Andrea Dorothy Chan Reyes: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Andrea Dorothy Chan Reyes is the California woman accused of slamming into a bicyclist with her vehicle, killing the man. Witnesses said she dragged the man about 800 feet before speeding away. The hit and run happened in Los Angeles County in January of 2017.

Police said she fled the country days after the crash, prompting an international manhunt. Chan Reyes was eventually discovered living in Australia. She now faces extradition to the United States to face charges. The charges include vehicular manslaughter.

Reyes was born in the Philippines and was known as a successful businesswoman in California prior to the hit & run.

1. Police: Reyes Hit Agustin Rodriguez, Jr With Her Vehicle & Dragged Him 800 Feet Before Fleeing the Scene

The crash happened on the morning of January 30, 2017, in the city of Whittier. 46-year-old Agustin Rodriguez, Jr., the father of four children, was riding his bike down Calmada Avenue to his parent’s house. He had started a new job and was catching a ride with his own father to work.

Witnesses told police that a driver in a white Lexus sedan was honking and yelling at other cars on the road. The driver, now identified as Andrea Dorothy Chan Reyes, passed another vehicle and then slammed into Rodriguez.

Witnesses said the collision did not prompt Reyes to stop. Instead, she kept driving and dragged Rodriguez about 800 feet down the road. She fled the scene. Witnesses called 911 but Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.

2. Investigators Tracked Down Chan Reyes’ Vehicle Using its GPS System & Found Rodriguez’s DNA on the Vehicle

The Whittier police department issued a release shortly after the deadly hit and run, asking the public to watch for a white Lexus sedan with damage to the front of the vehicle. Chan Reyes allegedly took the vehicle to a garage that same day. According to court documents cited by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, she told workers at the repair shop that she had struck a deer. The Lexus had a broken windscreen and damage to the front bumper and headlight.

About a week after the crash, police reportedly received a tip that the driver could have been Andrea Dorothy Chan Reyes. The tipster, whose name was not released, said Reyes had been late to work the day of the crash and confirmed that she drove a white Lexus.

Police tracked down Reyes’ vehicle. It was reportedly being stored in a garage owned by a friend of Reyes’ boyfriend. Investigators said Rodriguez’ DNA was discovered on the front of the vehicle.

3. Police: Andrea Dorothy Chan Reyes Left the United States Within Days of the Deadly Hit & Run

Chan Reyes allegedly left the United States a few days after the crash. She reportedly flew to Hong Kong, where she had relatives.

The FBI put out a fugitive warrant for her arrest. The warrant stated that Chan Reyes faced charges including Vehicular Manslaughter and Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution.

Chan Reyes was born in the Philippines. Investigators searched Asia for her, but she was eventually tracked down in Australia.

4. Chan Reyes Was Arrested in April 2018 in Adelaide, Australia

Andrea Dorothy Chan Reyes has actually been behind bars since April of 2018. Australian news agencies reported that she was arrested at her home in the suburbs of Adelaide. She had been living with a new boyfriend.

The arrest was carried out by the Australian Federal Police. Chan Reyes was taken to the Adelaide Women’s Prison and has reportedly been in custody since that date.

According to the Australian edition of the Daily Mail, the Australian Attorney-General confirmed that the FBI had located Chan Reyes, and had asked local authorities for help in bringing her in. During her time on the run, Chan Reyes allegedly used as many as 11 different aliases to hide her movements.

5. Andrea Dorothy Chan Reyes Previously Worked as a Financial Analyst

Andrea Dorothy Chan Reyes had a successful career before the hit & run that killed Agustin Rodriguez, Jr. According to her Linkedin profile, she was working as a Financial Controller in Santa Fe Springs, California, at the time.

She was also previously employed with the U.S. District Court, Central District of California. Chan Reyes writes on her Linkedin page that she served as a forensic accountant, certified fraud examiner and internal auditor.

Chan Reyes earned multiple degrees as well. She graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She reportedly earned Master’s degrees in accounting and business management as well. Also listed on her profile: a diploma from the Chinese International School in Hong Kong, a diploma from the Singapore International School and certificates from the University of Cambridge and the University of London.

