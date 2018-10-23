WATCH: Trump Says He Can No Longer Call Warren ‘Pocahantas’

Speaking to a crowd of his supporters in Houston tonight, President Trump lamented that he can’t use one of his favorite nicknames for Elizabeth Warren any more

The president — and plenty of others — have been having a field day with Warren’s claim to have Native American ancestry. Trump likes to call the Massachusetts Senator “Pocahantas.” Some conservative commentators like to take selfies with statues of wooden Indians and then claim to have posed with Warren.

But now? Now, Trump says, the fun is over. Or maybe it’s just begun. You can watch him here:

"Elizabeth Warren was exposed as being a total fraud and I can no longer call her Pocahontas because she has no Indian blood." pic.twitter.com/3s5lBqzNbx — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 23, 2018

The president says, “I can’t call her Pocahantas,” adding, by way of explanation, “she has no Indian blood.” A beat later, Trump says, “but if you dont mind, I’m going to do it anyway.”

Trump was referring to the DNA test that Elizabeth Warren recently published. Warren says the test proves that she does, in fact, have some Native American ancestry. The results say that she has a high probability of having a Native American ancestor six to ten generations back; Warren’s critics say this doesn’t make for a significant Native American ancestry.

The Cherokee Nation has also slammed Warren over the DNA test, pointing out that DNA should not be used as a stand-in for true membership in a tribe.