Kanye West Is An Uncle Tom Says Former Jay Z Labelmate

Kanye West has been vocal this year via Twitter, music and even in public meetings with U.S. President, Donald J. Trump.

One rapper has had enough.

Insert, Cameron Giles.

Better known to hip hop fans as Cam’ron of the hip hop group, The Diplomats, Cam’ron voiced his displeasure in his lyrics on the Diplomats’ new album, Diplomatic Ties.

“He told me he was bipolar, I looked and said, ‘Bipolar?’” Cam’ron raps.

“Don’t be ridiculous, he wasn’t in the mix with us / Bricks from Hamilton Terrace / He didn’t take the risk with us.”

These lyrics can be found in Diplamtic Ties’ first song, “Intro: Stay Down.”

Elsewhere in verse, Cam’ron calls Kanye a “tourist,” claiming that he didn’t have to hustle like they did to make it big. “The ones in the Taurus, nigga, he a tourist / Uncle Tom n***a know nothin’ about this chorus,” Cam raps.

Diplomatic Ties is a 9 track album featuring The Diplomats, who are culturally known as Dipset. In addition to Cam’ron, members of the group include Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Freekey Zekey.

Diplomatic Ties released on Friday and is the first new album from Dipset in 14 years.

Kanye West and Cam’ron have worked together in the past when they were members of Jay-Z and Damon Dash’s Roc-a-fella records.

The two performed in the the early-2000a hit, Down and Out.