Nichol Kessinger: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nichole Kessinger, a geologist, was allegedly having an affair with a man who is now accused of murdering his pregnant wife and two young daughters. Chris Watts told his wife Shanann that he was having an affair with a coworker and that he wanted to separate, the same night that Shanann and her children went missing. Now Watts faces several murder charges in connection with their deaths, and Kessinger is listed as a witness regarding the case.

Watts told investigators he told his wife that he wanted a separation after she returned home from a work trip in Arizona. Police said in an affidavit that an investigation had uncovered Watts’ affair, which he had denied having in previous interviews, according to the affidavit.

Kessinger deleted her social media pages shortly after the case broke, but Heavy was still able to access the information on her LinkedIn account before it was deactivated. Here’s what you need to know about Kessinger:

1. Kessinger is a Geologist Who Graduated From Colorado State University with a Bachelor of Science

According to her now-deleted LinkedIn profile, Kessinger graduated in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science, with an emphasis on Geology. She also has an Associate of Science, studying Geological and Earth Sciences and Geosciences from the Community College of Aurora.

She worked her way up from being a bookkeeper to a field engineer over the last decade, and most recently worked for a company called Halliburton, according to her LinkedIn.

Kessinger mainly remained in Colorado for most of her life, listing Fort Collins, Littleton, Denver and Aurora on her LinkedIn page. She also listed Evansville, Wyoming as a previous address.

2. Shanann Watts, Who Was 15 Weeks Pregnant, Went Missing After Returning Home From a Trip to Arizona

Shanann Watts, who was 15 weeks pregnant at the time of her death, had recently returned home from a work trip to Arizona before she disappeared. She was last seen by a friend on Monday, August 13, who dropped her off at her home about 1:45 a.m.

Watts had told reporters that he left for work at 5:15 a.m., and then did not hear from her again. A friend of Shanann’s was worried after she didn’t respond to calls and messages and didn’t show up for a 10 a.m. doctor’s appointment and a planned outing.

When Shanann did not answer her door Monday morning, despite her car being in the driveway, her friend reported her missing, according to police. Watts told Denver7 that he saw his wife and children sleeping in bed when he left for work about 5:15 a.m. and then returned home that afternoon to find them gone.

3. Chris Watts Gave a Chilling Interview Following Her Disappearance, Telling News Outlets That He Had No Idea Where They Were & That He “Just Wants Them Back”

Chris Watts gave a heart-wrenching interview to local and national news outlets before confessing to killing her. He said he had an “emotional conversation” with Shanann before she disappeared, told the new outlet “I just want them back. I just want them to come back.”

Watts tried to keep up the facade, telling the “Today” show, “I don’t feel like this is even real right now. It’s like a nightmare I can’t wake up from. Knowing they could be in trouble, it’s earth-shattering.”

He told KMGH-TV, “When I came home and then walked in the house, nothing. Vanished. Nothing was here. My kids are my life. I mean, those smiles light up my life.”

Prior to his confession, Watts told Fox News, “It’s not something I could ever, ever fathom would happen in my lifetime, and I have no inclination of where she is. She said she was going to a friend’s house with the kids and that’s the last thing I heard, and that was it. It was very vague.” He also told 9News that the situation has been traumatizing.

4. Watts Confessed to Killing Shanann But Claims He Witnessed His Wife Kill Both of His Daughters Before He Strangled Her in a Fit of Rage

Mere days after his emotional interview with different news outlets regarding his wife’s disappearance, Watts confessed to killing Shanann and his 3- and 4-year-old daughters, Bella and Celeste, but then changed his story, claiming that his wife killed their children after he told her he wanted to separate. He claims that that he then strangled her to death in a fit of rage.

Watts claims that he walked downstairs after telling Shanann he wanted a separation and then went back to his bedroom to talk to her. He said he noticed on a baby monitor that his daughter Bella was “sprawled” out on her bed, blue in the face, and that Shanann was “actively strangling Celeste.” Chris Watts then claimed he “went into a rage” and strangled Shanann to death.

Watts told police he “loaded all three bodies onto the back seat of his work truck and took them to an oil work site.” He told police he buried Shanann near two oil tanks and dumped the girls inside the oil tanks on Anadarko Petroleum Corporation property, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation Director John Camper.

You can read the full affidavit below:

Chris Watts Affidavit by tom cleary on Scribd

5.Watts Faces Nine Charges, Including First-Degree Murder & Unlawful Termination of a Pregnancy

Watts faces nine charges, according the district attorney announced on Monday. In addition to three counts of first-degree murder with deliberation in the deaths of his wife and their girls, Watts is additionally charged with two counts of first-degree murder of a child under the age of 12 by someone who is in a “position of trust” over them, Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke told reporters at a new conference.

Chris, 33, is further charged with unlawful termination of a pregnancy in the first degree, because Shanann, 34, was 15 weeks pregnant when she was killed. He also faces three counts of tampering with a dead body.

According to PEOPLE, Watts faces that count because he allegedly, and “with the intent to terminate unlawfully the pregnancy of a woman,” he “feloniously and unlawfully terminated the pregnancy of the woman.”