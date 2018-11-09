Domestic terrorists attacked Tucker Carlson's wife at her home. This is what Vox co-founder Matthew Yglesias said, "I honestly cannot empathize with Tucker Carlson’s wife at all." A prominent member of mainstream media has officially endorsed domestic terrorism. pic.twitter.com/GnCmrhh83D — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) November 8, 2018

The progressive commentator and Vox co-founder Matty Yglesias has deleted his entire Twitter feed, on a day when conservatives sharply criticized his remarks about Tucker Carlson’s wife.

Here’s what you see now, when you go to Yglesias’s Twitter page:

Earlier today, Yglesias tweeted, “I honestly cannot empathize with Tucker Carlson’s wife at all – I agree that protesting at her house was tactically unwise and shouldn’t be done — but I am utterly unable to identify with her plight at any level.” That tweet has been deleted, of course, but it survives in screenshots and in responses that Yglesias’s critics made to him online:

Domestic terrorists attacked Tucker Carlson's wife at her home. This is what Vox co-founder Matthew Yglesias said, "I honestly cannot empathize with Tucker Carlson’s wife at all." A prominent member of mainstream media has officially endorsed domestic terrorism. pic.twitter.com/GnCmrhh83D — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) November 8, 2018

Yglesias was, of course, talking about the protest outside Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s home on Wednesday. Carlson’s wife Susan, who was home alone at the time, said she believed that she was experiencing a “home invasion” when the demonstrators banged on her door. The protesters, organized by Smash Racism DC, yelled, “Tucker Carlson, we will fight! We know where you sleep at night!” You can watch the event here.

Police Are Investigating the Incident at Tucker Carlson’s House as a Possible Hate Crime

The DC Metropolitan Police Department said that officers who were called to the Carlson home on Wednesday night found about 20 demonstrators and observed an “anarchy” symbol that had been painted onto the driveway. The police report describes the incident as a “suspected hate crime” on the basis of “anti-political” bias, according to the Associated Press.

Tucker Carlson’s wife, Susan, told police that on Wednesday evening she heard a “loud banging and pounding” on the front door. When she looked through a window, she saw a crowd of people standing in front of her home, chanting loudly. At least one of them was carrying a bull horn. Susan called the police and stayed inside until they arrived.

The protest was organized by Smash Racism DC. The group has since been banned from Twitter, because they gave out Yglesias’s home address.

Yglesias Said He Couldn’t Sympathize With Tucker Carlson’s Family Because They Aren’t the Real Victims

via @mattyglesias "I agree that this is probably not tactically sound but if your instinct is to empathize with the fear of the Carlson family rather than with the fear of his victims then you should take a moment to reflect on why that is." I'm pretty disappointed in you today — NattyBo (@NattyBDC) November 8, 2018

Unfortunately, you can’t read Matty Yglesias’s full argument any longer — because he’s taken down all his tweets. Only a few survive, because other people have tweeted on top of them. Yglesias argued that he really can’t sympathize with Susan, or with Tucker Carlson, because he believes that they aren’t the true victims. He wrote, “if your instinct is to empathize with the fear of the Carlson family rather than with the fear of his victims then you should take a moment to reflect on why that is.”

Yglesias took a lot of heat from people on social media who called his attitude towards Susan and Tucker “cruel.”

It’s sad that you feel this way and even more sad that you felt ok tweeting it—and even sadder that you left it up so many hours after tweeting it. I’d suggest therapy, but I don’t know if cruelty can be treated. https://t.co/UlatqNAK4s — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) November 8, 2018

Some used harsher language.