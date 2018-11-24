Lori Mueller: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A longtime educator, Dr. Lori M. Mueller is the Baraboo Wisconsin School District superintendent. She is the last stop on the district train save the schools board as it has the power to replace her.

On Veteran’s Day weekend, a photograph of dozens of white male Barbaroo High School juniors at prom using a Heil Hitler salute ignited international outrage. Mueller called for an investigation of the photo and, in a letter to parents said, “if the gesture is what it appears to be, the district will pursue any and all available and appropriate actions, including legal, to address the issue.”

Dr. Mueller: I read your press release. I must correct one statement: You DO NOT have a hate-free environment. You may not condone racism, anti-semitism, bullying, or other hate-based actions, but it’s clear that many of your students practice them without consequences. — No 🦇! No 🦇! YOU’RE the🦇! (@ursaluna) November 12, 2018

There was widespread condemnation of the actions of the boys in the photo, but also for the photographer and former local teacher and educator Peter Gust who encouraged the pose, he claims was a wave goodbye, and, of Mueller.

“You may take comfort in the knowledge that Baraboo is hardly an outlier. I’d guess it’s more the mode. The good news is that this affords you an opportunity to lead, to become a model, in confronting this problem and handling it transparently,” a commenter who said they’re a former resident said of Mueller.

That was 10 days ago.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Mueller Won’t Punish Students Citing Their First Amendment Right to Free Speech

Mueller says the district will not be punishing dozens of white teens who performed a Nazi salute. The reason? Not knowing “the intentions of their hearts,” and free speech protections, the latter likely in the event that their hearts are those of white supremacists, as was read by some.

“Ok I understand the first amendment but now we know that there is a fair size racist ideology in the Baraboo WI school district and community. Shameful.”

@LoriMMueller. Ok I understand the first amendment but now we know that there is a fair size racist ideology in the Baraboo WI school district and community. Shameful. https://t.co/ru52GCDp37 — lawmom (@gbjebbia) November 23, 2018

Mueller launched an investigation after the photo went viral and garnered international attention. In a letter to parents on Thanksgiving Eve, it’s reported she said, “the district isn’t in a position to punish the students because they are protected by the First Amendment.”

Baraboo School District 'not in a position to punish' students for prom photo, letter states https://t.co/3n66JXtD7z pic.twitter.com/wdqit2EGXc — BarabooNewsRepublic (@News_Republic) November 22, 2018

2. Mueller’s Messages to the Community & Parents Were Widely Criticized

The Baraboo School District sent the following letter to parents this afternoon in response to a photo circulating on social media. pic.twitter.com/0IXNUdLeRD — Baraboo Schools (@barabooSD) November 12, 2018

Hours after Heavy first wrote about the photograph, Mueller posted the first of what would be several letters to parents.

The Baraboo School District sent the following letter to parents this morning in response to a photo circulating on social media. We are launching an investigation, and as such, are unable to provide additional details at this time. pic.twitter.com/oRxcl82lJT — Baraboo Schools (@barabooSD) November 12, 2018

Mueller wrote the district was aware of the photo but said that, while the “gesture (was) extremely inappropriate,” the picture “was not taken on school property or at a school-sponsored event.”

People took immediate issue with that as a high school prom is a school event.

She continued, “The school district is investigating this situation and is working with parents, staff and local authorities. If the gesture is what it appears to be, the district will pursue any and all available and appropriate actions, including legal, to address the issue.”

It seems it is reflective. We've read the accounts of multiple students. You've had a problem at this school for some time & it has gone unaddressed until this photo leaked. The fact that it's taken this long to address points to a serious issue within the administration. — V a n e s s a C a r l t o n (@VanessaCarlton) November 12, 2018

Mueller’s decision to not punish because it is not known what’s in the “hearts” of the students seems antithesis to her original goal in her investigation, some said on Twitter.

That first statement may be downloaded by clicking here.

Later that day, she sent another letter. The primary focus was to inform parents they don’t have to talk to the media.

She said as the district investigates by “speaking with the students and families involved to determine how and why this photo was taken,” she wrote that while she cannot stop people from talking to the media, she reminded them they do not have to.

