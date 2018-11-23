Riverchase Galleria Videos: Shooting Aftermath [GRAPHIC]

A gunman shot an 18-year-old man inside the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama as the shopping mall filled with early Black Friday shoppers, and a 12-year-old girl was also shot in the melee that erupted, Hoover police say. A Hoover police officer who was already at the mall then shot and killed the gunman.

The shooting ignited after two men “got into a physical confrontation” near Footaction and the JCPenney store. The gunfire led to a mass panic situation in which people screamed “active shooter,” and hid under clothes, in bathrooms, and in supply lockers.

Capt. Gregg Rector, of the Hoover Police Department, said the man the gunman shot is 18-years-old and in serious condition. The 12-year-old female was also struck by gunfire but was alert and talking. Rector said her condition was not entirely clear, and it was also not clear how she was shot. None of the identities was released early on November 23, 2018.

According to Rector, multiple officers were already working extra duty at the mall because of Black Friday. After the first shooting, said Rector, the gunman fled and was confronted by Hoover officers in uniform who “engaged and shot him,” and he was dead at the scene. Rector did not detail what led to the initial confrontation.

“A Hoover police officer was running to the scene. He heard gunshots. … he actually shot and killed the person who shot and injured the other individual,” said Rector in a news conference held inside the mall. The gunman was armed with a handgun, Rector said, adding, “It’s a big shopping day for us… we also gear up for extra manpower.”

You can watch video from the scene below. “The incident at the Galleria has been brought under control by Hoover PD. Please avoid the mall area at this time,” the City of Hoover wrote in a statement. Television news video from the Galleria showed the heavy law enforcement response:

Hoover is located near Birmingham, Alabama. WBRC-TV reported that a man with the gun was “taken down.” There was a round of gunfire and then a lull of gunfire, said WBRC-TV’s reporter.

Was at @FinishLine when the shots rang out at the Galleria Mall. The employees locked down the store, turned off the lights and ushured us out the back. Super amazing reaction. — Ozair Patel (@OzairPatel_) November 23, 2018

Thankful to be alive this Thanksgiving. We were in the Galleria Mall in Bham when an active shooter came in we had to dive behind the counter in Old Navy and got snuck out the back of the building. By far the scariest moment of my life — Casey Till (@CaseyTill_88) November 23, 2018

The reports broke out on Twitter with multiple people saying they heard gunfire had erupted inside the mall.

Witnesses described to local television how they hid after seeing people running. “I thought it was a fight because everyone started ducking…we just heard a shooting and that was it,” one person told Fred Davenport for WVTM-TV. Two victims were loaded into an ambulance, Davenport said in his live Facebook report. Another witness told Davenport she heard five shots going off nearby as she walked into Old Navy. “Everybody started running…I hid underneath some clothes,” she said. A young man told Davenport he saw “bodies falling” but he wasn’t sure if those people were shot.

“I was ringing somebody up,” one worker told Davenport. He said there was a stampede of people who ran up saying there was shooting inside the mall. The man then said that he took about 15 people upstairs to safety. A woman had a panic attack and was taken away by ambulance, the worker said. Another man said he saw people running and the doors were locked.

Many people expressed fear on Twitter, with some saying they or others they knew were hiding inside the Galleria. “I serious just had to hid in a bathroom at the Riverchase Galleria. We gotta do better people,” wrote one Twitter user on the evening of November 22, 2018.