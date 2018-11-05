Stacey Abrams’ Marital Status: “I Don’t Think That Should Be the Deciding Factor”

Stacey Abrams might just become the first African American female governor of Georgia in a day’s time. As the progressive Democrat running a hotly contested campaign against GOP member Brian Kemp, she has spoken out on a number of topics, including how her experience as a black single woman in America might sway voters one way or another.

In an interview with WSB-TV Atlanta, Abrams (who has never been married, and has no children) set the record straight on how she believes her marital status might affect her chances of becoming governor.

Here’s what you need to know.

Abrams Made It Clear That Neither Her Skin Color Nor Her Marital Status Should Be a ‘Deciding Factor’ For a Voter

In her interview with WGB-TV Atlanta, Abrams was asked about the “whisper campaign” of rumors that Georgia would not ever elect a single, black woman to a position as powerful as governor.

Abrams replied, “I want every Georgian to have the freedom and the opportunity to thrive, and I don’t think my skin color, my marital status, or my background—other than the background of being someone who has worked hard to serve the people of Georgia for the last 11 years—should be a deciding factor.”