Wow. So more concerned with media in the building. Pretty telling that you addressed the racist and hateful picture in your second paragraph. This school district should be ashamed. We know this is not the first time around. Pathetic — CloudyDay (@Uh_Cloudy) November 12, 2018

The letter continues:

“Throughout the day, local, state and national media have been giving this incident a great deal of attention. Due to this attention, the Baraboo School District decided to place Baraboo High School on a modified administrative hold in collaboration with the Baraboo Police Department, which means business as usual with keeping detailed notes of who is permitted in and who is permitted out of the school. Please know that while you and your student have the right to speak with reporters, you also have the right to decline these requests. We want to ensure that our parents, students and staff do not feel pressured to comment publicly if they do not wish to do so.”

3. Mueller Shuttered the District Facebook Page After the Leaked Photo Went Viral to Prevent Comments. She Has Not Made Any Statements on Social Media Since

Hours after the image went viral, there were soon hundreds of comments on the schools’ Facebook posts. Instead of allowing people to comment, Baraboo deleted its Facebook and Instagram pages. Its Twitter is still active

Commenters on Facebook immediately pointed out the photo was taken at the school’s prom and questioned who a high school prom is not a high school event as stated in schools chief Mueller’s letter to parents. Previously listed here, the comments are gone since the Baraboo School District deleted its Facebook and Instagram accounts.

But there was no shortage of commentary on the school’s Twitter page, which is still up.

Too late people, this is a world wide thing now. The name of Baraboo High School is synonymous with intolerance and hatred across the globe. Maybe you should have listened to your students when they complained about such attitudes and behaviour years ago. — AT (@at2__1) November 12, 2018

Insufficient response – you forgot the part where you explicitly condemn anti-semitism and state that the students who participated will be appropriately disciplined- you also failed to state how you will address the rampant anti-Semitism that is in your school — Amy Heath (@A_Heath2016) November 12, 2018

Those photos have been for sale for almost a year. No parent, no teacher made this an issue? @barabooSD I expect children to make mistakes, but I expect adults to correct them. Baraboo should be ashamed of itself. — David T. (@Wisconsinese) November 12, 2018

The Facebook comments Heavy referred to in previous versions of this story included the most ‘liked’ about enabling young white males who may end up as “shooters,” comments suggesting the school culture accepting of racist and white supremacist behavior or, teachers need to do a better job of teaching, and given the stories being shared by other students who have either been victims of, or witnesses to, racism and racist bullying, some allege reveals a pattern of tolerated or dismissed discrimination.

4. Mueller is a Longtime Baraboo Educator Who Was Hired to Lead the District in 2015

#BarabooProud to serve with the Baraboo School District School Board! Oct. 7-13 is WI School Board Week! Please help me T-Birds in thanking our school board for their hard work and leadership! pic.twitter.com/U1JLN1fXsn — Lori M. Mueller (@LoriMMueller) October 8, 2018

Director of curriculum and instruction beginning in 2001 until she was hired as superintendent in 2015, Mueller holds a bachelor’s degree in French from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and a master’s in educational administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In 2017, she received her doctorate in education at Edgewood College. Her dissertation was titled ‘Teachers’ Applications of Principals’ Evaluative Feedback.’

When she applied for the job as superintendent, it was reported, she shared her “pride in Baraboo schools’ recent accomplishments. Knowledge of the district, relationships with stakeholders and a network of professionals in the statewide educational community were among the things Mueller’s letter said she brings to the table.”

Happy Spring Break T-Birds! pic.twitter.com/n6b6abAudO — Lori M. Mueller (@LoriMMueller) March 24, 2016

“As an instructional leader, I am committed to giving my best to guarantee equity and excellence for each and every student,” she was quoted as writing. “I believe that all individuals have the potential to learn and that education is the gateway for future aspirations. The students and residents of the Baraboo community deserve this commitment and Baraboo is where my heart lies.”

5. Mueller Was Not the Choice of the Teachers Union to Run the Schools

Mueller was the only applicant for the job to run the school district since the school board decided not to recruit outside the district. That did not sit well with some.

It was reported that one school board member believed the district should hire an outside consultant to develop a candidate pool. And the Baraboo Education Association, feeling left out of the process, said the board should “cast a wider net.”

A report at the time said the BEA said in a letter it was concerned over the school board’s decision to focus its search internally saying, “As the stewards of a multimillion dollar a year organization, searching for the best candidate from a large pool of individuals outside of the district is something that many in the community and within this organization feel is a must.”