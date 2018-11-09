Hill Fire & Woolsey Fire Map: Evacuations, Location & Size of Camarillo & Ventura County Fires

On a day when a fire cropped up this morning in Butte County and quickly grew to 8,000 acres, firefighting resources in California have also had to focus on a number of other fires. Two of these cropped up this afternoon in Ventura County. One is the Hill Fire, which has grown rapidly to somewhere between 8,000 and 10,000 acres, and is near Camarillo Springs. The other is the Woolsey Fire which is smaller, but might pose problems if not quickly contained. High winds have helped today’s fires grow fast in the California region.

Hill Fire Size & Evacuations

The Hill Fire is the largest of the two Ventura County fires, and it’s the one that has led to mandatory evacuations in the region. This fire was first reported at 2:03 p.m. at Hill Canyon and Santa Rosa roads. It’s west of Simi Valley and east of Camarillo, and possibly headed to 101/Camarillo Springs.

#HillFire 101 in Newbury Park right now pic.twitter.com/lsKY3RQ15d — Michael Coons (@Michael_Coons) November 8, 2018

It quickly grew to 100 acres, with the help of 20 to 25 mph winds, VC Star reported. The fire was reportedly moving toward the Conejo Grade and possibly the CSU Channel Islands, VC Star reported. The fire has since grown to 8,000 to 10,000 acres, according to CAL FIRE.

#HillInc Fire is 8-10,000 acres and there are mandatory Evacs for Cal State Channel Islands, Dos Vientos and Cam Springs areas. HWY 101 is closed N & S bound at the scales. For up to date info call 805-465-6650 or go to https://t.co/7Y5goEusNH @VCFD @VCAirUnit @VCSOVentura pic.twitter.com/CV5gMCDid1 — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 8, 2018

You can get emergency alerts about Ventura County by texting VCALERT to 313131 or visiting vcalert.org.

#hillfire thousand oaks and Camarillo California is on fire pic.twitter.com/vYczbBRFy3 — Dr. Edward Pultar, PhD (@edwardpultar) November 8, 2018

You can watch a live Facebook feed of the Hill Fire below:

The fire grew to nearly 10,000 acres in just a couple hours.

BREAKING: #HillFire, which just started less than two hours ago, has rapidly grown to 10,000 acres. Evacuations are being ordered for the Camarillo Springs area in California – @PMBreakingNews pic.twitter.com/j0SGhq2LG3 — BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) November 9, 2018

Somewhere between 3,000 to 5,000 strucrures are threatened by the fire, which is burning in an area similar to the 2013 Springs Fire.

According to VCStar, mandatory evacuations have been issued in the following areas:

Camarillo Springs

Dos Vientos

CSU Channel Islands areas

A water treatment plant in the Hill Canyon area

Hiking trails in the Hill Canyon area

Highway 101 has been closed between Borchard and Pleasant Valley roads. Crews said the fire may be burning behind the Dos Vientos area of Newbury Park, moving toward CSUCI.

Woolsey Fire

The Woolsey Fire is a smaller fire in Simi Valley near the Rocketdyne facility in Santa Susana Pass, ABC 7 reported. The Woolsey Fire is now 600 acres in size, according to VC Star.

You can see an air tanker above the #WoolseyFire from the gas station across the street from the #BorderLineShooting pic.twitter.com/Ubt2PCLyJZ — Javier Panzar 🦅 (@jpanzar) November 8, 2018

The Woolsey Fire is close enough that you can see it in arial photos of the Hill Fire:

Sadly, these fires are near the Thousands Oaks area that just endured a mass shooting earlier today.