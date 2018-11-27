Samir Ahmed: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Samir Ahmed is a good Samaritan who accused police in Maryland of racially profiling him after he helped a neighbor get home.

Video shows police pin Ahmed, who is black, to a car and ask him if he had marijuana. Police discovered a small amount of marijuana when they searched him and arrested him.

Ahmed accused police of racially profiling him, claiming that if he had “blue eyes” the marijuana “wouldn’t even matter.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Samir Ahmed Was Helping an Intoxicated Neighbor Get Home

Ahmed wrote on Instagram that he discovered an intoxicated man who had fallen down by his front yard. “He was so drunk he could barely walk,” Ahmed wrote.

“So I lifted him up and took him home,” he wrote. “While walking him home I asked why was he drinking so much, so early in the morning. Unfortunately he was grieving the loss of his brother who passed away a few days ago. I knocked on the door and made sure he got inside home safely then walked back home. When i returned home i seen there where police men and firefighters outside my house.”

2. Police Mistook Samir Ahmed for ‘Intoxicated’ Man

According to Ahmed, an officer told him that they were called because someone was intoxicated and needed medical attention.

“Apparently before I had seen the drunk guy he was unconscious in somebodies lawn,” he wrote. “I explained how I carried him home, and showed my ID to prove that I lived on the residence. After answering all there questions in a respectful manner, one the officers said ‘I think you’re the intoxicated one.’ I was later arrested as seen my in the video but was never told what for till literally 3 hours later.”

3. Samir Ahmed Received a Citation for Marijuana Posession

Video of the arrest shows Ahmed pinned against his sister’s car. Officers are seen repeatedly asking Ahmed if he had marijuana. Officers who searched him discovered a small amount of marijuana. Ahmed told HuffPost that he doesn’t deny having marijuana but added that it “was such a small amount that I didn’t even know I had it.”

According to WUSA, he received a citation for possessing a small amount of marijuana.

He is due in court in January to respond to the charges.

4. Samir Ahmed Accuses Police of Racial Profiling

Ahmed told HuffPost that “without a doubt” his “race played a factor” in the arrest. “Because I know if I was blond with blue eyes it wouldn’t have mattered,” he said.

In the video, neighbors are heard yelling “he lives here, this is our neighbor.”

“It was a man that was out here that was unconscious. He helped the man,” neighbors are heard shouting.

“The officer smelled an odor of marijuana coming from him,” an officer is heard yelling.

5. Social Media Users Outraged After Video Goes Viral

The video went viral after it was shared by comedian D.L. Hughley.

“Here we go AGAIN!!” Hughley wrote on Instagram as he reshared the post.

“This is unacceptable!” a local resident wrote. “This is close to home so of course I am outraged. Instead of believing an innocent civilian, they arrest him for doing absolutely nothing. This is racially motivated. There is no reasonable explanation why these officers are arresting this man. Even the witnesses told the police this man is innocent. These police officers fell into arrogance and ignorance. They do not want to accept the truth and are too arrogant to admit they have made a mistake. They must admit that this was a wrongful arrest and compensate this young man for terrorizing and interfering with his well being.”

“Apparently helping an intoxicated person get home who was unconscious on your lawn is a crime,” another woman wrote. “Some police officers really have nothing useful to do with their time except terrorize POC in their own neighborhood. Why does it take 4 cops to hold 1 innocent person who isnt resisting at all?”

