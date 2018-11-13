Peter Gust: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

It’s alleged that the photograph of some 40 white male students at Baraboo (Wisconsin) High School, taken during the junior prom in May of 2018, making the teens around 17, where the vast majority are throwing up the Nazi salute was perhaps an idea suggested by the photographer.

Make no mistake, nearly all the boys had their arms extended in the salute, an allegiance to Adolf Hitler. But some question the photographer’s motives, and allegiances, if in fact he did ask them to perform the ‘sieg heil.’

Peter Gust is a longtime former educator and has a son who attends Baraboo High School and who appears in the photo with his arm raised in a Nazi salute. Gust is now a photographer and was commissioned to be the official prom photographer for the junior class prom last spring.

The Nazi salute is illegal in a number of European counties, and upon conviction people saluting allegiance to Hitler can be charged with a hate crime and serve jail time. It’s that serious.

What would motivate Gust to suggest having the entire class of 11th grade teens pose as Nazis is not clear.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Gust Took the Photograph & Allegedly Encouraged the All White Class, Save One, to do the Nazi Salute

Students have said that Gust encouraged the pose and dozens of white male students went along and then, shared and posted the photograph with the hashtag #BarabooProud,

2. Gust Removed the Photos From His Website & Added an Inexplicable Note

Gust’s Wheel Memories photography website had the images online for months and for sale. Gust, whose son Matthew attends Baraboo, added a note to his website that reads in part, “…Due malevolent behavior on the part of some in society, this page has been modified. It is too bad that there are those in society who can and do take the time to be jerks; knowingly and willingly be jerks!”

They’ve ironically updated their page with a blurb blaming those who have called out their racist behavior, calling everyone jerks, and then closing with—wait for it— “Be kind, Be gentle, Be civil. You can’t make this up! pic.twitter.com/fqCBnLCB7p — Lori Witham 🇺🇸 (@yayee36) November 12, 2018

The message continues ruminating on the power of the internet and ends with and apology, to whom is not clear, and “…to those who have harmed them, we as a society often ignore them I have chosen not to do that. You are jerks! Grow up!”

As the internet has a long memory, those pictures can still be located in web archives.

3. Gust’s Resume Says he Was a Decades-Long Educator & Educational Consultant, With Non-Profit Experience & ‘Coaching’ as Well as Public Speaking

Just FYI, Peter Gust, the photographer who reportedly arranged the @barabooSD high school Nazi salute photo, has "removed" it from the website, but he didn't actually delete the photo. https://t.co/9EJ7gScN76 pic.twitter.com/nzhitJn8io — let Polly do the printing (@ajaromano) November 12, 2018

According to his LinkedIn, Gust is a former Wisconsin teacher and curriculum consultant as well as teachers association consultant.

“Retired experienced Director with a demonstrated history of working in the education management industry. Skilled in Nonprofit Organizations, Coaching, Educational Technology, Volunteer Management, and Public Speaking. Strong professional with a Ed. D. focused in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Sarasota,” his LinkedIn description reads.

Gust was director of the Wisconsin Education Association Council according to his LinkedIn, since 2001. From 1986 until 1999, he notes he taught in Wisconsin public schools.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin, a master’s from UW and his doctorate in education from online college Argosy of Sarasota. a 36-credit hour program to “become effective leaders as school principals or administrators within the State of Florida.” must take the Florida Educational Leadership Exam, which is a requirement for earning the Master of Arts in Education in Educational Administration. The college is closing its doors according to its website.

4. Gust Retired & Opened a Motorcycle Photography Business. The Baraboo High School Prom is the Only Non-Motorcycle Photos

Gust is currently owner of WheelMemories, a photography business for “the motorcycle community. Everything from portraits of motorcycles and their riders to coverage of rallies, events and conferences.”

He says he’s “Vice President Of Business Development” and president and creative director of the photo business. He started it in May of 2017.

“It was time, in April 2017, to say that is a wrap on the career in public education and move into my lifelong passions. Riding ‘Cruisers’ and shooting pictures. So, along came WheelMemories. I travel from bike show, rally and ride providing photographic services to the gathered enthusiast.”

The website’s portfolio and photo gallery is sparse. The blog on the site does include pictures of his trip to Bike Week and other motorcycle rallies. A cursory study of the images does not appear to reveal much about Gust’s politics or motorcycle clubs that may have white supremacist connections.

The only photos besides a handful of motorcycles and his own travels on a bike is the BHS prom which he features prominently on his website. However, he scrubbed all the images off the site. What is not clear is who hired the former teacher, parent of a BHS student and motorcycle enthusiast to take the prom photos.

5. Many Are Pointing at Gust as a Teacher & Parent & Question Why he Would Suggest Such a Pose, if in Fact it’s Proved he Did

Addressing the school district’s response, mostly telling parents they don;t have to speak to the media and, as an afterthought at the end of a long letter, says the school does not condone nor tolerate “hate,”people were stunned by the locak of awareness or responsibility, many said, or supported others who said it, on Twitter.

This photo isn't new. Why didn't you act on it prior to it being splashed across Twitter? It seems you had to be shamed into actually labeling it as troubling. — Rebecca Murray (@becmur) November 12, 2018

“This photo isn’t new. Why didn’t you act on it prior to it being splashed across Twitter? It seems you had to be shamed into actually labeling it as troubling,” one Twitter user commented with more than 140 other users agreeing. Which led to a call-out of Gust.

They are complicit. From the top down. Husband of the photographer works in the local education system. Kids from that school have many, many reports of being told to just ignore things… Unacceptable. — Andra 🚺 (@AndraRichelle) November 12, 2018

People begin to question Gust.

HOW: With a camera, by the guy Baraboo SD hired to take prom pics. WHY: Photographer Pete Gust suggested a group photo with the Nazi salute. Apparently 95% of the boys in this pic were totes cool with that, probably b/c they get away with racist bullying every day in school. — Mamaria (@mamaria33) November 12, 2018

