Colts Neck Fire: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Multiple people are dead in a mansion fire in Colts Neck, New Jersey. One person was found shot dead outside of the multimillion-dollar estate and four people including children are set to be dead in the fire, The Asbury Park Press reported.

Police also confirmed an arson at another home in Ocean Township, that is owned by the brother of the owner of the mansion in the Colts Neck fire. Police have not confirmed that the two fires are related but said they found gas containers behind the Ocean Township home.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

1. The Victims Haven’t Been Identified Yet

#MCPONJ is on scene at a fire in Colts Neck with multiple fatalities. Firefighters still working on fire. Stay tuned for more details. — Monmouth Prosecutor (@MonCoProsecutor) November 20, 2018

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed on Twitter that there were “multiple fatalities” but did not provide any details or the identities of the victims. The Asbury Park Press reported that four people including children are dead.

According to the Asbury Park Press, the Colts Neck home is owned by Keith and Jennifer Caneiro.

A neighbor told the Asbury Park Press that she drove by the mansion and smelled smoke but believed the owners had started a fire in the fireplace.

“Ten minutes later, I heard there was a big fire,” she told the outlet. “The smoke seems to have dissipated a bit. I just hear a lot of helicopters.”

She added that she does not know who lives in the home.

“I live on a horse farm,” she said. “I live way back from the road.”

2. Officials Say Second Home Was Set Ablaze

A resident’s plea following a horrific fire in Colts Neck pic.twitter.com/8JqUncGupZ — Ken Serrano (@KenSerranoAPP) November 20, 2018

Law enforcement sources told NBC New York that there was a second fire at a home in Ocean Township that belongs to the brother of one of the residents of the Colts Neck mansion. Everyone at the Ocean Township home was evacuated safely.

According to the Asbury Park Press, the home is owned by Paul and Susan Caneiro.

Officials did not provide details about the Ocean Township fire.

“We’re working with the prosecutor’s office,” Ocean Township Police Lt. Timothy Torchia told the outlet. “They are the lead agency.”

3. Officials Say The Ocean Township Fire Was Caused by Arson

UPDATE: Law enforcement sources also confirm a second fire at the Ocean Township home of a brother of someone who lives at the Colts Neck mansion. Ocean Township police and fire officials confirmed an arson at a Tilton Drive home Tuesday morning. https://t.co/KPD1XAMjqj — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) November 20, 2018

Police and fire officials told NBC New York that arson was behind the second fire.

Investigators said they found several gas cans behind the home. Police are investigating if the fires are connected.

4. Keith & Jennifer Caneiro Identified as Mansion Owners

LIVE / #BREAKING: NewsCopter7 is over a house fire in Colts Neck, Monmouth County. Updates: https://t.co/ufWezabcW3 https://t.co/DCVS6PjqUn — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) November 20, 2018

The Colts Neck mansion belongs to Keith Caneiro, 50, and Jennifer Caneiro, 45, according to The Asbury Park Press.

The property was purchased in 1998 and the $1.5 million home was built in 2003. The home is 5,700 square feet.

5. The Owner of the Colts Neck Mansion Is the Brother of the Owner of the Ocean Township Home

The Ocean Township home is owned by Paul and Susan Caneiro, The Asbury Park Press reported.

Police have not released additional details about the individuals involved in the two fires.

