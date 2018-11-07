Marty Kemp, Brian Kemp’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brian Kemp is running for governor of Georgia against Stacey Abrams in a race that has garnered national attention. Donald Trump has backed Kemp, tweeting that Kemp will make a “great governor” because of his policies on issues like gun control and immigration. Vice President Pence has also campaigned for Kemp. In the Republican primary, Kemp, who is Georgia’s secretary of state, defeated Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle.
Brian Kemp grew up in Athens, Georgia, where he still lives. He and his wife, Marty, attended the same high school and the same college; they have been married for 24 years and have three teenage daughters.
Here’s what you need to know about Marty Kemp, Brian Kemp’s wife and their family:
1. Marty and Brian Both Come from Athens, Georgia. They Went to the Same High School, And Both Went on to the University of Georgia, Where Marty Was a Cheerleader
Marty and Brian were both students at the University of Georgia in the 1980s. Marty was a cheerleader, and can be seen in black and white photos posed with the school’s mascot, a Georgia bulldog.
Before that, both Brian and Marty went to Athens Academy, a prep school for grades K-12. Their daughter Amy Porter is a student there now, and a write-up of one of Amy’s basketball games mentions that her parents both attended the school.
2. Marty and Brian Have Three Teenage Daughters. One of Brian’s Campaign Ads Says, “Try to Date My Daughter And I’ll Shoot You With a Shotgun
Marty and Brian have three daughters: Jarrett, Lucy,and Amy Porter. Jarrett graduated from high school last year. Lucy, the middle child, is now 18 years old. As a child, she loved horseback riding and showed sheep at 4H. Amy Porter is their youngest daughter. Brian recently tweeted a picture of some of Amy’s classmates, grinning and wearing Kemp for Governor shirts.
In a recent campaign ad, Brian plays the role of protective father. Brian sits in a chair holding a rifle, saying, “This is Jake, a young man interested in one of my daughters.” Brian and Jake run through a few of Brian’s policy points (cap government spending; “take a chainsaw” to regulations). Then Kemp says, “and two things, if you’re going to date one of my daughters?” Jake replies, “respect…and a healthy appreciation for the second amendment, sir.” “We’re going to get along just fine,” says Kemp.
3. Marty’s Father, Bob Argo, Was A “Good Ol’ Southern Democrat” Who Served in the Georgia State Assembly For Nine Years
Marty Kemp is a politician’s daughter, as well as a politician’s wife. Her father was Bob Argo, a well-respected, even legendary figure in local politics in Athens, Georgia. Argo represented Athens in the Georgia State Assembly from 1977 to 1986. By all accounts, he was an old fashioned Southern politician who cared deeply about his state and especially about the University of Georgia.
Brian Kemp once described his father in law affectionately as a “good ol’ Southern democrat,” adding that Argo knew how to get things done in state politics, “in a way that gained a lot of respect from his friends, his community, and the people he was working with.” Kemp said that Argo was a little shaken when his son in law first ran for office as a Republican, since Argo himself was a Democrat. But the two men soon got past their party difference.
Johnny Isakson, a US senator who knew Argo when both men were serving in the Georgia House of Representatives, once said, “Bob was a great representative of the people. He didn’t have a partisan bone in his body. He was Georgia Bulldog, all the time. He was all Georgian, all the time. He was just a great individual to be around.”
4. Marty Has Been Campaigning Tirelessly For Her Husband
Marty’s Facebook page is full of pictures of campaign signs and shots of herself and her daughters dressed in Kemp for Governor gear. She’s also working to sell some of that gear over Facebook.
Marty also campaigns actively on behalf of her husband. Not only does she appear at his side at certain events, she also travels across Georgia and speaks at rallies for Brian.
5. Marty and Brian Are Both Members of the Episcopal Church
Marty and Brian are both long-time members of the Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Athens. In an early campaign ad, Brian says, “most of the life that I can remember was growing up in the local church.”
The Emmanuel Episcopal Church has been in Athens for 170 years. The church descibes itself as “eclectic” and “welcoming.” Its website says, “Because we are located in a university town we have an eclectic parish. Some people are third generation Emmanuelites; others have come to the parish within the last year. Some are cradle Episcopalians; others are new to the faith. We have come to Emmanuel from a wide range of backgrounds and experiences, and we bring to it a wide range of beliefs, talents expectations. There is room for you to come and share yours.”
