution

07/14/1986 Returned from Court Green Bay Correctional Institution Manitowoc County Jail

07/11/1986 Out to Court Green Bay Correctional Institution Manitowoc County Jail

05/21/1986 Returned from Court Green Bay Correctional Institution Manitowoc County Jail

05/20/1986 Out to Court Green Bay Correctional Institution Manitowoc County Jail

04/25/1986 Received from another Facility Green Bay Correctional Institution Dodge Reception

04/25/1986 Transferred to Another Facility Dodge Reception Green Bay Correctional

Institution

03/18/1986 Admitted Inmate with New JOC Dodge Reception Unknown

08/12/1983 Released Early (ER) Sanger B. Powers Correctional Center Division of Community

Corrections Central Office

06/21/1983 Received from another Facility Sanger B. Powers Correctional Center Kettle Moraine

Correctional Institution

06/21/1983 Transferred to Another Facility Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution Sanger B. Powers Correctional Center

01/28/1983 Received from another Facility Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution Dodge Reception

01/28/1983 Transferred to Another Facility Dodge Reception Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution

12/23/1982 Returned from Court Dodge Reception Unknown

12/22/1982 Out to Court Dodge Reception Unknown

11/29/1982 Admitted Probation Violator Dodge Reception Unknown

New Motions Filed

To give you an example of the kinds of motions that Avery’s attorney, Zellner, has been filing in state court: She has filed motions with Wisconsin courts asking to conduct new scientific testing on Avery’s blood to determine whether it might have been planted by law enforcement officers.

In one motion, Avery alleges his blood was planted in the victim’s car by law enforcement and wants the most scientific testing available to prove it. That was the theory advanced by his first defense team and rejected by a jury. In the motion, Zellner sought body fluids testing to restudy the DNA found on the victim’s car key – which was found in Avery’s bedroom – as well as under the hood latch of her car, which was found on his property.

The motion does not reveal an alternative suspect by name but does refer to an “Individual A and B” as being present at key moments.

You can read that motion here. ABC News reported that, among other things, the motion sought “advanced testing of previously obtained fingerprints of two officers, as well as DNA testing of the alleged human pelvic bones recovered from the quarry.”