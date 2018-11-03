James Polite: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On Friday afternoon, police in New York arrested 26-year-old James Polite, a Brooklyn man accused of vandalizing a synagogue with anti-Semitic graffiti. Questions are swirling about Polite, and many people on social media are wondering whether he is the same James Polite who was profiled by the New York Times back in 2017.

The James Polite in that profile was a foster child who identified as “queer” and who eventually found work with Christine Quinn, the former New York City Council Speaker. You can read that article here. The James Polite in the Times profile is originally from Bedford-Stuyvesant, a neighborhood in Brooklyn — and so is the man who police arrested on Friday. But it’s clear yet whether the James Polite who police arrested is the same man the Times profiled.

Here’s what we know about James Polite:

1. Police Say Polite Wrote ‘Die, Jew Rats’ & Other Hateful Messages Inside a Historic Brooklyn Synagogue

NYPD arrests James Polite — the man they say is in this surveillance picture – in connection with anti Semitic graffiti found inside Union Temple in Prospect Heights. He’s believed to have also set fires outside schuls & yeshivas in Williamsburg @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/WMm4UznAvf — Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) November 3, 2018

On Friday afternoon, police in New York arrested 26-year-old James Polite, a Brooklyn man accused of vandalizing a synagogue with anti-Semitic graffiti.

On Thursday, an employee at Union Temple found a series of disturbing messages scrawled in black marker all over the inside of the building. The messages said “Hitler,” “Jews better be ready” and “Die Jew rats, we are here!” They were written in the hallways and the stairwells on the synagogue.

Police said there were also drawings of the Puerto Rican flag, and the words “Free PR” were written in black marker on walls.

2. He Has Been Sent to the Psychiatric Ward at Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn

UPDATE: The #NYPD has identified the suspect as 26-year-old James Polite of #Brooklyn https://t.co/hUxFWbU1Xr — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) November 3, 2018

The NYPD confirmed to Heavy that arresting officers had Polite committed to the psychiatric ward at the Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn. According to a spokesperson, the arresting officers likely brought Polite to the psychiatric ward because of his behavior during the arrest. She wasn’t able to provide any details about the arrest.

Staff at Woodhull Hospital didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information.

3. Police Say Polite May Have Also Set Fires Around Synagogues in Brooklyn

Police sources told the Daily News that they suspect Polite of setting a series of small trash fires in and around synagogues in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Williamsburg has a large orthodox Jewish community.

Police arrested Polite on Friday night. He was wearing the same clothing that he had on when he was caught on surveillance video at the synagogue on Thursday, including a distinctive red suit jacket. The NYPD said Polite was 26 years old and gave his address as 545 Classon Avenue in Brooklyn.

4. Polite Has Been Charged With Criminal Mischief as a Hate Crime

Polite has been charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime, and with making graffiti. Police say that he scrawled anti-Semitic graffiti inside the historic Union Temple synagogue in Prospect Park, Brooklyn. He allegedly used a black marker to write “Hitler,” “Jews better be ready” and “Die Jew rats, we are here!” They were written in the hallways and the stairwells on the synagogue. Police said there were also drawings of the Puerto Rican flag, and the words “Free PR” were written in black marker on walls.

5. The NYPD Says There’s Been a Spike in Anti-Semitic Crimes in New York

And yet again…swastika on Upper West Side, this time on a police/fire call box at 104th & Columbus. Can't separate the outbreak of this kind of hate from recent anti-Semitic assaults in Brklyn & attempted bombing of #Soros. Must fight bigotry on all fronts–whomever the target. pic.twitter.com/ufZ4WjpQzj — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) October 23, 2018

The New York Times reports that in 2018, anti-Semitic “incidents” have made up half of all the hate crimes committed in New York City. There have been a total of 142 crimes committed which were motivated by bias against Jews, the newspaper says.

Some of those incidents, like well-publicized attacks on Hasidic Jewish men in Brooklyn — were violent in nature. Others — like the appearance of swastikas and hateful messages in synagogues around the city — were not violent but were classified as hate crimes because of the message they contained.

The NYPD says that so far this year, there have been 290 hate crimes committed in the city (compared to 288 committed in the same period last year). Police say that 142 of those crimes were anti-semitic.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Indiana Police Repeatedly Punch Man in Handcuffs