2 Comments
2 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
Thank God for Brian Kemp! I have just moved back to Georgia. Glad to know Brian is the man he is and will definitely be a great Governor for Georgia! We need the good politics and solid integrity he seems to have. Like to have a sign in my yard even tho’ I won’t be able to vote here til after I change my license back over to Georgia from Florida. Can I get a sign asap? That is one way I could help Brian. Thank you.
We must believe our God.
He is God to us first ,,
Only after he is God to a non CHRISTIAN,,,
A Christian has to sleep well.
Because our God watches over us
Our God never sleeps.
Our God wants us to sleep well.
We believe a living God.
We are his children.
All Americans must sleep well.
JESUS loves you very much .
You are a sweet children of our God.
Sleep well.
JESUS IS awaken for you,,
Sleep well,,
Jesus is guarding over you ,,
Sleep well ,,
Jesus is watching,,
Who is you God ?
Who is our God ?
Who is God?
Our God is God.
So ,
So ,
So ,
Sleep well.
A Christian must sleep well.
A Christian can live by faith,,
Prayers ,,helps us live long inspite of our diseases,,,
God is able to save us from accidents ,, diseases ,, cunning ways of the people,, cheating ,,
Problems ,, murders,, SINS,,
Yes ,,
God is able save us from governments ,, authorities ,, racist people,,
foriegn country,,, invasion,,
,,
Faith moves mountains,,,a Jewish is a superior race ,,ia chosen by God first because he respected God so much and sacrificed (was prepared)his own son Issac,,a Christian has this COURAGE and pride,, July 16th, 2018
A Christian has to pray ,,speak to God ,,Jesus ,,1 hour in his bed or before going to his bed in night.
He will have good sleep if he does so.
God bless such a Christian.
This is must for all CHRISTIANS in USA.
Our God is good for all the people of the world
He created dogs carts and trees.
Our God created air ,cosmos , Stars and satellites,,
He has promised us eternal life.
This is a great hope of a Christian.
Our fellow people who are in this world who are not believers ,,we need not to fear them.
Because ,, after death ,,after the judgement,,they may go to hell,,
They will go to hell ,,,
We will be with God and JESUS,,with all ,, always,,
So we need not to fear a ungodly ,,a wordlly perishable person..,,
Our God is able to kill and give life to anybody,,
Especially our God guaranteed us eternal life,,,
Wordlly pride and lusts will go away ,,
God sees our efforts,,
God sees differently ,,not as man sees ,,
He knows people’s hearts,,
No man ,,or anything else in the world ,,can touch a Christian without the will of God.
God is Almighty.
A Christian should have COURAGE ,,
We are might God’s children,,,
But a fellow unbeliever,,,is not God’s child,,
But why God kept us in this world ?
Why we are here in this world as His children ,?
To tell God’s glory ,,
To represent God in this world ,,
To be light of this world,,
To be salt to this world ,,
We have no judgement,,
We believe Jesus Christ,,,
After all ,, who is greater than our Lord JESUS?
When I see a non CHRISTIAN,,
I know he is going to hell ,,if he had not known Jesus before his death ,,
I need not fear him in this perishable world also ,,
Because our God is the king and all for all men and women in this world,,
God bless a Christian ,,
God bless a good Christian,,
When we die we will see our Jesus a glorious God walking in heaven,, amongst the trees and river there ,,
Beautiful buildings ,,may be there ,,
12 kinds of trees,,
Apostles ,,,
Paul, Peter,,John ,, Andrew ,,James ,,
Many others ,,
Amen ,,
Believe God ,,
Believe Jesus,,
No wordlly man is any mean to a Christian ,,a believer ,,
Or respectable,,
Never,,
Not at all ,,
A Christian has this COURAGE,,,,
If you don’t get sleep ,,
Please pray an hour or little more ,,
God will make you sleep..,
He watches over us.,,
Our God is a great doctor ,
Our God is a great scientist,,
Our God can give a man life or death ,,
So we have no fear,,
Our God is a right judge,,
So we have no fear ,,
A Christian must sleep well for these reasons,,
GOD BLESS you.