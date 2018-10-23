WATCH: Trump Says He Can No Longer Call Warren ‘Pocahantas’

WATCH: Trump Says He Can No Longer Call Warren ‘Pocahantas’

  • Updated

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 22: People wait in line hours before the start of President Donald Trump's rally in support of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on October 22, 2018 outside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Cruz, the incumbent, is seeking Senate re-election in a high-profile race against Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

Speaking to a crowd of his supporters in Houston tonight, President Trump lamented that he can’t use one of his favorite nicknames for Elizabeth Warren any more

The president — and plenty of others — have been having a field day with Warren’s claim to have Native American ancestry. Trump likes to call the Massachusetts Senator “Pocahantas.” Some conservative commentators like to take selfies with statues of wooden Indians and then claim to have posed with Warren.

But now? Now, Trump says, the fun is over. Or maybe it’s just begun. You can watch him here:

The president says, “I can’t call her Pocahantas,” adding, by way of explanation, “she has no Indian blood.” A beat later, Trump says, “but if you dont mind, I’m going to do it anyway.”

Trump was referring to the DNA test that Elizabeth Warren recently published. Warren says the test proves that she does, in fact, have some Native American ancestry. The results say that she has a high probability of having a Native American ancestor six to ten generations back; Warren’s critics say this doesn’t make for a significant Native American ancestry.

The Cherokee Nation has also slammed Warren over the DNA test, pointing out that DNA should not be used as a stand-in for true membership in a tribe.

  • Published
Read More

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook